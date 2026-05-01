Israel Deployed Advanced Laser Defense Systems to UAE During Iran Conflict, Deepening Strategic Alliance

Israel rushed advanced laser and drone defense systems to the UAE during Iran’s missile attacks, marking a major expansion of security ties under the Abraham Accords

HARGEISA, Somaliland — Israel deployed cutting-edge defense systems — including an advanced laser interception platform — to the United Arab Emirates during a wave of Iranian missile and drone attacks, marking one of the most significant military collaborations between the two countries since the Abraham Accords, according to a report by the Financial Times.

The deployment, which has not been previously disclosed in full detail, underscores the rapid evolution of Israel-UAE security ties amid escalating regional tensions.

“This was a display of the value of being Israel’s friend,” a regional official told the publication, describing the operation as a milestone in defense cooperation.

Advanced systems rushed into combat

According to officials familiar with the matter, Israel supplied the UAE with multiple systems designed to counter Iran’s aerial threats, including the Spectro surveillance platform developed by Elbit Systems. The lightweight system can detect incoming drones — particularly Iranian-made Shahed models — from distances of up to 20 kilometers.

Israel also deployed a version of its Iron Beam laser defense system, developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. The system is designed to neutralize short-range rockets and drones by vaporizing them mid-air.

Both systems were integrated alongside the widely known Iron Dome, which had already been deployed to the UAE, along with Israeli personnel tasked with operating the platforms.

“It’s not a small number of boots on the ground,” one person familiar with the deployment said, pointing to the scale of Israel’s involvement.

War conditions accelerated deployment

The systems were rushed into service during the recent conflict involving Iran, in which the UAE became a primary target of retaliation following joint U.S.-Israeli strikes.

Iran reportedly launched more than 500 ballistic missiles and 2,000 drones toward the Gulf state, most of which were intercepted through a layered air-defense network that included Israeli technology.

To meet the pace of attacks, Israeli forces reportedly deployed systems that were still in prototype or limited operational stages.

“They took weapons that were not fully integrated and gave them to the Emiratis,” one source said. Another described the level of cooperation more bluntly: “We let them into our underwear.”

Israel also shared real-time intelligence on missile launches from western Iran, further enhancing the UAE’s defensive posture.

The Iron Beam laser system, manufactured by Israeli company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, is capable of vaporising short-range rockets and drones © Rafael Defense A turning point for Israel-UAE ties The military collaboration represents a major test — and expansion — of ties established under the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between Israel and several Arab states, including the UAE. While the two countries had previously engaged in arms sales and security cooperation, the recent conflict marked the first sustained, high-intensity operational partnership. A Western official cited in the report said the UAE was heavily targeted by Iran in part due to its “enthusiastic” embrace of normalization with Israel. In response, Abu Dhabi is expected to deepen its security alignment with both Israel and the United States, particularly as regional threats evolve. Shift toward next-generation defense The conflict also exposed the limitations of traditional missile defense systems, which rely on costly interceptors that can take months to replenish. According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the United States depleted roughly half of its stockpile of advanced interceptor missiles during the conflict, highlighting the need for more cost-effective alternatives. Laser systems like Iron Beam, along with advanced detection tools such as Spectro, are seen as part of a new generation of defense technologies designed to counter low-cost, high-volume drone threats. The UAE is also reportedly exploring plans to retrofit older missile systems with laser-guided capabilities, enabling more efficient interception of drones with low heat signatures. Regional implications The deepening Israel-UAE defense partnership is expected to have broader implications across the Middle East and the Horn of Africa, where maritime security and strategic infrastructure — including ports like Berbera — are increasingly tied to Gulf security dynamics. As regional alliances evolve, analysts say such cooperation signals a shift toward integrated defense networks among U.S.-aligned partners. “This is not just about one conflict,” a regional analyst said. “It is about building a long-term security architecture that spans the Gulf, the Red Sea and beyond.”