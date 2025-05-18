For 34 years, Somaliland has stood as a beacon of stability and self-governance in the turbulent Horn of Africa. Yet, the international community largely remains silent, hesitant to recognize its sovereignty. Now, a powerful voice from South Sudan has broken that silence, offering a message of hope and solidarity that resonates far beyond Somaliland’s borders.

A Message That Echoes Across Continents

Hon. David Nyang, State Minister for Cabinet Affairs of Upper Nile State, South Sudan, has delivered an unprecedented Independence Day message to the people of Somaliland. Through a letter dated May 18, 2025, Minister Nyang celebrated Somaliland’s remarkable journey, highlighting its resilient self-governance, grassroots democratic institutions, peaceful conflict resolution mechanisms, and unmatched stability.

“On May 18th, we celebrate your unshakable spirit, hard-won independence, and relentless pursuit of justice. For decades, you’ve built peace, democracy, and hope in the face of adversity, proving that a nation’s strength lies in its people,” Minister Nyang wrote.

“Your story of self-determination is a beacon to the world. Though the road to recognition remains long, your courage and unity light the way. Keep rising; your rightful place among nations is not a question of if, but when. Today, I stand with you as a friend. Somaliland’s flag deserves to be seen one day among the world nations, and it will,” he added.

His words are not just a congratulatory message; they are a direct challenge to the international community’s continued silence on Somaliland’s rightful place among nations.

Three Pillars of Diplomatic Breakthrough

This letter marks a significant diplomatic breakthrough for Somaliland, resting on three key pillars:

First-Ever Support from a South Sudanese Official: Never before has a sitting South Sudanese official voiced such explicit support for Somaliland’s recognition. This is a pivotal moment, opening doors for further dialogue and collaboration between the two nations. An Unambiguous Call for Sovereignty: Minister Nyang doesn’t mince words. He states unequivocally that Somaliland’s “rightful place in the global family of nations is long overdue.” This explicit call for sovereignty adds significant weight to Somaliland’s long-standing claim for international recognition. A Powerful Display of African-to-African Solidarity: The letter underscores the shared experiences of South Sudan and Somaliland, drawing parallels between South Sudan’s liberation and Somaliland’s quest for self-determination. This African-to-African solidarity is a powerful symbol of unity and mutual support in a continent striving for progress and self-reliance.

Why This Message Matters Now

Minister Nyang’s message arrives at a crucial time for Somaliland. The nation is experiencing significant economic growth, fueled by:

The Expansion of Berbera Port: With over $1 billion in investments, the Berbera Port is poised to become a major trade hub in the region.

Major firms are signing new oil exploration deals, signaling confidence in Somaliland's economic potential.

Major firms are signing new oil exploration deals, signaling confidence in Somaliland’s economic potential. Increased International Engagement: Somaliland welcomed a record number of international delegations—over 20—for its Independence Day celebrations, demonstrating growing global interest in the nation.

These developments highlight Somaliland’s progress and further strengthen its argument for international recognition. Minister Nyang’s message amplifies this progress on a global stage.

A New Dawn for Somaliland?

Hon. David Nyang’s powerful Independence Day message is more than just a symbolic gesture. It’s a bold statement of support, a challenge to the status quo, and a beacon of hope for Somaliland’s future. It remains to be seen if this message will spur the international community to action, but one thing is certain: the voice of South Sudan has added significant momentum to Somaliland’s quest for recognition and its rightful place among the nations of the world. It signals a potential new dawn for Somaliland, built on resilience, self-governance, and the unwavering support of its African brothers and sisters.

Read below the minister’s letter:

To the Resilient People of Somaliland,

On May 18th, we celebrate your unshakable spirit, hard-won independence, and relentless pursuit of justice. For decades, you’ve built peace, democracy, and hope in the face of adversity, proving that a nation’s strength lies in its people.

Your story of self-determination is a beacon to the world. Though the road to recognition remains long, your courage and unity light the way. Keep rising; your rightful place among nations is not a question of if, but when.

Today, I stand with you as a friend. Somaliland’s flag deserves to be seen one day among the world nations, and it will.

Happy Independence Day!

With unwavering solidarity,

Hon. Gen. David Nyang Kueth