Turkey's Somalia Spaceport Doubles as Missile Test Range, Raising Regional Security Concerns

A new report says Turkey’s Somalia spaceport under construction will also serve as a ballistic missile testing facility, raising regional security concerns over the Horn of Africa, Somaliland, and Israel amid deepening Turkish-Somali defense ties

HARGEISA — Turkey’s ambitious spaceport project in Somalia is expected to serve a dual civilian and military role, functioning both as a satellite launch facility and a ballistic missile testing range, according to a new report by French newspaper Le Monde.

The report adds a new strategic dimension to Ankara’s growing military footprint in the Horn of Africa, with analysts warning that the facility could significantly expand Turkey’s long-range missile testing capabilities while reshaping regional security dynamics.

Officially unveiled in December 2025 as part of a Somali-Turkish space cooperation agreement, the project is being constructed near the coastal town of Warsheikh, roughly 70 kilometers northeast of Mogadishu.

Satellite imagery cited by Le Monde reportedly shows construction already underway, including military barracks, a helicopter landing area and underground infrastructure consistent with both civilian and defense-related operations.

Military and Space Ambitions Converge

According to Le Monde, the spaceport represents the culmination of more than a decade of Turkish political, military and economic investment in Somalia under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkish officials have consistently presented the project as a civilian space facility intended to launch Turkish satellites and commercial payloads from a location close to the equator, where launches require less fuel and can carry heavier payloads into orbit.

However, the report says the installation is also designed to support the testing of long-range ballistic missile systems, giving Ankara greater flexibility to develop its indigenous missile program.

Analysts Assess Regional Reach

A previous investigation by the Middle East Forum, a Washington-based think tank, concluded that a missile testing facility at Warsheikh could allow launches covering much of Africa and parts of the Middle East.

The organization assessed that the infrastructure appears capable of supporting missile systems with ranges of up to 2,000 kilometers.

That estimated range would not extend to Israel from Somalia, but analysts note it would encompass much of the Horn of Africa, including Somaliland, whose security cooperation with Israel has expanded in recent months.

The report argues that the project enhances Turkey’s ability to project military power across the region while reinforcing its strategic partnership with Somalia.

Somaliland Emerges in Strategic Calculations

The development comes as Somaliland and Israel have deepened diplomatic and security engagement.

Analysts cited in recent reporting say the evolving relationship has introduced a new strategic dimension to regional rivalries, particularly as Ankara strengthens its longstanding alliance with Somalia.

While there is no indication that the facility is intended for offensive operations against Somaliland, security observers say its projected missile envelope highlights the changing military balance in the Horn of Africa.

Turkey Expands Its Presence in Somalia

Turkey has steadily expanded its role in Somalia over the past decade through defense cooperation, infrastructure investment and economic partnerships.

Ankara operates TURKSOM, its largest overseas military training base, in Mogadishu, where thousands of Somali soldiers have received training.

The two governments have also signed agreements covering maritime security, energy exploration and defense cooperation.

Earlier this year, Turkish aircraft reportedly conducted airstrikes against Al-Shabaab positions inside Somalia, underscoring Ankara’s growing operational role in the country’s security sector.

Construction of the first phase of the Warsheikh spaceport is expected to continue through 2027, with reports estimating the project will cost approximately $350 million.

Rising Tensions with Israel

The reported military dimension of the project comes amid increasingly strained relations between Turkey and Israel.

President Erdogan has repeatedly criticized Israeli military operations in Gaza and has intensified his rhetoric against the Israeli government over the past year.

Recent international media reports have also highlighted growing strategic competition between Ankara and Tel Aviv across the wider Middle East and the Horn of Africa.

Although the reported missile range of the Somali facility would not place Israel itself within reach, analysts say the project demonstrates Turkey’s expanding ability to influence security dynamics across one of the world’s most strategically important maritime regions.

The Turkish government has not publicly confirmed that the Warsheikh facility will include ballistic missile testing capabilities, maintaining that the project is primarily intended to advance Turkey’s national space program and commercial satellite launch ambitions.