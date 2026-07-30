Sen. Ted Cruz Urges State Department to Issue Separate U.S. Travel Advisory for Somaliland

Sen. Ted Cruz has urged Secretary of State Marco Rubio to establish a separate U.S. Travel Advisory for Somaliland, arguing the current Somalia-wide Level 4 warning fails to reflect Somaliland’s security, democratic governance and importance to U.S. interests in the Horn of Africa

WASHINGTON — Sen. Ted Cruz is urging the U.S. State Department to distinguish Somaliland from Somalia in its travel guidance, arguing that the current blanket advisory misrepresents conditions on the ground and undermines American strategic interests in the Horn of Africa.

In a letter dated July 28, 2026, addressed to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Cruz called on the Department of State to conduct a new Diplomatic Security assessment and establish a region-specific Travel Advisory for Somaliland rather than continuing to include it under Somalia’s existing Level 4 “Do Not Travel” advisory.

“The Department currently maintains a Level 4 ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory for Somalia that applies equally to Somaliland,” Cruz wrote. “That assessment does not reflect the reality on the ground in Somaliland.”

The letter marks the latest effort by the Texas Republican to encourage closer U.S. engagement with Somaliland, a self-governing territory that has operated independently since 1991 but remains internationally unrecognized by most countries.

Arguing for a More Targeted Travel Policy

Cruz, who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Africa and Global Health Policy, said the State Department’s current advisory paints Somaliland with the same brush as conflict-affected regions elsewhere in Somalia despite what he described as markedly different political and security conditions.

The existing advisory warns Americans against travel because of risks including crime, kidnapping, terrorism, civil unrest, landmines, piracy and other security concerns.

According to Cruz, those warnings “do not reflect the reality on the ground in Somaliland.”

“Somaliland has functioned as a stable, self-governing, democratic nation for nearly three decades,” he wrote. “Since 2003, it has held multiple peaceful, competitive elections and democratic transfers of power.”

He also described Somaliland as “a reliable security and diplomatic partner for the United States that advances American interests in the Horn of Africa and beyond.”

‘Punishes Success and Rewards Failure’

A central theme of Cruz’s letter is that current U.S. policy fails to differentiate between Somaliland’s governance record and the broader security challenges facing Somalia.

“The State Department’s current policy punishes success and rewards failure,” Cruz wrote. “It treats Somaliland as though it were no different from the insecurity and dysfunction that plague the rest of Somalia.”

According to the senator, maintaining a single advisory discourages American businesses from investing in Somaliland while complicating official U.S. government travel and diplomatic engagement.

He argued that U.S. personnel traveling exclusively within Somaliland continue to face security requirements—including coordination through Mogadishu—that are based on outdated assessments rather than current conditions.

“This dynamic wastes taxpayer resources while providing no meaningful benefit due to Somaliland’s favorable security environment,” the letter states.

Looking to Mexico as a Model

Cruz pointed to the State Department’s travel advisory system for Mexico as an example of how regional differences can be reflected within a single country’s travel guidance.

“The State Department already recognizes that security conditions can vary dramatically within a single country,” he wrote.

He noted that travel advisories for Mexico assess individual states separately, allowing Americans to receive guidance tailored to local conditions rather than a uniform nationwide assessment.

“There is no reason the Department should not apply the same common-sense approach to Somaliland,” Cruz argued.

National Security and Diplomatic Engagement

Beyond travel guidance, Cruz framed the issue as one with broader implications for U.S. foreign policy.

“The current advisory is inaccurate and counterproductive to U.S. national security interests,” he wrote.

“Americans deserve travel guidance that reflects the conditions on the ground, rather than a one-size-fits-all assessment that fails to distinguish Somaliland’s peaceful governance and security environment from conditions elsewhere in Somalia.”

He also urged the State Department’s Diplomatic Security Bureau to conduct a new regional security assessment, noting that existing evaluations date back to the early 1990s.

“I urge you to promptly direct Diplomatic Security to conduct a tiered assessment of Somalia and establish a separate, region-specific Travel Advisory for Somaliland,” Cruz wrote.

He said doing so would provide more accurate guidance for American travelers while supporting “robust engagement with one of our most dependable partners in the Horn of Africa.”

Part of a Broader Policy Push

The travel advisory request builds on Cruz’s broader advocacy for deeper U.S.-Somaliland relations.

In August 2025, Cruz sent a separate letter to President Donald Trump urging the administration to formally recognize the Republic of Somaliland as an independent state.

That proposal argued that closer relations with Somaliland would advance U.S. strategic, economic and security interests in the Horn of Africa.

The latest letter stops short of calling for recognition, instead focusing on travel guidance and security assessments. However, it reflects Cruz’s continuing effort to encourage greater U.S. engagement with Somaliland through incremental policy changes.

Whether the State Department will revise its current travel advisory remains unclear. If adopted, Cruz’s proposal would mark a significant departure from the longstanding practice of applying a single U.S. travel advisory to all regions of Somalia.

Click here to read the full letter.