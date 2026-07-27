Guinea-Bissau Rejects Reports of Somaliland Recognition, Quelling Diplomatic Speculation

Guinea-Bissau has officially denied reports that it is preparing to recognize Somaliland, saying no decision or recognition process exists. The government reaffirmed that foreign policy decisions are made exclusively through official institutions while online speculation continues

By Saxafi Media Staff

BISSAU, Guinea-Bissau — Guinea-Bissau has issued a categorical denial that it is preparing to recognize the Republic of Somaliland, rejecting days of online speculation that the West African nation was poised to become the second United Nations member state to formally establish diplomatic relations with Somaliland after Israel’s recognition in December 2025.

In an official statement released on July 26, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Communities described the reports as “false and without any basis,” insisting that no recognition process has been initiated.

“These allegations are false and without any basis. Guinea-Bissau has not made any decision, nor is there any process underway, with a view to recognizing Somaliland,” the ministry said.

The statement represented the government’s first public response to reports circulating across social media and regional news outlets suggesting that senior Somaliland officials were visiting Bissau to finalize diplomatic recognition.

Government Rejects Recognition Reports

The ministry emphasized that decisions involving Guinea-Bissau’s foreign policy rest exclusively with the country’s constitutional institutions and are governed by international law.

“The conduct of foreign policy is the exclusive responsibility of the sovereign bodies, in accordance with International Law, the Charter of the United Nations, the Constitutive Act of the African Union and other international commitments undertaken by the State of Guinea-Bissau.”

Officials further stressed that any future foreign-policy decisions would be communicated only through official government channels.

“Any official state position on foreign policy will be communicated exclusively through the competent institutional channels.”

The government added that its diplomacy would continue to be guided by:

International law.

The Charter of the United Nations.

The Constitutive Act and common positions of the African Union.

Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Peaceful resolution of international disputes.

Reports Fueled by Diplomatic Rumors

The denial followed widespread speculation sparked by claims that Somaliland’s foreign minister and other senior officials had traveled to Guinea-Bissau for high-level diplomatic meetings.

One of the reports originated from Somaliland Chronicle, which suggested Guinea-Bissau “may be preparing to become the second country to recognize the Republic of Somaliland.”

The publication later issued a correction after Bissau released its official statement.

“Our July 26 post reported that Guinea-Bissau may be preparing to recognize Somaliland. Guinea-Bissau’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has since issued an official statement categorically denying this… We retract the claim and apologize for the error.”

The retraction underscored the absence of publicly verifiable evidence that Guinea-Bissau had begun formal recognition procedures.

Language Leaves Room for Interpretation

Although Guinea-Bissau unequivocally denied any active recognition process, analysts noted that the government’s statement did not explicitly reaffirm Somalia’s claim that Somaliland remains part of its sovereign territory.

Instead, the ministry reiterated broader diplomatic principles concerning sovereignty, territorial integrity and adherence to African Union positions.

Some observers argued that the wording stopped short of making any new political commitment regarding Somaliland’s status.

That interpretation has fueled continued speculation online, although no official evidence has emerged suggesting that recognition discussions remain active.

Unverified Claims Circulate Online

Following the ministry’s statement, numerous social media accounts and anonymous commentators alleged that behind-the-scenes diplomacy had continued after the public denial.

Among the claims circulating online were allegations that:

Somalia engaged Guinea-Bissau diplomatically to discourage recognition.

Financial incentives were allegedly discussed.

Diplomatic communications involving Somaliland officials were leaked.

None of these allegations have been independently verified, and neither the governments of Guinea-Bissau, Somalia nor Somaliland has publicly confirmed the claims.

Without documentary evidence or official confirmation, the reports remain speculative.

African Union Context

The episode also unfolded against a complicated diplomatic backdrop.

Guinea-Bissau has faced political instability in recent years, while Somaliland has intensified its campaign for international recognition following Israel’s recognition in late 2025.

Despite increased diplomatic engagement with several countries, no additional United Nations member state has formally recognized Somaliland since Israel announced its decision.

The African Union continues to maintain its longstanding position favoring dialogue while generally supporting the territorial integrity of existing member states.

Somaliland Recognition Campaign Continues

For Somaliland, the speculation reflected growing international attention surrounding its diplomatic campaign.

Officials in Hargeisa have expanded engagement with governments across Africa, the Middle East and Europe, arguing that Somaliland’s decades of self-governance, democratic elections and relative stability distinguish it from the broader security challenges facing Somalia.

However, Guinea-Bissau’s latest statement makes clear that, at least for now, no official recognition process has begun.

Whether the reports reflected diplomatic discussions that never materialized or simply misinformation amplified online remains unclear.

For now, Guinea-Bissau has sought to close the matter publicly while emphasizing that any future shift in its foreign policy would be announced only through official state institutions.