Taiwanese Deputy FM Reaffirms Somaliland Partnership at 35th National Day Reception in Taipei

Taiwanese Deputy FM François Chih-chung Wu attended Somaliland’s 35th National Day reception in Taipei, highlighting expanding cooperation and shared democratic values between Taiwan and Somaliland and he praises Somaliland as democratic partner in the Horn of Africa

TAIPEI — Taiwan’s Deputy Foreign Minister François Chih-chung Wu attended a reception marking the 35th anniversary of Somaliland’s National Day in Taipei, reaffirming Taiwan’s commitment to deepening ties with the Republic of Somaliland amid expanding cooperation between the two governments.

The reception, organized by the Republic of Somaliland Representative Office in Taiwan, highlighted the growing partnership between Taiwan and Somaliland, which established representative offices in each other’s capitals in 2020 despite diplomatic pressure from China and Somalia.

Speaking during the event, Wu thanked Somaliland for what he described as its “staunch support” for bilateral relations and praised both societies as democratic partners committed to freedom and the rule of law.

“Taiwan and Somaliland are both regional models of democratic development that value freedom and the rule of law,” Wu said.

According to Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, cooperation between the two sides has continued to expand across multiple sectors, including coast patrol, economic development, energy, humanitarian assistance, information and communications technology, healthcare, trade and education.

Wu cited Taiwan’s delivery of 288 metric tons of rice to Somaliland last year and the launch of “Taiwan Avenue” in Hargeisa in July 2025 as examples of growing people-to-people and development ties.

The event also featured remarks from Somaliland Representative Mahmoud Adam Jama Galaal, who described Somaliland as a democratic success story in the Horn of Africa after 35 years of political development and institution-building.

“Taiwan and Somaliland enjoy a constructive partnership based on mutual respect and shared values,” Galaal said.

He praised what he described as the two societies’ strong sense of identity, resilience and determination despite geopolitical challenges.

“Both countries share fearlessness and unyielding spirits,” he added.

After their remarks, Wu and Galaal jointly expressed hope for a long-lasting partnership and continued diplomatic cooperation between Taiwan and Somaliland.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs later said the government would continue working closely with Somaliland under Taipei’s “integrated diplomacy” framework, which emphasizes democracy, peace and prosperity.

The relationship between Taiwan and Somaliland has steadily strengthened in recent years through development assistance, educational exchanges, healthcare cooperation and strategic engagement despite both governments facing international diplomatic isolation.

Somaliland, which restored its sovereignty in 1991, has increasingly expanded international partnerships with democratic governments and regional actors as it seeks broader diplomatic recognition.

Taiwan, meanwhile, has viewed Somaliland as an important democratic and strategic partner in the Horn of Africa and along key maritime routes connecting the Red Sea and Indian Ocean.

The partnership has drawn criticism from both Beijing and Mogadishu, which oppose the diplomatic relationship and maintain claims over Taiwan and Somaliland respectively.

Despite that pressure, officials from both governments have repeatedly emphasized their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties based on shared democratic values and mutual cooperation.