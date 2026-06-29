Israel Reportedly Sold Advanced Defense Systems to Qatar and Saudi Arabia Despite Lack of Formal Ties

An investigation by Haaretz says Israeli defense companies supplied advanced missile-defense systems, fighter jet helmets and military equipment to Qatar and Saudi Arabia despite the absence of formal diplomatic relations

JERUSALEM — Israeli defense companies have quietly supplied advanced missile-defense systems and fighter aircraft components to Qatar and Saudi Arabia despite the absence of formal diplomatic relations between the countries, according to an investigation published by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

The report, published June 28, cites official documents, U.S. government contracts and publicly available photographs that it says show Israeli defense firms Elbit Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) sold hundreds of millions of shekels’ worth of military equipment to the two Gulf monarchies over several years.

Among the most striking claims is that aircraft used by Qatar’s ruling family, including those carrying Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, are equipped with Israeli-made missile-defense systems designed to protect against shoulder-fired surface-to-air missiles.

The findings highlight the often discreet security cooperation that has developed across the Middle East, even between countries that have not established formal diplomatic ties with Israel.

Unlike the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco, which normalized relations with Israel under the Abraham Accords, both Qatar and Saudi Arabia officially remain outside the agreement.

Missile defense for Qatar’s royal fleet

According to Haaretz, Qatar’s fleet of 11 royal aircraft—including Boeing 747s and an Airbus A340-500—has been fitted with Elbit Systems’ C-MUSIC airborne protection system, known in Israel as Magen Rakia.

The newspaper said photographs of the emir’s aircraft arriving in Algeria in March 2024 showed the system mounted beneath the fuselage.

“When Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani flew to Tehran last year, his aircraft was equipped with an air defense system manufactured by Israel-based Elbit Systems,” Haaretz reported.

The C-MUSIC system detects incoming heat-seeking missiles and disrupts their guidance using directed infrared countermeasures, making it particularly effective against portable air-defense systems (MANPADS).

Although the value of Qatar’s purchase has not been publicly disclosed, Haaretz estimated that the contracts likely exceeded $200 million, based on comparable agreements signed with European governments and NATO members.

Israeli technology inside Qatar’s F-15 fleet

The investigation also details Israeli participation in Qatar’s fleet of U.S.-built F-15QA Ababil fighter aircraft through subcontracting arrangements with Boeing.

According to U.S. Defense Department procurement documents cited by the newspaper, Israeli companies secured contracts valued between $150 million and $250 million to supply advanced components and avionics for the aircraft.

Those contracts reportedly involved Elbit America, Cyclone, Collins Elbit Vision Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries, TAT Technologies and Beth-El Industries.

Among the equipment supplied were the Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing System (JHMCS)—which projects targeting information directly onto a pilot’s visor—and AN/AVS-9 night-vision goggles.

The helmet enables pilots to engage targets simply by looking at them, significantly improving combat effectiveness during air-to-air and air-to-ground operations.

Saudi Arabia also received Israeli-made equipment

The report says official U.S. government documents indicate Saudi Arabia also received Israeli-produced systems as part of Boeing’s F-15SA fighter program.

According to the documents, Riyadh acquired 462 JHMCS combat helmets and 462 AN/AVS-9 night-vision goggles, equipment reportedly manufactured through Israeli defense partnerships.

Photographs published online appear to show Saudi fighter pilots using the same helmet systems.

Based on an estimated unit price of approximately $200,000 per helmet, Haaretz estimated sales to Saudi Arabia alone could be worth roughly $100 million.

Covert security ties

The reported defense sales underscore the complexity of Israel’s regional relationships, where security cooperation has at times advanced independently of formal diplomatic recognition.

Haaretz also linked the reported transactions to ongoing political controversy in Israel surrounding alleged business connections between Qatar and associates of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

As he sought to minimize the significance of the so-called “Qatargate” affair, Netanyahu described Qatar as “a complicated country,” according to the newspaper.

The report notes that despite public political disagreements—including Israeli criticism of Qatar’s relationship with Hamas—commercial and defense cooperation appears to have continued through international procurement programs.

Neither the Israeli government, the governments of Qatar and Saudi Arabia, nor the defense companies named in the report had publicly responded to its findings at the time of publication.

If confirmed, the revelations would illustrate the extent to which strategic defense cooperation has evolved behind the scenes in the Middle East, even as diplomatic normalization remains incomplete.