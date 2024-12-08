Kenyans are increasingly finding employment opportunities in Somaliland, with around 3,000 moving there this year. Various sectors, including banking and hospitality, are benefiting from their skills.

The positive experiences shared by Kenyans highlight the strengthening relationship between Kenya and Somaliland, offering hope for better financial futures and career development.

Employment opportunities for Kenyans in Somaliland have notably increased, providing a promising avenue for work abroad amid challenges in the Kenyan job market. Many Kenyans are thriving in various sectors, enhancing cross-border relations.

The number of Kenyans seeking work in Somaliland has surged, with around 3,000 venturing there this year, joining over 10,000 already employed. This trend highlights a growing migration for job prospects.

The CEO of the Dahabshiil Group, Abdirashid Duale, emphasized the value of Kenyan workers, noting their hard work and education level. This positive perception promotes further collaboration between Kenyan and Somaliland businesses.

Kenyans are finding rewarding employment in sectors such as banking, telecommunications, hospitality, and manufacturing, showcasing their skills and professionalism. This diversification in job roles contributes to their financial independence.

Kenyan individuals are finding life-changing job opportunities in Somaliland, particularly in sectors like hospitality and tuna fish processing. This trend emphasizes the importance of recruitment agencies and personal recommendations for job seekers.

Job recruitment in Somaliland is facilitated by websites and agencies, making it easier for Kenyans to explore available opportunities. Networking through friends also plays a crucial role in this process.

Halima Sa’diya, a Kenyan in Somaliland for eight years, enjoys her job at a tuna fish canning factory. Her experience highlights the positive working environment in the region.

Omari Hami, working in the hospitality industry, shares challenges and rewards while employing over ten Kenyans in his business. This reflects the growing demand for skilled labor in Somaliland.