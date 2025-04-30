Taiwan has condemned Somalia for banning travelers with Taiwanese passports from entering or transiting through the East African country.

The ban took effect on Wednesday following an order issued by Somali aviation authorities last week, Taiwan’s foreign ministry said.

Somalia is yet to comment on the ban, which comes as Taiwan, a self-ruled island claimed by China, boosts ties with Somaliland, which restored its 1960 independence after withdrawing from its voluntary union with Somalia 34 years ago but remains mostly unrecognized internationally.

In 2020, Somaliland and Taiwan set up embassies in each other’s capitals, angering both China and Somalia.

Taiwan’s foreign ministry said in a statement late Tuesday that Somalia’s civil aviation authority issued a notice to airlines saying that Taiwanese passports “will no longer be valid for entry into or transit through the Federal Republic of Somalia” from 30 April.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly protested Somalia’s action, made under the instigation of China, to restrict the travel freedom and safety of Taiwanese nationals and has demanded that the Somali government immediately revoke the notice,” the ministry said.

The ministry urged Taiwanese against traveling to Somalia or Somaliland for their own safety before Somalia reverses the ban, Taiwanese media reported.

Neither Somaliland nor Somalia has commented.

China said it “highly appreciates” the ban, calling it a “legitimate measure” that “reflects Somalia’s firm adherence to the one-China principle,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told journalists on Wednesday, according to the AFP news agency.

Taiwan has its own constitution and holds regular, multiparty elections to choose its own leaders.

China insists Taiwan is part of its territory and has threatened to use force if necessary to bring the island under its control.

Following a diplomatic push by China, Taiwan – officially known as the Republic of China – is only recognized by a handful of countries.

Somaliland holds regular elections, while many parts of Somalia are under the control of the al-Shabaab militant group, which is linked to al-Qaeda.

Somalia sees Somaliland as part of its territory and has condemned Ethiopia for striking a deal with the Somaliland authorities to lease one of its ports.