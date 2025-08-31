Cadaadley, Somaliland – In a significant step to enhance its operational capabilities, the Somaliland National Army has officially graduated a new, specialized unit of its Special Forces following a rigorous training program concluded this week.

The intensive course was conducted at the newly designated Special Forces Training Center in Cadaadley, located in the Maroodijeex region.

The facility’s upgrade to a dedicated command and training center marks a strategic investment in centralizing and elevating the preparation of the nation’s elite troops.

Presided over by the Commander of the Somaliland National Army, Brigadier General Nimaan Yusuf Osman, the training equipped the unit with advanced skills critical for high-risk missions.

The curriculum included specialized instruction in tactical combat operations, precision marksmanship with various weaponry—including sniper rifles—and high-intensity intelligence gathering.

In an official statement, the Somaliland National Army Media Office outlined the program’s objectives: “This forms part of the ongoing development journey of the Somaliland National Army toward achieving high professionalism and full preparedness.”

The graduation ceremony, attended by senior military leaders, featured demonstrations of the unit’s newly honed capabilities. Brigadier General Nimaan emphasized the strategic importance of the initiative, stating that the investment in elite forces is paramount to national security.

“Our Special Forces are the vanguard of our nation’s defense,” he said. “Investing in their development strengthens our sovereignty and stability.”

The establishment of the new unit and training center is seen as a core component of the army’s broader modernization efforts. Officials report that these enhancements are aligned with national defense strategies focused on counterterrorism, border security, and fostering self-reliance.

The government expressed optimism that the bolstered capabilities will not only deter external threats but also contribute to greater stability and security cooperation throughout the Horn of Africa region.