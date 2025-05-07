Dubai: Jafza Marks 40 years, Reports Dhs713bn in Non-Oil Trade in 2024

Jafza unveiled a special 40 years logo and will host community activities, industry events, and engagement initiatives throughout the year.

Dubai’s Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), DP World’s flagship free zone, generated Dhs713bn in non-oil trade in 2024, marking a 15 percent year-on-year increase from 2023, according to figures released as the hub celebrates its 40th anniversary.

The milestone was marked by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, who called Jafza a “vital pillar in Dubai’s development journey” and praised its role in building a resilient economic system and fostering global supply chain growth.

“We take pride in what DP World has achieved through Jafza – not only in supporting economic diversification and expanding the investment base, but also in its active contribution to building a resilient economic system that keeps pace with global challenges,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

Forty years ago, a remarkable chapter in Dubai’s growth story began with the launch of the Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) in 1985. From just 19 companies at its inception, JAFZA has grown into a global hub, now home to over 11,000 businesses from 157 countries. As part of DP World,… pic.twitter.com/WKeOKHrbvn — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) May 5, 2025

Jafza has seen companies rise to over 11,000 today from 19 in 1985

Launched with just 19 companies in 1985, Jafza now hosts more than 11,000 businesses from 157 countries and contributes, alongside Jebel Ali Port, 36 percent of Dubai’s GDP. It has attracted over Dhs110bn in investment over the past two decades and accounted for 74 percent of Dubai’s FDI in manufacturing, trade, and transport sectors in 2023.

The free zone’s developed land bank spans over 539 million square feet, offering integrated sea, air, and land connectivity. Jebel Ali Port, which forms part of the ecosystem, reported its second-best performance in a decade last year and ranks among the world’s top 10 ports.

In 2023 alone, Jafza and Jebel Ali Port generated over one million direct and indirect jobs, accounting for 27 percent of Dubai’s total employment, including nearly 40,000 jobs for UAE nationals.

Within Jafza, over 160,000 people are employed across logistics, automotive, food, and advanced manufacturing sectors.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, group chairman and CEO of DP World, described the 40-year milestone as “a celebration of our customers and the visionary leadership which has made Dubai a beacon for international trade”.

“Jafza has become a crucial engine of growth that now sits at the heart of Dubai’s economy,” he said.

In 2024, Jafza was named the world’s top free zone by fDi Intelligence of the Financial Times, topping both industrial and sustainability categories.

DP World has since replicated Jafza’s model across 11 zones globally, including in the UK, India, the Dominican Republic, and Somaliland, with over 8,900 hectares in operation and 670 hectares under development.

Jafza also plays a prominent role in national strategies, including the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, Operation 300bn, and Make it in the Emirates.

A sustainable future

Looking ahead, the free zone aims to reach carbon neutrality by 2040 and net-zero emissions by 2050, in line with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 strategy.

It is fully powered by renewable energy through International Renewable Energy Certificates (I-RECs) from the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and hosts the Middle East’s largest distributed solar rooftop project, with 158,000 solar panels installed.

The free zone is also targeting an 80 percent landfill waste diversion rate by 2026 to support the UAE’s circular economy ambitions and has received the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) verification.

Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and MD, DP World GCC, added: “Our diversified industrial base, multimodal connectivity, and global expertise give businesses a competitive edge. As we mark this milestone, we thank our customers and growing community for choosing Jebel Ali.”

To commemorate its anniversary, Jafza unveiled a special 40-year logo and will host community activities, industry events, and engagement initiatives throughout the year.