Yemen Tensions Escalate After Sanaa Airport Strike as Houthis Launch Missiles at Saudi Arabia

Tensions in Yemen surged after government forces struck Sanaa Airport to stop an Iranian aircraft from landing, prompting Houthi missile attacks on Saudi Arabia and renewed fears of regional war across the Red Sea

By Saxafi Media Staff

HARGEISA — Yemen’s fragile period of relative calm appeared to unravel Monday after forces aligned with the country’s internationally recognized government struck the runway of Sanaa International Airport to prevent an Iranian aircraft from landing, prompting Yemen’s Houthi movement to launch ballistic missiles and drones toward Saudi Arabia and declare the end of the country’s de-escalation phase.

The rapid exchange marked one of the most serious escalations since the 2022 United Nations-backed ceasefire dramatically reduced cross-border attacks between the Iran-backed Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition.

Officials on both sides accused the other of provoking a dangerous new conflict, while the United Nations warned that Yemen could once again slide into full-scale war after years of painstaking diplomatic efforts.

Government Says Strike Protected Yemen’s Sovereignty

According to Yemen’s internationally recognized government, military forces targeted the runway at Sanaa airport after intelligence indicated an Iranian aircraft carrying a Houthi delegation intended to land despite government objections.

In a statement, authorities argued the operation was intended to prevent what they described as repeated violations of Yemeni sovereignty.

“The Houthi terrorist militia, supported by the Iranian regime, prevented Yemeni national aircraft from landing at the capital’s airport and insisted that the Iranian aircraft violate Yemeni airspace,” the government said.

Officials said civilians, airport workers, humanitarian organizations and diplomatic personnel had been warned to evacuate the airport before the strike.

Defense Minister officials also said diplomatic efforts with Tehran had failed, adding that any aircraft violating Yemeni airspace would be confronted “by all available means.”

Government Information Minister Moammar al-Eryani further accused the Houthis of detaining an aircraft belonging to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) at Sanaa airport and holding both its pilot and co-pilot.

The ICRC had not immediately commented publicly on the allegation.

Iranian Aircraft Lands in Hodeidah

Despite the attack on Sanaa airport, the Iranian aircraft reportedly diverted to Hodeidah Airport, another airport under Houthi control on Yemen’s Red Sea coast.

Houthi officials said the aircraft carried medical patients, stranded Yemeni citizens and an official delegation returning from Tehran.

The delegation had reportedly attended funeral ceremonies in Iran for the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, underscoring the close political ties between Tehran and the Houthis.

Iran condemned the airport strike.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei described the attack as: “A clear violation of international law and the United Nations Charter, as well as an affront to Yemen’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Houthis Declare End of De-escalation

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree warned that the airport strike fundamentally altered the conflict.

“The targeting of Sanaa Airport ends the de-escalation phase,” Saree declared. “This aggression will not go unanswered or unpunished.”

The Houthis blamed Saudi Arabia directly for the strike despite reports from Yemeni government officials indicating the operation had been carried out by government forces.

Saudi Arabia had not publicly commented on the accusation.

Later Monday, Houthi forces announced they had launched ballistic missiles and drones targeting Abha International Airport in southern Saudi Arabia.

Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said Saudi air defenses intercepted incoming ballistic missiles before they reached their targets.

“Air defences intercepted a ballistic missile threat launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward the southern region,” he said.

The Houthis also warned international airlines against operating flights over Saudi airspace until what they described as the blockade of Sanaa airport is lifted.

Growing Risk of Regional Escalation

The latest confrontation follows weeks of rising tensions surrounding Iranian civilian flights into Houthi-controlled Yemen.

Earlier this month, the Houthis accused Saudi Arabia of attempting to interfere with another Iranian aircraft carrying senior movement officials.

They warned at the time that any future interference would trigger attacks against Saudi airports and strategic infrastructure.

Monday’s events suggest those warnings are now being implemented.

Security analysts say renewed attacks on Saudi Arabia could threaten years of gradual diplomatic progress between Riyadh and the Houthis.

Following the 2022 UN-mediated ceasefire, cross-border missile attacks declined significantly while negotiations continued through Omani mediation.

Those gains now appear increasingly fragile.

Iran-Houthi Relationship Under Fresh Scrutiny

The confrontation has also renewed attention on Iran’s growing logistical relationship with the Houthis.

Recent Iranian flights into Houthi-controlled territory have generated significant concern among Yemen’s internationally recognized government, which argues such flights strengthen Tehran’s military support for the movement.

The Houthis reject those accusations, insisting the flights serve humanitarian purposes while helping reconnect northern Yemen with the outside world after years of isolation.

Security experts note, however, that the reopening of direct air links between Tehran and Houthi-controlled territory carries significant strategic implications beyond civilian travel.

Red Sea Security Concerns

The renewed violence also raises fresh concerns for international shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, one of the world’s busiest maritime chokepoints connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden.

Since late 2023, Houthi missile and drone attacks have repeatedly disrupted commercial shipping throughout the Red Sea, prompting U.S.- and allied-led naval operations to protect maritime traffic.

Although attacks declined following subsequent ceasefire arrangements, Monday’s escalation has revived fears that the Houthis could once again expand operations against regional targets and commercial shipping.

Analysts also note growing strategic competition across the Red Sea involving Saudi Arabia, Iran, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia and Somaliland, adding further complexity to the regional security landscape.

United Nations Urges Immediate Restraint

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg urged all parties to avoid steps that could reignite one of the world’s longest-running humanitarian crises.

“We are urging them to de-escalate and refrain from any actions that would risk a new cycle of violence in Yemen,” Grundberg said.

The UN has repeatedly warned that millions of Yemenis remain dependent on humanitarian assistance after more than a decade of conflict devastated the country’s economy, healthcare system and infrastructure.

Conflict That Never Fully Ended

The Saudi-led coalition intervened militarily in Yemen in 2015 after the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, forcing the internationally recognized government to relocate to Aden.

Although large-scale combat has declined since the 2022 truce, Yemen has remained divided between Houthi-controlled northern territories and government-held areas in the south.

The latest confrontation illustrates how quickly unresolved political disputes, regional rivalries and Iranian-Saudi competition can reignite broader conflict.

Whether Monday’s exchange represents an isolated escalation or the beginning of a renewed war remains uncertain.

Diplomatic efforts are continuing behind the scenes, but observers warn that the margin for preventing another major regional confrontation is narrowing rapidly.