A new EUAA report reveals that more than 1.1 million internally displaced people in Mogadishu face poverty, forced evictions, insecurity, gender-based violence, and limited access to services and identification documents

MOGADISHU, Somalia — More than one million internally displaced people are living across Mogadishu in conditions marked by poverty, insecurity, repeated eviction threats, and limited access to essential services, according to a major new report released by the European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA).

The report, Somalia: Displacement in Mogadishu, provides one of the most comprehensive assessments to date of displacement in the Somali capital, examining the realities facing internally displaced persons (IDPs), prison conditions, forced evictions, and access to national identification documents.

According to the report, Mogadishu hosts more than 1.1 million displaced people spread across nearly 2,500 verified displacement sites, making the city the largest concentration of internally displaced people in Somalia.

“Living conditions are in general quite poor in informal camp settlements,” the report states, describing IDPs’ lives as characterized by “precarity, structural uncertainty, housing and tenure insecurity, poverty, and constant risk of eviction.”

Displacement Becoming Permanent

The EUAA report highlights how displacement in Somalia is increasingly becoming an urban and long-term phenomenon rather than a temporary humanitarian emergency.

Between 2023 and 2025 alone, Mogadishu received approximately 250,000 newly displaced people, while only around 8,000 returned to their areas of origin or relocated elsewhere.

Many displaced families now prefer to remain in the capital despite difficult living conditions.

The report notes that livelihood opportunities, access to humanitarian aid, basic services, and improved security compared with rural areas affected by conflict and drought are among the primary reasons displaced people choose to stay.

“IDPs settled in urban areas tend to remain there, going back often not being an option due to circumstances in their place of origin,” the report says.

Minority Communities Bear the Heaviest Burden

The assessment found that many displaced residents originate from Somalia’s most marginalized communities, including Rahanweyn and Bantu/Jareer populations.

Researchers concluded that clan affiliation remains a decisive factor in determining access to jobs, housing, protection, and humanitarian assistance.

The report quotes a Somali Public Agenda analysis warning that social networks alone are often insufficient for displaced minorities seeking long-term integration.

“Bonding social capital is insufficient to support these IDPs to attain greater rights in Mogadishu,” the report states, arguing that stronger relationships with dominant clan groups are often necessary to gain access to opportunities and resources.

The Economics of Displacement

One of the report’s most striking findings concerns the role of camp gatekeepers — informal settlement managers who control access to land, shelter, and aid.

According to the EUAA, many displaced families are required to surrender a significant portion of humanitarian assistance they receive.

In some settlements, gatekeepers reportedly claim up to 50 percent of aid allocations in exchange for access to land, security, and basic services.

Humanitarian researchers cited in the report describe the arrangement as an “IDP business model,” under which camp residents often pay rent through deductions from cash-assistance programs.

Critics argue the practice leaves many vulnerable households unable to meet basic needs even when humanitarian aid reaches them.

Women and Girls Face Heightened Risks

The report warns that women and children account for roughly 80 percent of Somalia’s displaced population and face disproportionate risks.

Poor infrastructure, inadequate sanitation facilities, and widespread insecurity expose women and girls in displacement sites to elevated levels of gender-based violence and exploitation.

Women from minority communities are described as among “the most marginalised people in Somalia,” facing heightened vulnerability both within and outside camp environments.

Forced Evictions Continue Despite Legal Protections

Although Somalia adopted national policies and eviction guidelines intended to protect displaced populations, implementation remains weak, according to the report.

The EUAA notes that more than two million people across Somalia have experienced repeated forced evictions since 2017.

The report says the Federal Government’s 2019 National Policy on Refugees, Returnees and Internally Displaced Persons formally recognizes displaced people as citizens entitled to equal constitutional protections.

However, researchers found that enforcement remains inconsistent and that displacement sites continue to be cleared as urban development expands.

Prison Population Reflects Displacement Crisis

The report also identifies a strong correlation between Mogadishu’s displaced population and its prison population.

Legal experts interviewed by the EUAA said residents of displacement camps are more likely to encounter police operations and less likely to access legal representation.

“Many IDPs lack access to legal assistance,” the report notes, adding that the inability to afford lawyers can leave displaced individuals vulnerable to prolonged detention.

Prison conditions remain challenging, with reports of overcrowding, inadequate nutrition, limited healthcare access, and heavy reliance on family networks for food and support.

Access to Identification Remains Critical

The report concludes that obtaining national identification documents is becoming increasingly important for accessing services and integrating into Somali society.

However, many displaced people continue to rely on informal clan-based guarantor systems known as the “Damiin” system because they lack formal documentation.

Researchers warn that without stronger access to identification, housing security, and durable solutions, large segments of Mogadishu’s displaced population may remain trapped in cycles of vulnerability.

The EUAA report ultimately portrays displacement in Mogadishu not as a temporary crisis, but as a defining feature of the city’s social and economic landscape — one that continues to shape the lives of more than a million residents.