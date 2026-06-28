Chief Justice Launches Major Judicial Reforms to Modernize Courts, Declares Justice the Foundation of Somaliland

Somaliland Chief Justice Prof. Aden Haji Ali Ahmed unveiled major judicial reforms at the Somaliland Judiciary Conference, highlighting digital courts, judicial independence, expanded access to justice, anti-corruption measures and a vision for modernizing the country’s legal system

HARGEISA, Somaliland — Somaliland’s Chief Justice, Prof. Aden Haji Ali Ahmed, on Sunday unveiled an ambitious judicial reform agenda aimed at modernizing the country’s courts, expanding access to justice and strengthening public confidence in the rule of law, declaring that “justice is the living, breathing foundation upon which our nation rests.”

Speaking at the opening of the Somaliland Judiciary Conference in Hargeisa, the Chief Justice presented a comprehensive review of reforms undertaken over the past year while outlining a forward-looking vision for one of Somaliland’s most important state institutions.

The two-day conference has brought together senior judges, prosecutors, legal scholars, human rights advocates and judicial administrators from across Somaliland to discuss reforms designed to improve transparency, efficiency and accountability throughout the justice system.

The gathering comes at a time when Somaliland’s judiciary is seeking to modernize its operations while responding to rising public demand for faster, fairer and more accessible justice.

Digital Courts and Expanded Access

In his keynote address, Chief Justice Aden highlighted several institutional reforms that have reshaped court operations over the past year.

Among the most significant achievements is the rollout of an electronic case management system, replacing many paper-based administrative procedures with digital records designed to reduce delays, prevent lost files and improve case tracking throughout the judicial process.

The judiciary has also expanded its reach beyond major urban centers through the construction of new district courthouses and the deployment of mobile legal aid clinics serving remote and pastoral communities.

Officials say the initiative has significantly reduced travel distances for citizens seeking legal services while improving access to justice in previously underserved regions.

Judicial capacity has also been strengthened through an extensive professional development program conducted with regional legal institutions, providing advanced training in constitutional law, judicial ethics and international human rights standards to more than 200 judges and court personnel.

To reinforce public trust, the judiciary has introduced enhanced oversight mechanisms, including internal performance audits and anti-corruption measures intended to improve accountability and transparency across the court system.

“The Judiciary Is the Strongest Pillar of the State”

Addressing conference delegates, Chief Justice Aden described justice as the essential foundation of national governance and democratic stability.

“Justice is not an abstract ideal—it is the living, breathing foundation upon which our nation rests,” he said.

“The judiciary is the most essential pillar of the state. Without it, there can be no accountability, no security, and no trust between the government and the governed. We have made great strides, but our work is far from complete.”

The Chief Justice reaffirmed the importance of judicial independence, saying the courts must remain free from political or executive influence.

He described judicial autonomy as “sacrosanct to Somaliland’s democratic identity,” emphasizing that impartial courts are indispensable to protecting constitutional governance and citizens’ rights.

Persistent Challenges

Despite pointing to significant institutional progress, the Chief Justice acknowledged that Somaliland’s justice sector continues to face serious structural challenges.

Regional courts remain constrained by limited funding and aging infrastructure, while increasing population growth and expanding economic activity have contributed to heavier caseloads that require additional judges, court staff and technological investment.

He also highlighted the continuing need to harmonize customary legal practices with statutory law, describing the process as essential for strengthening legal certainty while respecting Somaliland’s social traditions.

Calling for greater support from both government institutions and international development partners, the Chief Justice argued that investment in judicial reform delivers benefits far beyond the courtroom.

“A strong judiciary is not a cost—it is an investment in peace, stability, and prosperity,” he said.

A Vision for Modern Justice

Looking ahead, the judiciary plans to complete the digitization of all court records within the next 24 months as part of a broader modernization strategy.

The roadmap also includes establishing a specialized Commercial Court to resolve business disputes more efficiently and improve investor confidence, expanding cooperation with Interpol and regional partners to combat transnational crime and human trafficking, and creating a Judicial Ombudsman Office to receive public complaints and strengthen institutional accountability.

Legal experts attending the conference said the proposed reforms could significantly improve judicial efficiency while enhancing Somaliland’s legal environment for both citizens and businesses.

Building Trust Through Transparency

Held under the theme “Justice for All: Building Trust Through Transparency,” the conference will feature panel discussions on gender-based violence, juvenile justice, property rights, judicial ethics and broader legal reforms.

Delegates are expected to adopt a joint communiqué before the conference concludes on June 29, outlining recommendations aimed at accelerating judicial modernization and improving access to justice across Somaliland.

Observers note that despite limited financial resources and the challenges associated with Somaliland’s lack of international recognition, the judiciary has steadily expanded its institutional capacity and independence in recent years.

Government officials increasingly view judicial reform as central to strengthening governance, attracting investment and reinforcing public confidence in state institutions.

“Let Us Be Judged by Our Deeds”

Concluding his address, Chief Justice Aden appealed for continued professionalism and integrity throughout Somaliland’s justice system.

“Let us be judged not by our words, but by our deeds. Let every verdict we render, every case we hear, and every citizen we serve speak louder than any proclamation.”

“The people of Somaliland deserve nothing less than the full measure of justice, and we will not rest until that promise is fulfilled.”

He reaffirmed the judiciary’s commitment to delivering justice with fairness, impartiality and integrity, urging judges, lawyers, lawmakers and development partners to work together in building a modern judicial system capable of meeting the expectations of Somaliland’s citizens.

As discussions continue through June 29, conference participants are expected to announce new partnerships and legislative initiatives intended to further strengthen Somaliland’s justice sector and advance its long-term institutional reform agenda.