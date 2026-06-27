Alleged Feeding Our Future Fraud Ringleader Arrested in Somalia After Four Years on the Run

U.S. authorities say alleged Feeding Our Future fraud ringleader Abdikerm Abdelahi Eidleh was arrested in Mogadishu after four years on the run. He faces 31 federal charges tied to the $250 million pandemic fraud case

MINNEAPOLIS — A key suspect accused of helping orchestrate one of the largest pandemic-era fraud schemes in U.S. history has been arrested in Somalia after spending more than four years as a fugitive, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday.

Abdikerm Abdelahi Eidleh, 42, of Burnsville, Minnesota, was taken into custody Thursday during an operation in Mogadishu carried out with the assistance of Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), according to federal authorities.

Eidleh is among dozens of defendants charged in the sprawling Feeding Our Future investigation, a case involving an estimated $250 million in alleged fraud targeting the Federal Child Nutrition Program during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Federal prosecutors allege that Eidleh served as one of the central figures in the scheme alongside Feeding Our Future founder Aimee Bock, who was recently convicted and sentenced in the case.

The indictment against Eidleh includes 31 criminal counts, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, federal programs bribery, conspiracy to commit money laundering and money laundering.

According to court documents, Eidleh worked for Feeding Our Future, where he recruited and supervised child nutrition program sites operating under the nonprofit’s sponsorship.

Prosecutors allege he solicited bribes and kickbacks from individuals seeking approval to establish fraudulent meal distribution sites, with many of the payments disguised as consulting fees.

The indictment further alleges that Eidleh established fraudulent meal sites claiming to serve thousands of children each day, while creating shell companies that falsely posed as food vendors. Those shell companies allegedly submitted fraudulent invoices to obtain millions of dollars in federal reimbursements.

Federal investigators say Eidleh deposited more than $5 million in alleged fraud proceeds into bank accounts controlled by those shell companies in an effort to conceal the source of the funds.

Fugitive captured in Mogadishu

Authorities said Eidleh fled the United States before federal investigators executed search warrants in the case and had remained outside the country since.

His arrest in Mogadishu followed a joint operation involving the FBI and Somali security authorities.

“Eidleh’s capture shows that, if you commit fraud against the American taxpayer, and try hiding across the globe, the long arm of justice will find you,” U.S. Attorney Daniel N. Rosen said in a statement. “We salute the FBI’s work in finding Eidleh, and are grateful to all our federal and international partners that help us hold accountable those who defraud our government.”

Assistant Attorney General Colin M. McDonald described Eidleh as a leading participant in one of Minnesota’s largest fraud cases.

“This defendant was a central figure in one of the largest fraud schemes in Minnesota history,” McDonald said.

“He not only stole taxpayer dollars, but he also robbed vulnerable children of critical resources they desperately needed. Rather than answer for his crimes in the United States, he fled to Somalia in a futile attempt to evade justice. That attempt ended thanks to the exceptional work of our FBI partners.”

Christopher D. Dotson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Minneapolis Field Office, said the arrest demonstrates the bureau’s ability to locate fugitives internationally.

“The FBI’s partnerships with law enforcement worldwide again send a message—the FBI’s reach is far and wide. We will track down and bring to justice any fugitive, from anywhere,” Dotson said.

He also thanked Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Agency for assisting in locating and apprehending the suspect.

One of the nation’s largest pandemic fraud investigations

The Feeding Our Future investigation centers on allegations that defendants exploited emergency changes to federal child nutrition programs during the COVID-19 pandemic by submitting fraudulent reimbursement claims for meals allegedly served to children.

Federal prosecutors have charged 79 defendants in connection with the investigation. According to the Justice Department, most have either pleaded guilty or been convicted.

Officials say the investigation remains one of the largest pandemic-related fraud cases ever prosecuted in the United States.

It remains unclear when Eidleh will be extradited to the United States to face trial. As with all criminal defendants, he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.