In this video titled “Report Alleges Minnesota Taxpayer Dollars Funneled to Al-Shabaab,” Saeed Ibrahim outlines a damning alleged fraud scheme in Minnesota: three interrelated, large-scale welfare fraud operations that have reportedly cost U.S. taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars, with accusations that a portion of the stolen funds was funneled back to Somalia — and possibly to the al-Shabaab terrorist group.

The Three Fraud Schemes

Autism Services Fraud Ibrahim describes the most recent scandal involving autism services as the most shocking: some parents are allegedly claiming their children are autistic (even if they are not) in order to receive kickbacks. These claims are made to justify billing Medicaid for costly therapies.

According to him, it has reached extraordinary proportions: “one in 16 children … of Somali origin in Minnesota is classified as autistic.” (00:26)

The implication is that there is a broad pattern of fraudulent diagnoses being used to extract Medicaid reimbursements. Families receive monthly payments in exchange for enrolling their children in autism services. Housing Stabilization Services (HSS) Fraud Another part of the scheme involves Minnesota’s Housing Stabilization Services (HSS) Originally designed to help vulnerable populations secure housing, this program allegedly exploded in cost due to rampant fraud.

Ibrahim states that what began as a modest $3 million-scale program ballooned to $100 million in 2024 — a clear red flag, he argues, for systemic abuse. (00:51)

He claims such rampant overbilling and fake providers were involved, suggesting many “providers” may have existed only on paper or committed blatant fraud. “Feeding Our Future” Nutrition Fraud The third major scheme is the Feeding Our Future fraud ring. This program, which was supposed to feed underprivileged children, turned into a massive fraud operation.

According to Ibrahim, approximately 50 people — many of them from Minnesota’s Somali community — have been convicted. He ties this directly to the broader narrative: money intended for American children was not only misused but diverted.

He suggests that much of this misused money was sent abroad, not reinvested in the U.S., and instead ended up in Somalia.

Money Flow and Terror Funding Allegations

Perhaps the most explosive allegation: the fraud is not merely about enriching criminals in Minnesota — some of the money is allegedly repatriated to Somalia. (01:16)

Ibrahim asserts that when that money gets back to Somalia, it doesn’t just vanish — a significant portion ends up in the hands of al-Shabaab, either through taxation or extortion. (01:16)

He frames this as “corruption exported” from a failed or fragile Somalia into the heart of the U.S.: American taxpayers are, in effect, paying to fund a militant organization. (01:39)

According to the speaker, this is not accidental; it’s part of a wider, systemic network that ties welfare fraud in Minnesota directly to terror funding abroad.

Political and Strategic Implications

Ibrahim argues that the Somali government recognized internationally (Mogadishu) does not truly govern the country — instead, al-Shabaab effectively controls large swaths of Somali territory. (01:59)

From this perspective, U.S. foreign policy is entirely misaligned: Washington should be engaging not with the formal government in Mogadishu, but with power centers on the ground, even if they are non-state actors. (01:59–02:29)

He praises former President Donald Trump for having “unplugged the spigot” of funding to so-called “fake governments” and keeping them afloat, arguing that this was the correct approach. (02:29)

In his view, now is the right moment for the U.S. to reassess its relationships and deal with the real power structures, not only diplomatic façades.

Supporting Evidence and Context from External Reports

While the video provides a strong narrative, several reputable news outlets have reported on these allegations, giving the claims additional context and support:

According to Fox News, investigative work by Ryan Thorpe and Christopher F. Rufo (of the Manhattan Institute) uncovered a web of fraud involving Minnesota’s Medicaid Housing Stabilization Services, the Feeding Our Future program, and autism services.

The report alleges that many of those indicted are members of Minnesota’s Somali community, and that money stolen in these programs was sent back to Somalia via hawala networks (informal money-transfer systems), some of which ended up in al-Shabaab’s hands.

Former Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) detective Glenn Kerns stated that he traced $20 million in a single year being routed via hawalas from Somali communities in the U.S. to Somalia.

On the autism front, prosecutors (cited by Fox9) describe that kickbacks ranged from $300 to $1,500 per child, per month, tied to Medicaid reimbursements.

A financial review of the HSS program showed massive growth: from an initial estimate of $2.6 million, the program paid out $21 million in its first year; by mid-2025, it was already at $61 million in just six months.

Concerning the Feeding Our Future scandal: the nonprofit reportedly claimed it served thousands of meals daily, seven days a week, but investigators say those numbers were fabricated.

One anonymous former official quoted by Thorpe and Rufo bluntly claimed: “The largest funder of Al-Shabaab is the Minnesota taxpayer.”

In response to this reporting, Tom Emmer (R-MN) has publicly called for a full investigation, writing to the U.S. Attorney that “one billion dollars” may have been stolen under then-Governor Tim Walz’s administration.

Critical Considerations and Caveats

Allegations vs. Convictions : While the video and media reports make serious claims, not all money flows or links to al-Shabaab have been definitively proven in a court of law for every case. Some of the discussion is based on investigations, anonymous sources, and counterterrorism assertions.

: While the video and media reports make serious claims, not all money flows or links to al-Shabaab have been definitively proven in a court of law for every case. Some of the discussion is based on investigations, anonymous sources, and counterterrorism assertions. Role of “Hawala” Transfers : Much of the alleged money flow happens via hawalas — informal, community-based money-transfer systems. While hawalas are legal, their informal nature can make tracing the final destination of funds difficult. The report claims some of these funds may end up with al-Shabaab, either knowingly or as a “cut” taken by hawala operators.

: Much of the alleged money flow happens via hawalas — informal, community-based money-transfer systems. While hawalas are legal, their informal nature can make tracing the final destination of funds difficult. The report claims some of these funds may end up with al-Shabaab, either knowingly or as a “cut” taken by hawala operators. Political Implications : There are clear political undertones. Critics argue the coverage could fuel anti-Somali sentiment or be used to politicize immigration and welfare policy.

: There are clear political undertones. Critics argue the coverage could fuel anti-Somali sentiment or be used to politicize immigration and welfare policy. Source Reliability & Bias : The main investigative report comes from Ryan Thorpe and Christopher Rufo, associated with conservative think tanks. While their findings echo law enforcement concerns, readers should consider their ideological context.

: The main investigative report comes from Ryan Thorpe and Christopher Rufo, associated with conservative think tanks. While their findings echo law enforcement concerns, readers should consider their ideological context. Systemic Oversight Failures: Even apart from allegations of terrorism funding, there seems to be a broader pattern of systemic failure: poor oversight, lack of auditing, and weak controls in welfare programs (e.g., the Minnesota Department of Education’s shortcomings in monitoring Feeding Our Future).

Implications

If the allegations laid out — both in the video and in investigative reporting — are accurate, the implications are profound:

National Security: U.S. taxpayer dollars may inadvertently be financing a terrorist organization, raising serious counterterrorism concerns. Welfare Integrity: The scale of alleged fraud suggests major weaknesses in how welfare programs are monitored and audited, especially those targeting vulnerable populations. Social Trust: These revelations could exacerbate distrust between communities (especially immigrant communities) and government systems, potentially fueling division. Policy Shifts: The speaker calls for a dramatic rethink of U.S.–Somalia policy: instead of dealing with the formal government in Mogadishu, the U.S. should engage with the actual power structures (even if that means dealing indirectly with groups like al-Shabaab) — a controversial but strategic argument. Political Fallout: Already, there are calls from politicians (like Rep. Emmer) for investigations. The issue could become a major campaign talking point, especially around immigration, welfare reform, and national security.

Conclusion

Saeed Ibrahim’s presentation outlines a deeply troubling allegation: that systemic fraud in Minnesota’s welfare programs, especially those tied to autism services, housing, and child nutrition, has resulted not only in the misuse of taxpayer funds but in some of that money being sent to Somalia. There, it may be ending up — at least in part — with al-Shabaab, via hawala networks. The implications span fiscal, social, and national security domains, prompting urgent calls for investigation and potentially a shift in how U.S. policy engages with Somalia.