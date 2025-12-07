On Nelson Mandela’s birthday, we explore his enduring quote on resilience: “Do not judge me by my success, judge me by how many times I fell down and got back up again.” Experts reflect on how his life defines true strength

As challenges mount across a troubled globe—from entrenched conflicts to deepening societal divisions—a decades-old credo attributed to one of history’s great peacemakers is finding renewed resonance: “Do not judge me by my success, judge me by how many times I fell down and got back up again.”

Though the exact provenance of the quote is debated among scholars, it is universally embraced as capturing the essence of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first Black president and anti-apartheid icon, who was born on this day in 1918. His life, marked by 27 years of political imprisonment and an unprecedented commitment to national reconciliation, serves as the archetype of its message.

“The power of this statement lies in its universal applicability,” said Dr. Lindiwe Nkosi, a historian at the University of Cape Town specializing in Mandela’s legacy. “It redirects our gaze from the distant pedestal of achievement to the intimate, gritty ground of struggle. In a world obsessed with metrics and outcomes, Mandela reminds us that the process—the repeated act of rising—is where character is forged.”

Mandela’s own journey from prisoner to president embodies this philosophy. After emerging from nearly three decades of incarceration in 1990, he championed a peaceful transition to democracy, averting a widely predicted civil war. He led South Africa from 1994 to 1999, establishing a Truth and Reconciliation Commission to confront the crimes of the apartheid era.

“We often mythologize his presidency, but the true radicalism was in his resilience,” noted author and activist Sipho Cele. “The man could have chosen bitterness. He could have been broken. Each time he was knocked down—by the state, by prison, by loss—he calibrated a new way to stand up, first for himself, then for his people, and finally for the very idea of a shared humanity.”

The quote challenges contemporary cultures of perfectionism and instant gratification, arguing that failure is not a permanent state but an instrumental part of growth. Psychologists and leadership coaches have increasingly cited Mandela’s example when discussing post-traumatic growth and adaptive resilience.

“Our research shows that individuals who internalize this mindset—viewing setbacks as formative rather than definitive—demonstrate higher levels of perseverance and long-term satisfaction,” said Dr. Anya Petrova, a professor of organizational behavior at Stanford University. “Mandela’s life provides the ultimate case study. He reframed his profound suffering as a source of strength and authority.”

The Nelson Mandela Foundation, while cautioning that the quote does not appear in his recorded speeches, acknowledges it reflects the spirit of his teachings. “Madiba’s life was a testament to the courage of continuous recommitment,” said foundation spokesperson Sello Hatang. “He measured progress not by an unbroken line of victories, but by the ability to renew the fight after each defeat.”

As the world grapples with complex crises, from climate anxiety to democratic erosion, Mandela’s inferred words serve as a timeless prompt. They ask societies and individuals to value tenacity as much as triumph, suggesting that the path to lasting change is paved not by never falling, but by rising each time—with greater wisdom and unwavering hope.

“The quote endures because it is democratic,” concluded Dr. Nkosi. “Not everyone will become a president or a global icon. But everyone knows what it means to fall. Mandela tells us that in the simple, stubborn act of getting back up, there is a victory all its own.”