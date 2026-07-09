Somaliland and Israel have congratulated to South Sudan as the world’s youngest nation celebrates the 15th anniversary of its independence, underscoring diplomatic goodwill and continued cooperation

HARGEISA — Somaliland and Israel on Wednesday joined international well-wishers in congratulating South Sudan as the East African nation celebrated the 15th anniversary of its independence, with both governments emphasizing friendship, cooperation and shared aspirations for peace and prosperity.

In a message published on X, Somaliland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation conveyed its congratulations to South Sudan’s leadership and citizens.

“On the occasion of South Sudan’s 15th Independence Anniversary, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Somaliland extends its sincere congratulations to the Government and people of the Republic of South Sudan,” the ministry said.

The statement reflects Somaliland’s continued engagement with African partners despite its unique international status and longstanding pursuit of broader diplomatic recognition.

Israel also marked the occasion with a message from Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, who highlighted the historical ties between Jerusalem and Juba and expressed optimism about expanding bilateral cooperation.

“Warm congratulations to the people and government of South Sudan on your 15th Independence Day,” Sa’ar wrote on X.

“Israel values the true friendship between our two nations, which started way before independence. We look forward to continuing our cooperation and building a future of peace, opportunity, and shared prosperity for our people. Happy Independence Day!”

South Sudan became the world’s newest sovereign state on July 9, 2011, following a referendum that led to its peaceful secession from Sudan under the terms of the 2005 Comprehensive Peace Agreement.

Since independence, the country has sought to strengthen diplomatic partnerships across Africa and beyond while navigating political, economic and security challenges. The anniversary has provided an opportunity for governments around the world to reaffirm support for South Sudan’s sovereignty, stability and development.

The parallel messages from Somaliland and Israel underscore their respective diplomatic engagement with Juba and reflect a broader emphasis on regional cooperation and peaceful relations.

For Somaliland, the congratulatory message forms part of its expanding diplomatic outreach across the African continent. Israel, meanwhile, has maintained close relations with South Sudan since before its independence and continues to describe the bilateral relationship as one founded on longstanding friendship and mutual interests.

As South Sudan marks 15 years of independence, the messages from Hargeisa and Jerusalem echoed a common theme: support for a future defined by peace, opportunity and stronger international cooperation.