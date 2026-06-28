Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro inaugurated the 10th National Judicial Conference in Hargeisa, reaffirming his government’s commitment to judicial independence, constitutional governance, and strengthening the rule of law

HARGEISA, Somaliland — President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Irro) on Sunday officially inaugurated Somaliland’s 10th National Judicial Conference, calling for stronger judicial independence, institutional accountability and equal access to justice as the country seeks to strengthen the rule of law and reinforce public confidence in its legal institutions.

Opening the high-level conference at the Maansoor Hotel in Hargeisa, President Irro described his participation as both a constitutional duty and a personal honor, emphasizing that an independent judiciary remains fundamental to Somaliland’s democratic governance and long-term national development.

The annual conference brought together senior members of the Supreme Court, the Judicial Commission, judges, prosecutors, lawmakers from both Houses of Parliament, legal practitioners, government officials, representatives of international organizations and civil society organizations to assess the performance of Somaliland’s justice sector and outline priorities for future reforms.

In a keynote address focused on constitutional governance and institutional integrity, President Irro said a credible and independent judiciary is indispensable to protecting citizens’ rights, preserving constitutional order and maintaining Somaliland’s stability.

“The judiciary and the administration of justice are among the fundamental pillars that safeguard our Constitution, protect the rights and freedoms of our citizens, and preserve the integrity of our statehood,” the President told conference delegates.

He stressed that public confidence in the courts is essential for sustaining peace, strengthening social cohesion and promoting economic growth.

“A justice system trusted by the people is the foundation of a peaceful and prosperous nation,” he said, adding that judicial credibility also strengthens Somaliland’s engagement with international partners and contributes to national development.

Commitment to Judicial Independence

President Irro reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to maintaining the constitutional separation of powers, pledging that the executive branch would continue respecting the independence of the judiciary while providing the institutional support necessary for courts to perform their constitutional mandate.

He emphasized that Somaliland’s democratic institutions depend upon a healthy balance between the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government.

“Our government remains fully committed to building a judicial system that is transparent, impartial, efficient and firmly grounded in justice and equality,” he said.

“Every citizen, regardless of status or background, must have access to fair, independent and unbiased justice.”

Parliament and Cabinet Leaders Reinforce Calls for Judicial Independence

The conference also featured remarks from senior government officials, who echoed President Irro’s message that an independent and credible judiciary is indispensable to Somaliland’s democratic governance and long-term development.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Yasin Mahmoud Hiir (Faratoon) described justice as the cornerstone of nation-building, saying strong legal institutions are essential to protecting constitutional rights and maintaining public confidence in government.

“Justice and the judiciary are the first pillars of nation-building,” Faratoon said. “Judicial neutrality is essential, and strengthening justice institutions must remain a national priority.”

He emphasized that an impartial judiciary serves as the foundation for accountable governance and remains critical to safeguarding the rights and freedoms of Somaliland’s citizens.

Interior and Security Minister Abdalle Mohamed Arab (Sandheere) highlighted the close relationship between justice and national security, arguing that neither can exist sustainably without the other.

“Security and justice are two inseparable foundations of statehood,” Sandheere said.

He said effective justice systems foster social stability, while a secure environment enables courts and legal institutions to function independently and fairly.

Minister of the Presidency Khadar Hussein Abdi similarly described justice as a prerequisite for peace, political stability and national development, linking Somaliland’s domestic governance agenda with its longstanding quest for broader international recognition.

“If genuine justice exists, security follows naturally,” Khadar said. “Somaliland itself has faced international injustice because its existence continues to be denied.”

His remarks framed the government’s pursuit of international recognition as part of a broader appeal for fairness within the international system, while reaffirming the administration’s commitment to strengthening domestic institutions through the rule of law.

Addressing Institutional Challenges

While highlighting the progress made in strengthening Somaliland’s legal institutions, the President acknowledged that the justice sector continues to face important challenges, including infrastructure constraints, resource limitations and increasing demands on judicial services.

He said his administration is prepared to work closely with judicial leaders to address institutional gaps and ensure courts have the personnel, facilities and financial resources required to deliver justice efficiently.

“The effectiveness of the judiciary depends not only on judicial independence but also on providing the institutions with the capacity necessary to fulfill their constitutional responsibilities,” he said.

Conference to Shape Future Reforms

President Irro described the conference as an important opportunity for judges, prosecutors and legal experts to evaluate the judiciary’s current performance and formulate practical recommendations for future reforms.

Over the course of the conference, participants are expected to discuss judicial modernization, institutional accountability, legal education, court efficiency, access to justice, judicial ethics and broader governance reforms aimed at improving the credibility of Somaliland’s legal system.

The President encouraged delegates to use the forum to identify solutions that strengthen public trust while enhancing the quality and efficiency of judicial services nationwide.

Upholding Professional Integrity

Concluding his address, President Irro called upon members of the judiciary and the Judicial Commission to continue upholding the highest standards of judicial independence, professionalism and ethical conduct.

“The dignity and credibility of our judiciary depend upon integrity, impartiality and unwavering adherence to the rule of law,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the conference would produce meaningful recommendations capable of guiding the next phase of judicial reform and institutional development.

As Somaliland continues strengthening its democratic institutions despite longstanding political and economic challenges, the National Judicial Conference has become one of the country’s principal forums for advancing legal reform and reinforcing the constitutional principles that underpin governance.

The conference is expected to conclude with a series of policy recommendations aimed at improving judicial efficiency, expanding access to justice and further strengthening the independence and effectiveness of Somaliland’s courts.