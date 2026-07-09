Former U.S. Ambassador Rahm Emanuel urged a fundamental reset in U.S.-Israel relations during a speech at Tel Aviv University, criticizing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s strategy, proposing a new regional peace framework, and pointing to Israel’s recognition of Somaliland as its only diplomatic gain in the past three years

TEL AVIV — Former White House Chief of Staff, former Chicago Mayor and former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel delivered a wide-ranging address at Tel Aviv University on Wednesday, arguing that the U.S.-Israel relationship has reached “a crossroads” and warning that Israel risks deepening its international isolation unless it pairs military strength with renewed diplomacy.

Speaking before an audience of students, academics and policy experts, Emanuel said he understood why many Israelis remain skeptical of peace initiatives after decades of failed negotiations, terrorism and regional conflict.

“I understand your cynicism,” Emanuel said, recalling Israel’s experience following the Oslo Accords, the Camp David negotiations and subsequent waves of violence.

Drawing on his family’s history in Israel, Emanuel noted that his father fought in Israel’s War of Independence and that he personally witnessed the signing of the 1993 Oslo Declaration of Principles while serving in President Bill Clinton’s administration.

Despite acknowledging Israel’s security concerns, Emanuel argued that history cannot become a permanent substitute for strategy.

“The alliance is at a crossroads. It cannot stand or survive as it has been. To maintain the strength of our ties, we need significant changes and a new direction,” he said.

Criticism of Netanyahu’s Strategy

Emanuel sharply criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, arguing that years of unconditional American support have allowed Israeli leaders to prioritize military operations while neglecting diplomatic initiatives capable of converting battlefield successes into lasting political achievements.

He said Israel has become increasingly isolated internationally despite significant military achievements against regional adversaries.

Citing declining public support for Israel in many Western countries, growing academic and cultural boycotts, and mounting diplomatic criticism, Emanuel argued that Israel has struggled to translate security gains into broader regional acceptance.

In one of the speech’s most notable passages, Emanuel remarked:

“The only diplomatic gain you’ve made over the last three years is Somaliland.”

The comment referred to Israel’s recognition of the Republic of Somaliland in late 2025, a decision that led to the establishment of formal diplomatic relations between the two governments. The relationship has since expanded through high-level diplomatic engagement, including Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Irro)’s state visit to Israel in June 2026.

Although Emanuel did not elaborate further on Somaliland, his remark stood out because it identified the relationship as Israel’s sole significant diplomatic breakthrough during a period in which he argued the country had otherwise experienced growing international isolation.

A New Regional Framework

Rather than reviving the traditional two-state formula, Emanuel proposed what he called a “23-state solution.”

Under the concept, Arab governments would play a much larger role in helping establish credible Palestinian institutions while assuming greater responsibility for preparing the conditions necessary for lasting peace.

In return, Israel would halt unilateral actions that undermine prospects for a negotiated settlement, while the Arab League would move toward comprehensive diplomatic recognition of Israel.

Emanuel argued that such a regional framework would provide stronger incentives for peace than previous bilateral negotiations.

IMEC and Regional Integration

The former ambassador also highlighted the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) as a transformative opportunity capable of linking Israel economically with Gulf states, India and Europe through interconnected transport, energy and digital infrastructure.

He argued that economic interdependence would reinforce regional stability by giving participating countries shared strategic and commercial interests.

Military Aid and the Future of the Alliance

Emanuel also proposed restructuring U.S. military assistance to Israel.

While reaffirming America’s commitment to preserving Israel’s qualitative military edge, he argued that Israel’s mature economy should increasingly finance its defense purchases under arrangements similar to those governing other close U.S. allies.

He stressed that future American support should be accompanied by greater strategic coordination rather than unconditional political backing.

Rejecting Political Extremes

Emanuel concluded by rejecting both calls for the elimination of Israel and proposals advocating permanent Israeli control over the occupied territories.

He described slogans such as “from the river to the sea” and visions of a “Greater Israel” as opposing forms of political extremism that leave little room for compromise.

Instead, he urged Israel to combine military strength with diplomacy, regional integration and economic cooperation.

“A 23-state solution, with Palestinian dignity and Israeli security, is the only way forward,” Emanuel said.

His remarks are likely to resonate in policy circles in both Washington and Jerusalem, where debate continues over the future of the U.S.-Israel alliance, the post-war regional order and the diplomatic opportunities emerging from Israel’s expanding ties—including its recently established relationship with Somaliland.

Read the full speech here