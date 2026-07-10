Somaliland's Strategic Rise, How Berbera, Israel and Red Sea Geopolitics Are Reshaping the Horn of Africa

French magazine Le Point explores how Somaliland’s strategic port of Berbera, growing ties with Israel and shifting Red Sea geopolitics have transformed the unrecognized republic into one of the Horn of Africa’s most closely watched territories

BERBERA, Somaliland — As dusk settles over Berbera’s waterfront, towering container stacks cast long shadows across one of the Horn of Africa’s busiest ports. Cargo vessels unload wheat from Egypt and sugar from India while livestock destined for Gulf markets are herded toward aging freighters. The activity offers a vivid reminder that Berbera has long been more than a commercial harbor—it has become the centerpiece of Somaliland’s bid for international relevance.

In a feature report published by the French weekly magazine Le Point, correspondent Guillaume Perrier portrays Somaliland as an increasingly coveted strategic territory whose importance has grown amid intensifying competition across the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

The report argues that Berbera’s location—overlooking one of the world’s busiest maritime corridors—has transformed the Republic of Somaliland from an overlooked political anomaly into a focal point of international strategic calculations.

A Port Built by Rival Powers

Berbera’s history mirrors the geopolitical competition that has repeatedly swept through the Horn of Africa.

Ottoman traders used the port centuries ago to export livestock to the Arabian Peninsula. During the Cold War, the Soviet Union expanded its facilities before the United States assumed control after Moscow’s influence waned. More recently, the United Arab Emirates, through DP World, modernized the port under a multibillion-dollar development program aimed at transforming Berbera into a regional logistics hub.

As one port official explained to Le Point, every section of the harbor tells a different chapter of international rivalry.

“The first few meters were built by the USSR, the middle by the Americans, and at the far end, with the large cranes, that’s the Emiratis.”

Today, Ethiopia—Africa’s most populous landlocked nation—relies increasingly on alternative maritime access beyond Djibouti, making Berbera an increasingly valuable commercial gateway.

The port’s strategic significance extends beyond trade. Positioned along the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints linking the Red Sea to the Indian Ocean, Berbera occupies a location critical to global shipping and regional security.

Recognition Through Strategy

For more than three decades Somaliland has maintained its own government, security institutions, currency and democratic political system despite lacking widespread international recognition.

According to Le Point, Israeli recognition in late 2025 represented a diplomatic breakthrough that fundamentally altered Somaliland’s international standing.

Foreign Minister Abdirahman Dahir Adan described the development as both symbolic and strategic.

“We have come a long way. Somaliland is a country built on ruins and ashes. But we can contribute to global security, particularly against the growing threat of piracy. It is time to recognize the importance of Somaliland.”

The minister expressed hope that Israel’s decision would encourage additional governments—including Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates—to formalize relations.

He also criticized what he described as years of diplomatic hesitation by the international community.

“We’re a functioning democracy that’s been around for thirty-five years. We’ve sent a letter to more than 180 countries, but no one has replied. The rest of the world is hypocritical.”

According to the report, officials in Hargeisa increasingly see relations with Israel as a pathway toward deeper engagement with Washington.

Jerusalem Becomes a Diplomatic Milestone

The report traces negotiations between Somaliland and Israel back to the aftermath of the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack, describing months of expanding diplomatic engagement before formal recognition.

Since then, the two governments have reportedly advanced cooperation in security, intelligence sharing and specialized military training.

One of the most visible milestones came during President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Irro)’s official visit to Israel in June, when Somaliland inaugurated its diplomatic mission in Jerusalem.

Foreign Minister Adan told Le Point that broader regional normalization remains an objective.

“It will happen as soon as possible.”

Edna Adan: Recognition Decades in the Making

Among the strongest advocates for Somaliland’s diplomatic campaign is veteran stateswoman Edna Adan, whose career has spanned public health, diplomacy and national institution-building.

Speaking to Le Point, she described Israel’s decision as the culmination of decades of effort.

“We’ve been waiting for this recognition since 2002.”

Adan argued that Somaliland could not afford to reject partners willing to recognize its sovereignty.

“Beggars do not get to choose their benefactors.”

She also noted that relations between Israel and Somaliland predate the current diplomatic breakthrough, recalling earlier periods of cooperation and support.

Opportunity—and Risk

The report presents recognition as both an opportunity and a strategic gamble.

Analyst Hassan Suudi, director of the Isir think tank, suggested Israel’s motivations are closely tied to regional security dynamics.

“Israel is trying to take advantage of the timing, but what do we have to lose?”

He also warned that the new relationship could deepen regional polarization.

“The reason for their recognition is security-related, but we must be careful about the risk of fueling antagonisms and reinforcing Somaliland’s isolation.”

For Israel, Berbera offers strategic proximity to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the wider Red Sea, an area increasingly affected by attacks on international shipping.

Diplomatic sources cited by Le Point argued that a future security presence in Berbera could significantly reduce operational response times across the region.

Regional Competition Intensifies

Perrier’s reporting places Somaliland’s diplomatic push within a broader contest involving regional and global powers.

Turkey has significantly expanded its partnership with Somalia through military training, economic agreements and energy cooperation. The report also notes growing Turkish engagement in Somalia as Ankara seeks to reinforce Mogadishu’s position against Somaliland’s independence aspirations.

Meanwhile, Djibouti remains opposed to Somaliland’s recognition, mindful of its own strategic role as the Horn of Africa’s principal logistics hub and host to multiple foreign military bases.

The report argues that these competing interests illustrate how Somaliland’s future is increasingly tied to broader rivalries involving the Gulf states, the United States, Turkey, China and other international actors.

Questions Over Regional Security

Le Point also addresses allegations surrounding Berbera’s role in regional conflicts.

International investigations have raised questions about whether the port has served as a transit point for military supplies linked to the conflict in Sudan, allegations consistently denied by both the United Arab Emirates and Somaliland authorities.

Officials in Hargeisa continue to emphasize Somaliland’s stability compared with neighboring parts of Somalia, arguing that the territory offers one of the safest operating environments in the Horn of Africa.

A Symbol of Unfinished Recognition

Away from government offices and diplomatic negotiations, Perrier concludes his report in one of Berbera’s oldest neighborhoods, traditionally known as the city’s “Jewish Quarter.”

Although Somaliland’s historic Jewish community disappeared decades ago, the neighborhood retains its name and remnants of buildings identified by local residents as former synagogues.

For one resident, identified only as Ali, the significance of Somaliland’s relationship with Israel extends beyond geopolitics.

“I hope recognition by Israel will bring peace.”

His words capture the central tension running throughout Somaliland’s decades-long quest for statehood: a territory seeking not only diplomatic recognition, but also lasting security and economic opportunity in one of the world’s most strategically contested regions.