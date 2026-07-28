The Somaliland National Army has completed a joint humanitarian logistics and disaster response exercise near Hargeisa with international military partners, strengthening emergency preparedness, operational coordination, and regional security cooperation through advanced logistics and nighttime training

By Saxafi Media Staff

HARGEISA, Somaliland — The Somaliland National Army has completed a comprehensive humanitarian logistics and disaster response exercise near Hargeisa, conducting joint training with undisclosed international military partners in a move officials say strengthens the force’s ability to respond rapidly to emergencies while reinforcing regional security cooperation.

The multi-day exercise, which combined logistics planning, operational coordination and nighttime field operations, simulated a range of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) scenarios designed to test the military’s ability to deploy personnel and critical supplies during natural disasters and other national emergencies.

Military officials described the training as part of a broader effort to modernize the armed forces, expand professional military standards and enhance Somaliland’s capacity to support civilian authorities during crises.

“The training reflects the professionalism of the Somaliland National Army and further enhances its capability to respond effectively to future humanitarian assistance and disaster response needs,” the Army said in a statement released after the exercise.

The drills took place on the outskirts of Hargeisa and were conducted in cooperation with international military advisers whose identities were not disclosed. Officials also declined to specify the duration of the training.

Beyond Conventional Defense

While military exercises often focus on combat readiness, Somaliland’s latest operation emphasized an increasingly important mission for armed forces worldwide: supporting humanitarian relief efforts during disasters.

According to the Somaliland National Army, soldiers trained in logistics management, operational planning, emergency deployment procedures and supply-chain coordination under simulated crisis conditions. The exercise tested how quickly personnel and equipment could be mobilized in response to humanitarian emergencies.

Officials said the scenarios were designed to improve cooperation between military units responsible for transporting relief supplies, coordinating emergency operations and assisting civilian authorities following natural disasters or other large-scale emergencies.

“The exercise strengthened planning, command coordination and field logistics while reinforcing the Army’s readiness to deploy rapidly when required,” military officials said.

Night Operations Test Operational Readiness

One of the most demanding elements of the exercise involved low-light and nighttime operations.

Photographs released by the Army showed soldiers conducting airborne insertion drills, logistics support activities and tactical coordination around military vehicles under darkness, reflecting an emphasis on maintaining operational effectiveness around the clock.

The training included simulated rapid supply drops, nighttime insertions and coordinated vehicle movements in reduced visibility—skills that officials say are essential when responding to emergencies where weather conditions, damaged infrastructure or security concerns may complicate relief operations.

Military planners increasingly view night-capable logistics as critical to humanitarian missions, particularly in regions vulnerable to flooding, drought, conflict or transportation disruptions.

Strengthening Humanitarian Response

The Somaliland National Army said humanitarian assistance and disaster response remain central to its evolving mission as it continues expanding capabilities beyond traditional territorial defense.

Officials noted that strengthening logistics systems and improving coordination can significantly reduce response times during emergencies, enabling military units to deliver food, medical supplies and other essential assistance more efficiently.

The exercise also provided an opportunity to refine operational planning and test command structures under realistic field conditions.

“The program reflects our continued commitment to maintaining high operational preparedness while contributing to national resilience and regional stability,” the Army’s Media Office said.

No injuries or operational incidents were reported during the exercise.

International Military Cooperation

Although the identities of participating foreign advisers were not released, the exercise highlights Somaliland’s expanding military engagement with international partners.

Joint training has increasingly focused on logistics, emergency planning, interoperability and humanitarian response—areas viewed by many defense organizations as essential components of modern security cooperation.

Military analysts note that humanitarian assistance and disaster response exercises often serve dual purposes: improving emergency preparedness while strengthening coordination between partner forces during multinational operations.

For Somaliland, which has steadily pursued deeper security partnerships over the past several years, such cooperation also demonstrates its ability to contribute to regional stability in the strategically important Horn of Africa.

Strategic Importance

Located along the Gulf of Aden near one of the world’s busiest maritime corridors, Somaliland occupies a position of growing geopolitical significance.

The region sits adjacent to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a critical gateway linking the Red Sea to the Indian Ocean through which a substantial share of global trade passes.

As competition for influence in the Horn of Africa intensifies, international partners have shown increasing interest in cooperation involving maritime security, disaster preparedness and logistics.

While Somaliland remains internationally unrecognized as a sovereign state, its authorities have increasingly sought to build credibility through institutional development, professional security forces and cooperation with foreign partners.

Officials argue that demonstrating operational competence in areas such as humanitarian response strengthens both domestic resilience and Somaliland’s reputation as a reliable security partner.

Building Professional Military Standards

The latest exercise reflects the Somaliland National Army’s broader modernization efforts, which have increasingly emphasized professionalism, operational planning and specialized capabilities alongside conventional defense missions.

Military officials said improving logistics management and emergency response coordination not only benefits disaster preparedness but also enhances overall operational readiness.

The Army described the exercise as another step toward developing a force capable of responding effectively to both security threats and humanitarian emergencies.

“The training demonstrates the professionalism, discipline and operational competence of the Somaliland National Army,” officials said. “It reaffirms the Army’s commitment to safeguarding the nation while supporting humanitarian efforts whenever required.”

As regional security challenges continue to evolve, officials say future exercises will continue focusing on interoperability, logistics planning and rapid deployment capabilities designed to strengthen Somaliland’s resilience against both natural disasters and emerging security risks.