Israel Formally Recognizes Somaliland for the 2nd Time in Historic Diplomatic Move

Israel formally recognizes the Republic of Somaliland as an independent state, opening embassies and reshaping diplomacy in the Horn of Africa.

TEL AVIV — In a decision with far-reaching geopolitical consequences, Israel on Friday formally recognized the Republic of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state, marking the first such recognition by a United Nations member in more than three decades and reopening a chapter that dates back to the final days of the colonial era in Africa.

The announcement, issued by the Office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and published on the social platform X, confirmed that Israel has extended full diplomatic recognition to Somaliland, a self-governing republic in the Horn of Africa that has operated outside the international system since restoring its independence in 1991.

“The Government of Israel has today officially recognized the Republic of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state,” Netanyahu said in the statement, describing the move as “historic” and rooted in shared democratic values, security interests, and regional stability.

The recognition was formalized through a joint and mutual declaration signed in Jerusalem earlier Friday by Netanyahu, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, and Somaliland President Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Irro). The agreement establishes full diplomatic relations, including the exchange of ambassadors and the opening of embassies in both countries.

A Second Recognition, Decades Apart

Israel’s decision carries unusual historical symmetry. In June 1960, Israel was among the first countries to recognize Somaliland when it briefly emerged as an independent state following the end of British colonial rule. Five days later, Somaliland voluntarily united with Italian-administered Somalia, a union that never been legally ratified and collapsed amid civil war three decades later.

Since reclaiming its sovereignty in 1991, Somaliland has maintained its own government, constitution, currency, security forces, and a record of competitive elections and peaceful transfers of power—yet it has remained unrecognized by the international community.

Friday’s declaration makes Israel the first country to recognize Somaliland for the second time, and the first UN member state to do so since 1991.

“This recognition is not the creation of a new reality,” an Israeli official said. “It is the acknowledgment of an existing one.”

In the Spirit of the Abraham Accords

According to Netanyahu’s office, the agreement is rooted “in the spirit of the Abraham Accords,” the normalization framework launched under former U.S. President Donald Trump that reshaped Israel’s relations with parts of the Arab and Muslim world.

Netanyahu praised President Irro’s leadership and Somaliland’s record of stability in a volatile region.

“We congratulate President Abdirahman Irro and the people of Somaliland,” Netanyahu said. “We look forward to working together for prosperity and freedom.”

The Israeli leader also invited Irro to make an official state visit to Israel “in the near future,” an invitation the Somaliland president accepted, saying he would travel “as soon as possible.”

Netanyahu said he would personally convey Somaliland’s interest in joining the Abraham Accords to U.S. President Donald Trump.

Somaliland Welcomes a Diplomatic Breakthrough

In an official declaration, the Republic of Somaliland described Israel’s decision as a “historic and principled” act that affirms its legal and moral claim to statehood.

“This recognition represents a milestone in Somaliland’s longstanding pursuit of international legitimacy,” President Irro said. “It reaffirms our historical, legal, and moral entitlement to sovereignty.”

Irro announced that Somaliland intends to accede to the Abraham Accords, positioning itself as a new bridge between the Horn of Africa and the Middle East.

“Through this framework,” the declaration said, “Somaliland reaffirms its commitment to constructive partnerships, mutual prosperity, and regional peace.”

Expanding Cooperation Beyond Diplomacy

Israeli officials emphasized that the relationship will extend well beyond symbolic recognition. Netanyahu’s office said cooperation would begin immediately in agriculture, health care, water management, technology, and economic development—sectors in which Israel has long leveraged diplomacy through technical assistance.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar confirmed that embassies would be opened and ambassadors appointed without delay.

“Over the past year, based on an extensive and ongoing dialogue, relations between Israel and Somaliland have taken shape,” Sa’ar wrote on X. “I have instructed my ministry to act immediately to institutionalize ties across a wide range of fields.”

Netanyahu publicly thanked Sa’ar, Mossad Director David Barnea, and Israel’s intelligence services for their role in advancing the agreement.

Strategic Geography, Rising Interest

The recognition comes at a moment of heightened geopolitical tension around the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, where attacks on shipping, regional rivalries, and great-power competition have intensified international focus on maritime security.

Somaliland occupies a strategic stretch of coastline along one of the world’s busiest shipping corridors, near the Bab el-Mandeb strait linking the Red Sea to the Indian Ocean. Its deep-water port of Berbera has already attracted investment and security interest from regional and global actors.

Analysts say Israel’s move reflects a broader recalibration toward reliable partners in unstable regions.

“Somaliland has functioned as a state entity for more than 30 years,” one Israeli source said. “It has civilian governance, elected institutions, relative security, and peaceful transitions of power.”

Regional Reactions and Controversy

Somalia, which claims Somaliland as part of its sovereign territory, has long opposed any recognition of Hargeisa. Egypt, Djibouti, and Turkey also condemned Israel’s decision, according to statements from their foreign ministries, raising concerns about regional repercussions.

Israeli officials rejected claims that the recognition was intended to provoke or destabilize the region.

“This is not an aggressive act,” one official said. “It is recognition of reality.”

Celebrations in Somaliland

Across Somaliland’s major cities, including Hargeisa, Burao, Borama, Gabiley, Berbera, and Erigavo, crowds poured into the streets to celebrate what many described as a long-awaited moment of validation after 34 years of diplomatic isolation.

“Somaliland’s moment has arrived,” the foreign ministry wrote in a brief statement. “Momentum is building.”

For a territory that has waited more than three decades to hear a single word—recognized—from a sovereign state, Israel’s announcement marks a turning point with implications likely to reverberate far beyond the Horn of Africa.