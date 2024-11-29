Somaliland Constitutional Court Ratifies Results of 2024 Elections

The Somaliland Constitutional Court has certified the results of the November 13 presidential election, declaring Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Irro) the winner. Representing the Waddani Party, Irro received 64% of valid votes, triumphing over incumbent President Muse Bihi Abdi and third-party candidate Faysal Ali Warabe.

The court unanimously ruled on Wednesday that the election was free and fair.

Abdirahman Irro garnered 407,908 votes, significantly ahead of Bihi, who, running for the Kulmiye Party, received 225,519 votes (35%). Faysal Ali Warabe of the UCID Party secured only 4,699 votes, or 0.7% of the total.

The election had a 53% voter turnout, with around 648,000 of the 1.2 million registered voters participating. The results, announced by Electoral Commission chair Muse Yusuf Hassan on November 19, were certified by the Constitutional Court on November 27, affirming the election’s fairness.

The court stated:

“The Constitutional Court of the Republic of Somaliland officially announced the presidential election results, declaring Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi as the President of the Republic of Somaliland, with Mohamed Ali Abdi as Vice President.”

Irro’s victory marks a new chapter for Somaliland, with expectations for reforms and a renewed focus on development. A seasoned politician, Abdirahman Irro campaigned on promises of economic revitalization, improved governance, and strengthening Somaliland’s quest for international recognition.

This election also signifies a peaceful transfer of power, reinforcing Somaliland’s position as a beacon of democracy in the Horn of Africa. Despite regional challenges, Somaliland has consistently held democratic elections since declaring independence in 1991.

The election outcome has attracted regional attention, with many viewing it as a testament to the strength of Somaliland’s democratic institutions. Analysts suggest that Irro’s leadership may reshape domestic policies and influence the region’s diplomatic approach.

International observers praised the election process’s transparency, with one mission noting Somaliland’s “peaceful and credible election, setting an example for the region.”

The outgoing President Bihi, who is a retired Air Force pilot, has served as Somaliland’s leader for seven years. During campaigns, 76-year-old Bihi promised to respect the electoral outcome, whichever way it goes.

In 2017, Bihi defeated Abdirahman Irro, getting nearly 306,000, or 55% of the valid votes, against Irro’s 226,000, or 41% of the valid votes.

In his campaign message this year, 69-year-old Abdirahman Irro pledged economic and democratic reforms, as well as more jobs.

President-elect Abdirahman Irro was born on April 29, 1955, in Hargeisa. He pursued his higher education in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu.

His Waddani Party’s website says Abdirahman Irro has a diploma in management from an institute in Somalia and a bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration, both from American universities.

In 1981, he was employed by Somalia’s foreign affairs ministry as a diplomat, working at the Somali Embassy in Russia, before moving to Finland to live with his family in the 1990s.

Abdirahman Irro returned to Somaliland in 1999 and helped in co-founding the Justice and Welfare Party (UCID).

In 2005, he was elected to Somaliland’s parliament and thereafter served as parliamentary speaker for 12 years.

In 2012, he co-founded the Waddani Party and was chosen as its first chairperson and also its presidential candidate in the 2017 elections.

In the 2021 parliamentary and local elections, the Waddani Party secured majority seats.

Irro’s running mate, Mohamed Aw-Ali Abdi, will serve as deputy president of Somaliland.

Abdirahman Irro and his deputy are scheduled to take the oath of office in December.

As President-elect Abdirahman Irro prepares to take office on December 13, his administration faces high expectations. Key issues include tackling unemployment, enhancing infrastructure, and promoting unity in Somaliland’s diverse political landscape.

The peaceful transition of power will solidify Somaliland’s democratic credentials and strengthen its case for international recognition as a sovereign state. With the election results officially certified, Somaliland anticipates a new chapter under Irro’s leadership, fostering hopes for progress and prosperity.