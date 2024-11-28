Taiwan congratulated Somaliland’s newly elected president, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Irro), who assured that relations with Taiwan will remain unchanged

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs congratulated Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi on his victory over incumbent president Muse Bihi Abdi. Abdirahman Irro promised that the relationship with Taiwan “will not change in any way.”

Taiwan and Somaliland lack formal diplomatic relations, they have established representative offices since 2020 that function similarly to embassies.

Wang Wen-lin, Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Asia and Africa Department, praised Somaliland for successfully conducting another presidential election. Taiwan’s Representative Office in Somaliland also congratulated Abdirahman Irro and expressed hopes for future cooperation.

Analysts believe Abdirahman Irro will continue to seek international recognition for Somaliland, potentially focusing on the incoming U.S. administration under Trump. Due to its lack of recognition, Somaliland struggles to attract foreign investment and aid, leading China to potentially offer economic incentives in exchange for accepting the “One China” policy, which the previous administration rejected.

Wang noted that Abdirahman Irro has adopted a more moderate approach toward Somalia, expressing hopes for Somaliland’s international recognition. He also highlighted that Taiwan-Somaliland cooperation currently emphasizes public health, ICT, agriculture, education, and resource development. Two key projects are underway: the construction of Taiwan Road to connect to the airport and the establishment of a Taiwan Medical Center in Hargeisa. Both projects are ready to proceed once the new government is in place.

The Taiwan Road project, signed in September, will see Taiwan cover about 70% of the first-phase construction costs, totaling $1.85 million, to expand the road to Somaliland’s airport. The Hargeisa City Council has approved the naming of the road “Taiwan Road.” Additionally, Taiwan’s Representative Office in Somaliland announced a $22 million grant to support the medical center’s establishment.

Abdirahman Irro, a former ambassador to the Soviet Union, returned to Somaliland in 2002 to establish a political party. He served as Speaker of Somaliland’s House of Representatives from 2005 to 2017. He ran for president in 2017 but lost and won the 2024 election with 64% of the vote.

Wang reiterated that despite the change in leadership, Somaliland’s position toward Taiwan remains stable, with Abdirahman Irro emphasizing during his campaign that relations would not change.