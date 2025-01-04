Somaliland is steadily transforming itself through ambitious infrastructure projects that are fueling economic growth and opportunity.

At the heart of this progress is Berbera, whose port has been modernized with the help of DP World, turning it into a major trade hub connecting East Africa to global markets.

The Berbera Corridor, a vital road linking the port to Ethiopia, is opening up faster, more affordable trade routes while connecting farmers, traders, and families to opportunities previously beyond reach.

In the capital city of Hargeisa, urban upgrades and rural road networks are enabling businesses to thrive and communities to access essential services.

Beyond transportation, Somaliland is making strides in aviation, water supply, and digital infrastructure. Upgraded airports like Berbera International and Egal International are fostering trade and travel, while projects like the Geed Deeble water system are improving access to clean water, benefiting farmers and households alike.

Somaliland also boasts some of Africa’s most affordable and reliable mobile and internet services, driven by robust fiber-optic and mobile networks that are empowering businesses and education.

Renewable energy initiatives, including solar and wind projects, are helping to address power shortages and reduce energy costs sustainably.

Despite challenges like limited funding and lack of international recognition, Somaliland’s commitment to progress underscores its vision of resilience and growth, building a future rooted in connectivity and opportunity.

The Earth Discovery Channel presents this video: