Trump Threatens Iran with "Major Military Punishment" After Houthi Red Sea Attacks; Oil Tops $100 a Barrel

President Donald Trump has vowed major military punishment against Iran following Houthi attacks on Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea. Brent crude topped $100 a barrel as tensions escalated across key global shipping routes

By Saxafi Media Staff

DUBAI — U.S. President Donald Trump has warned Iran of “major military punishment” following Houthi attacks on two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea, dramatically escalating tensions across the Middle East as global oil prices surged above $100 per barrel for the first time since May.

The warning comes as the Iran-backed Houthi movement expands its campaign from the Strait of Hormuz to the Bab al-Mandab Strait, threatening two of the world’s most strategically important maritime chokepoints.

Trump Warns Iran

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Washington would hold Tehran directly responsible for any future Houthi attacks.

“If they do this again, the U.S. will hold Iran responsible, in that the Houthis are a Surrogate and/or Proxy of Iran, and major military punishment will be inflicted upon Iran and, of course, the Houthis, themselves,” Trump wrote.

According to Axios, Trump also indicated he was considering expanding U.S. military operations against Iran.

“They haven’t received enough pain yet,” Trump reportedly said.

Houthis Claim Attacks on Saudi Tankers

The Houthis said they launched missile and drone strikes against two Saudi oil tankers—the Encelia and the Layla—after earlier announcing a naval blockade targeting Saudi Arabia.

A maritime security source said the Encelia transmitted a distress signal after reportedly being struck near the Saudi port of Jizan, causing a fire near the vessel’s bow.

Saudi authorities confirmed the tanker sustained damage, although Reuters was unable to independently verify all battlefield claims.

The attacks represent a significant escalation in the conflict, extending threats to shipping beyond the Strait of Hormuz into the Red Sea.

Oil Prices Surge Above $100

Concerns that maritime disruption could spread across two major global energy corridors sent international oil markets sharply higher.

Brent crude rose more than 6 percent, surpassing $100 per barrel for the first time since May.

Shipping costs also climbed rapidly.

Industry sources said war-risk insurance premiums for vessels transiting the southern Red Sea doubled for some operators following the attacks.

Several commercial tankers have already altered their routes to avoid the Bab al-Mandab Strait, opting instead for the longer and more expensive journey around southern Africa.

Reuters: Iran Allegedly Reinforced Houthis

The escalation follows an exclusive Reuters report citing multiple sources who alleged that Iran flew Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commanders, military advisers and missile- and drone-related equipment into Yemen days before the Houthis announced their blockade.

According to Reuters, the reported deployment was intended to strengthen Houthi military capabilities and improve missile operations.

Both Tehran and the Houthis have denied the allegations.

Iran Reports Strikes on U.S. Positions

As fighting intensified, Iran announced it had targeted U.S. military positions in Jordan and Kuwait.

Jordan’s military said it intercepted multiple Iranian missiles and drones, with only one missile landing harmlessly in an uninhabited area.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards also claimed responsibility for striking a U.S. electronic warfare unit at Kuwait’s Al-Adiri base.

Neither the United States nor Kuwait reported casualties.

Iranian military officials warned that further retaliation would continue if American strikes against Iranian infrastructure persisted.

Red Sea Emerges as Second Global Chokepoint

The Bab al-Mandab Strait—often called the “Gate of Tears”—connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and serves as one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.

Together with the Strait of Hormuz, the corridor carries a significant share of global oil and commercial trade.

Analysts warn that sustained disruption across both waterways could have far-reaching consequences for energy markets, inflation and international supply chains.

Political Pressure Builds in Washington

The sharp rise in energy prices is also creating political challenges for the Trump administration ahead of congressional elections.

On Thursday, the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives approved a symbolic resolution calling on President Trump to halt military operations against Iran.

Although similar measures have been introduced previously, they have not altered U.S. policy.

The Senate later rejected a separate proposal seeking similar restrictions.

Regional Crisis Deepens

The latest escalation marks another dangerous phase in the widening Middle East conflict.

With Houthi attacks threatening Red Sea shipping, Iranian strikes targeting U.S. positions, and Washington warning of direct military action against Tehran, fears continue to grow that the conflict could evolve into a broader regional confrontation with significant global economic consequences.