Somaliland National Examinations to Proceed as Scheduled Despite Public Holiday, Examination Authority Says

Somaliland’s National Examination Authority has confirmed that primary and secondary certificate examinations will proceed as scheduled despite the June 27 public holiday, assuring students and parents that there will be no changes to the exam timetable

HARGEISA, Somaliland — Somaliland’s national primary and secondary school certificate examinations will proceed as scheduled despite a government-declared public holiday, the chairman of the Somaliland National Examination Authority said Thursday, seeking to reassure students, parents and educators ahead of the nationwide assessments.

The clarification follows a directive issued by the Civil Service Commission declaring Saturday, June 27, 2026, an official public holiday for civil servants, prompting questions over whether the announcement would affect the timetable for the country’s annual national examinations.

Speaking to reporters, National Examination Authority Chairman Da’ud Ahmed Farah emphasized that the examination calendar remains unchanged and that testing will take place across all regions and districts of Somaliland according to the previously announced schedule.

“The national primary and secondary examinations will proceed without interruption across all regions and districts of the Republic of Somaliland,” Farah said.

He stressed that the public holiday declaration does not apply to the administration of the national examinations.

“We wish to make it unequivocally clear to students, parents, and the wider public that the holiday announcement by the Civil Service Commission carries no bearing on the administration of these crucial national exams.”

Farah reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to maintaining the academic calendar, saying there would be no delays or revisions to the examination timetable.

“The examinations will therefore commence and conclude on the dates and timelines previously announced. There will be no postponement or alteration.”

The announcement comes as thousands of primary and secondary school students across Somaliland prepare to sit for the annual national certificate examinations, widely regarded as one of the most significant milestones in the country’s education system.

The examinations determine students’ progression to higher levels of education and are administered simultaneously across Somaliland under the supervision of the National Examination Authority.

Education officials said maintaining the scheduled timetable is intended to ensure consistency, fairness and minimal disruption to the academic year.

The clarification is expected to provide certainty for students, teachers and parents who had expressed concerns that the public holiday announcement could delay or disrupt the nationwide examinations.