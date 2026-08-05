The Dahabshiil Group’s participation highlights the growing role of Somaliland’s private sector in connecting the country’s global diaspora with local economic and social development

HARGEISA, Somaliland — Dahabshiil Group played a prominent role in the organization of Somaliland Diaspora Week, a national conference bringing together government officials, diplomats, business leaders, academics and members of Somaliland’s global diaspora community.

The conference, coordinated by Somaliland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, officially opened at the Sarovar Hotel, with President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi “Cirro” presiding over the inauguration ceremony.

The week-long gathering is focused on strengthening relations between Somaliland and its diaspora while encouraging greater cooperation in economic development, investment and community initiatives.

Dahabshiil Group’s involvement placed one of Somaliland’s most prominent private-sector institutions at the center of an event designed to deepen connections between communities at home and abroad.

Ministry praises Dahabshiil’s contribution

During the opening ceremony, officials from Somaliland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation specifically commended Dahabshiil Group for its contribution to the conference.

Officials praised the company’s consistent involvement in community development, its support for national events and its efforts to encourage engagement between Somaliland and its diaspora.

The recognition underscored the broader role that private companies can play alongside government institutions in supporting national initiatives.

For Somaliland, where the diaspora has long maintained strong financial, social and community links with the homeland, businesses that facilitate connections between overseas communities and Somaliland occupy an important position in the country’s development landscape.

A gathering of Somaliland’s global community

The conference has attracted a broad cross-section of Somaliland society and its international community.

Ministers, ambassadors, traditional elders, academics, business figures and distinguished members of the diaspora are participating in the gathering.

The diversity of participants reflects the conference’s stated objective of bringing together institutions and communities that can contribute to Somaliland’s economic and social development.

Dahabshiil Group’s participation is presented as part of that wider effort to strengthen links between Somalilanders living abroad and communities inside the country.

Connecting diaspora and local development

The company’s involvement also highlights the relationship between diaspora engagement and Somaliland’s economic ambitions.

Diaspora communities have historically maintained close links with Somaliland through financial support, business activity and community initiatives.

The conference provides a platform for strengthening those relationships and exploring ways to encourage greater participation by Somalilanders abroad in the country’s development.

Dahabshiil Group said its participation demonstrates its commitment to strengthening ties between the diaspora and the local community while supporting initiatives aimed at promoting economic growth and social development.

Private sector and national initiatives

The prominence given to Dahabshiil Group at the conference reflects the role of Somaliland’s private sector in supporting national initiatives.

The company’s participation alongside government officials, diplomats, academics, traditional leaders and diaspora representatives illustrates the increasingly interconnected nature of Somaliland’s economic and civic institutions.

Rather than treating diaspora engagement solely as a government responsibility, the conference brings together public and private institutions with communities abroad.

That model could create opportunities for businesses to contribute expertise, investment and networks to national development priorities.

A broader role for the diaspora

The Diaspora Week conference comes as Somaliland seeks to strengthen its relationship with citizens living around the world.

The government’s efforts center not only on maintaining existing community ties but also on encouraging diaspora members to contribute to economic development and social progress.

The participation of companies such as Dahabshiil Group provides an important private-sector dimension to that effort.

For the organizers, the conference represents an opportunity to recognize the longstanding contributions of Somaliland’s global community while creating stronger channels for future cooperation.

Dahabshiil Group’s prominent role in the gathering reinforces that message, demonstrating the potential for government, business and diaspora communities to work together on initiatives designed to support Somaliland’s development.

As the conference continues, its central challenge will be translating the relationships and commitments generated during Diaspora Week into sustained economic partnerships and community initiatives.

For Dahabshiil Group, its participation signals continued support for efforts to connect Somaliland’s global citizens with the country’s local development agenda.