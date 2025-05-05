The article, “Somalia’s Diplomatic Miscalculation!” by Mohamoud Hussein Nour, argues that Somalia made a bad decision by banning travelers with Taiwanese passports.

Somalia’s Diplomatic Miscalculation!

By Mohamoud Hussein Nour

In the complex world of international diplomacy, symbolic decisions can carry heavy consequences. Somalia’s recent move to ban passport holders from Taiwan is one such decision—small in scale but potentially seismic in impact.

At first glance, the ban might appear to be a routine reaffirmation of Somalia’s recognition of the “One China” policy, a stance echoed by much of the international community. But timing and context matter. With Somalia heavily reliant on foreign aid—particularly from the United States—this action may jeopardize crucial alliances, precisely when it can least afford to.

Major Donors: Who Keeps Somalia Afloat?

Somalia’s survival in the face of poverty, drought, and insecurity has long depended on international assistance. While China has provided limited investment, Western nations have historically shouldered the bulk of humanitarian and security aid.

The United States: Somalia’s Lifeline

In 2022 alone, the United States delivered over $1.3 billion in aid to Somalia. This support included:

Emergency food assistance

Health programs targeting malnutrition and maternal care

Counterterrorism support through training and logistical aid

Notably, this makes the U.S. Somalia’s single largest donor. It is also the most politically influential, holding sway over global financial institutions and foreign policy alliances.

European Union and the UK:

Between 2009 and 2018, both the European Union and the United Kingdom each contributed around $1.7 billion in official development assistance (ODA). Their investments focused on governance reform, peacebuilding, education, and drought relief. But this support has become less consistent. Recently, both the U.S. and the UK cut food assistance programs, worsening malnutrition and contributing to one of the highest child mortality rates in the region.

The Ban: What It Says—and What It Risks:

The Somali government’s decision to block travelers using Taiwanese passports is primarily a signal to Beijing. It affirms Somalia’s position on the “One China” issue and appears to reject Taiwan’s increasing engagement with the Republic of Somaliland. But the decision carries significant diplomatic baggage—especially with the U.S. Congress watching closely.

The TAIPEI Act: A U.S. Warning Shot

Passed in 2019, the Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative (TAIPEI) Act encourages the U.S. government to:

Support countries that strengthen relations with Taiwan

Reassess ties with countries that take steps to undermine Taiwan’s international standing

In other words, actions like Somalia’s could result in a review of diplomatic, economic, and military relations with Washington. That would be a high price to pay for symbolic alignment with China.

Passports and Power: A Stark Contrast

The travel documents involved in this diplomatic spat tell a broader story about global standing and soft power.

Taiwan ranks among the top 30 globally in terms of passport strength , offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to over 140 countries .

ranks among the top 30 globally in terms of , offering . Somalia, by contrast, remains near the bottom—its passport provides visa-free access to only about 30 countries, and Somali travelers often face intense scrutiny at international borders.

This disparity underscores the irony of Somalia banning one of the world’s most accepted passports while offering one of the least powerful. The move reads as performative, not strategic.

Governance: Democracy vs. Disorder

Beyond passports, the contrast between the two countries’ political systems is even more stark.

Taiwan is a thriving, high-tech democracy with a strong healthcare system, a world-class education sector, and a transparent government.

is a thriving, high-tech democracy with a strong healthcare system, a world-class education sector, and a transparent government. Somalia is still recovering from decades of conflict. Its political system remains fragile, plagued by corruption, terrorism, and weak institutions.

Rather than pushing Taiwan away, Somalia could gain more by exploring practical partnerships in:

Telemedicine and digital infrastructure

Disaster response technologies

Vocational education and skills development

Diplomatic Fallout: Learning from Precedent

Other nations have learned the hard way that isolating Taiwan can come at a cost:

In El Salvador , the U.S. recalled its ambassador after the country cut ties with Taiwan in favor of Beijing.

, the U.S. recalled its ambassador after the country cut ties with Taiwan in favor of Beijing. In Kiribati and the Solomon Islands, the shift led to reduced aid, delays in military support, and tougher terms in international lending.

Somalia may soon find itself in similar territory if it’s perceived as undermining Taiwan at Beijing’s urging.

The consequences could include:

Delayed disbursement of development funds

Reduced military training and intelligence cooperation

Harsher conditions from the World Bank and the IMF

Republic of Somaliland: The Unexpected Winner?

Ironically, Somalia’s diplomatic hardline could end up boosting the Republic of Somaliland’s profile.

Taiwan has already built strong relations with Hargeisa, providing:

COVID-19 relief aid

Technical assistance in agriculture and IT

Scholarships and medical training

If Somalia continues to antagonize Taiwan, Washington could shift greater attention—and possibly aid—toward the Republic of Somaliland, further straining the already tense relationship between Mogadishu and its northern counterpart.

A Symbolic Act with Real Costs

Somalia’s decision to ban Taiwanese passport holders might satisfy Beijing, but it’s a short-sighted gamble. In an era where aid is tied to shared values—transparency, human rights, and democratic governance—Somalia risks alienating its most important allies.

It gains little from this ban and stands to lose access to billions in aid, diplomatic goodwill, and potential technology partnerships. In foreign policy, gestures matter—but only when they serve a nation’s strategic interests, not when they threaten its survival.

Diplomacy isn’t about posturing. It’s about priorities.

About the Author

Mohamoud Hussein Nour

Mohamoud is an international affairs analyst. He is a lawyer and a banker who focuses on stability and development. He strongly supports the right of people to make their own choices (self-determination) and is working to fight terrorism and extremism in Africa to promote peace and security. You can contact him at email: mohamoudhusseini447@gmail.com.

The information contained in the article posted represents the views and opinions of the author and does not necessarily represent the views or opinions of Saxafi Media