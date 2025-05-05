Taiwan and Somaliland are reportedly finalizing a military cooperation agreement, expected to be signed by mid-2025, according to diplomatic sources.

This agreement would enable Somaliland to acquire Taiwanese naval vessels and military equipment, with several Somaliland military personnel already undergoing specialized training in Taiwan, indicating an established relationship between the two territories.

Analysts note that China’s presence in Africa has heightened competition for influence, particularly in the Horn of Africa, which is strategically significant for global trade and maritime security. While Taiwan has sought to strengthen ties with Somaliland, China has been actively courting African nations, emphasizing its “One China” policy and discouraging official engagement with Taiwan.

This development occurs against the backdrop of China’s expanding influence in Africa, particularly in the Horn of Africa, where Beijing has invested heavily in infrastructure.

The Taiwan Foreign Ministry and Somaliland government officials were contacted for comment, but had not responded by press time.

However, this developing partnership is overshadowed by heightened diplomatic tensions. The Federal Government of Somalia has officially banned the travel of Taiwanese passports within the country, citing security and sovereignty concerns, following unapproved diplomatic plans by Taiwanese officials to visit Somaliland.

Somalia’s Defense Minister Speaks Out

Somalia’s newly appointed Minister of Defense, Ahmed Moalim Fiqi, provided detailed reasons behind the government’s decision. According to Minister Fiqi, the move came after senior Taiwanese officials, including Taiwan’s Foreign Minister, prepared to travel to Somaliland without consultation or approval from the Federal Government of Somalia.

“Taiwan had intended to visit Somaliland without informing the Somali government. This is a direct violation of Somalia’s sovereignty and unity,” said Minister Fiqi. He emphasized that any such diplomatic activity must receive official clearance from Mogadishu.

Minister Fiqi accused Taiwan of promoting division among Somalis by attempting to establish independent ties with Somaliland, which Somalia regards as an integral part of its territory. “We consider Taiwan a political and security threat. Taiwan clearly supports the fragmentation of the Somali nation,” he added.

U.S. Lawmakers Urge Reversal of Ban

The situation has drawn strong reactions from U.S. lawmakers. Representatives Tom Tiffany and Andy Ogles sent a letter to Somalia’s ambassador in Washington, urging the government to reverse the ban. They warned of potential consequences, including the revocation of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Somali nationals in the U.S., suspension of visa services, and even a severance of diplomatic relations.

The lawmakers condemned the ban as a concession to pressure from the Chinese Communist Party, stating, “If the Somali government insists on acting as little more than a branch office of the Chinese Communist Party, there is no reason for the United States to continue to pretend that it is independent, legitimate, or worthy of U.S. recognition.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Senator Jim Risch of Idaho, echoed these sentiments, criticizing Somalia’s compliance with China’s demands and highlighting the contradiction in its stance on sovereignty.

The US actions add another layer of diplomatic pressure, complicating relations with both Taiwan and Somalia.

Diplomatic Fallout and Regional Tensions

The ban has been met with reciprocal measures from Taiwan, which has issued a travel ban against holders of Somali passports, escalating the diplomatic standoff. This situation adds tension to the already sensitive diplomatic dynamics in the Horn of Africa, where issues of recognition and national integrity remain highly contentious.

Somaliland, which restored its independence in 1991 after Somalia’s government collapsed, remains relatively stable but lacks international recognition. The Somali government has intensified diplomatic efforts to assert its authority over Somaliland, particularly amid rising foreign interest in Somaliland, including from Taiwan and Ethiopia.

Both Taiwan and Somaliland face significant diplomatic hurdles. Only a handful of countries officially recognize Taiwan, while Somaliland remains unrecognized by the United Nations and most of the global community. Despite these challenges, both territories have sought to assert their sovereignty through strategic partnerships and military cooperation.

“Taiwan and Somaliland see mutual benefit in this partnership,” said Michael Chen, a researcher at the Institute for African and Asian Studies. “For Taiwan, it’s an opportunity to expand its international footprint, while Somaliland gains access to advanced military capabilities and training.”

Conclusion

The proposed military cooperation agreement between Taiwan and Somaliland has been viewed as a strategic move to counterbalance China’s growing influence in the region. China has made significant investments in the Horn of Africa, including the establishment of a naval base in Djibouti, which has raised concerns among other global powers about Beijing’s expanding military presence in Africa.

The military cooperation agreement between Taiwan and Somaliland, alongside the diplomatic tensions with Somalia, highlights the complex geopolitical landscape in the Horn of Africa.

As Taiwan and Somaliland navigate their partnership, they must also contend with the sovereignty concerns of Somalia and the broader implications of their diplomatic actions on the international stage. The situation remains fluid, with potential for further developments as global powers weigh in on the issue.