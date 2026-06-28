Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro officially launched the 2026 national examinations as a new education record 42,519 students began primary, secondary and TVET certificate exams across 299 centres nationwide

HARGEISA, Somaliland — President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Irro) on Saturday officially launched Somaliland’s 2026 national primary and secondary school certificate examinations, marking the start of the country’s largest-ever nationwide academic assessment and underscoring the growing scale of Somaliland’s education system.

The president inaugurated the examinations at Farah Omar Secondary School in Hargeisa, where he personally opened sealed examination papers and distributed them to students before wishing candidates success as they embarked on a week-long examination process that will determine their academic progression.

This year’s examinations have set a historic milestone, with 42,519 candidates sitting for national certificate examinations—the highest number ever recorded in Somaliland. The figure includes 26,119 students taking the Primary School Leaving Examination, 16,123 candidates sitting for the Secondary School Certificate Examination, and an additional 277 students enrolled in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.

The examinations, which began on June 27 and will conclude on July 2, are being administered simultaneously across Somaliland through a centralized system designed to ensure fairness, transparency, and uniform standards nationwide.

A total of 299 examination centres and 1,755 examination rooms have been established across every region and district, allowing thousands of students—from major cities to remote communities—to sit for the examinations at the same time.

To oversee the process, education authorities deployed 299 supervisors, supported by 2,040 invigilators responsible for maintaining examination integrity inside classrooms.

Security arrangements have also been significantly reinforced, with 983 police officers assigned to protect examination centres while 987 additional support personnel assist with logistics and coordination throughout the week-long exercise.

“The record number of candidates reflects the continued expansion of educational opportunities across Somaliland and demonstrates the growing confidence families place in our education system,” education officials said as examinations commenced nationwide.

Addressing students during the official launch, President Irro described education as the foundation upon which nations are built and encouraged candidates to approach their examinations with confidence, honesty, and determination.

“I wish all students sitting the examinations every success and hope they achieve results that reflect their dedication, hard work and the knowledge they have acquired throughout their studies,” President Irro said.

He praised the Ministry of Education, Training and Science, the National Examinations Office, the Somaliland Police Force, teachers, supervisors, and the many officials involved in organizing one of the country’s most complex annual public exercises.

“The success of these examinations depends on the commitment of everyone involved—from educators and administrators to security personnel working to ensure that every student is given a fair opportunity,” the president said.

For Somaliland, the annual national examinations represent more than an academic assessment. They serve as one of the country’s most important institutional exercises, measuring learning outcomes while determining students’ transition to higher levels of education and vocational training.

Education officials say the steady rise in candidate numbers over recent years reflects increasing school enrolment and improved access to education across Somaliland’s regions.

The examinations also provide policymakers with a nationwide benchmark for evaluating academic performance, curriculum implementation, and the overall quality of the education system.

Across the country, thousands of families gathered outside examination centres Saturday morning as students entered classrooms carrying years of preparation into one of the most significant milestones of their academic careers.

With examination papers distributed simultaneously nationwide under tight security, authorities emphasized that preserving the integrity of the process remains a national priority.

Answer scripts will be collected and transported to centralized marking centres after the examinations conclude, with results expected to be released in the coming weeks.

As Somaliland continues investing in education despite financial constraints and the challenges associated with its lack of international recognition, this year’s record participation signals both the expanding reach of its education system and growing demand for learning opportunities among the country’s youth.

For the more than 42,500 students now taking part, the examinations represent not only a test of academic achievement but also a gateway to the next chapter of their education and future careers.