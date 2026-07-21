A new Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs report argues that Somaliland’s strategic location, democratic institutions and Port of Berbera make it a strategic partner for Israel, the United States and Africa in strengthening Red Sea security and regional economic cooperation

By Saxafi Staff Writer

WASHINGTON — A new policy paper published by the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA) argues that Somaliland’s strategic location on the Gulf of Aden and its political stability position it as a potential cornerstone of a new regional security architecture stretching across the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa.

Written by Rabbi Mordechai Yosef Ben Avraham and Dr. Habtom Ghebrezghiabher, the report contends that growing Iranian influence, maritime insecurity and shifting geopolitical alliances require what the authors describe as a “fundamental strategic realignment” involving Israel, the United States, Somaliland, Ethiopia and other regional partners.

The paper presents Somaliland as a democratic and self-governing territory that, despite lacking widespread international recognition, has built functioning institutions and could become a significant partner in efforts to secure one of the world’s busiest maritime corridors.

A strategic crossroads

The authors argue that the Red Sea has become one of the world’s most contested strategic regions as attacks on commercial shipping, proxy conflicts and competition among regional powers intensify.

“Securing the Red Sea requires a fundamental strategic realignment,” the report states.

According to the paper, Israel should play a larger coordinating role by expanding intelligence cooperation, maritime security partnerships and diplomatic engagement with countries bordering the Red Sea.

The report identifies Somaliland’s position near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait as one of its greatest strategic advantages, arguing that the territory’s political stability distinguishes it from much of the surrounding region.

Focus on Iran’s regional influence

A central theme of the report is Iran’s expanding network of regional allies and proxy groups.

The authors argue that Tehran seeks to extend its influence from the Strait of Hormuz to the Suez Canal through relationships with armed groups and regional partners.

The report claims that Iran has strengthened the military capabilities of Yemen’s Houthi movement while also attempting to expand its influence across East Africa.

“Iran is constructing a coercive architecture capable of threatening the world’s most critical maritime arteries,” the paper argues.

The authors maintain that protecting international shipping requires stronger regional cooperation rather than relying solely on existing security arrangements.

Somaliland as a regional partner

The report describes Somaliland as a uniquely positioned actor capable of supporting both maritime security and regional economic integration.

It highlights the Port of Berbera, investments by the United Arab Emirates and Somaliland’s Memorandum of Understanding with Ethiopia as examples of growing regional cooperation.

“The partnership between Jerusalem and Hargeisa represents one of the most significant strategic opportunities in the Horn of Africa,” the authors write.

According to the report, Somaliland’s democratic institutions, internal security and willingness to pursue international partnerships distinguish it from many neighboring jurisdictions.

Vision for a broader regional alliance

Beyond bilateral cooperation, the paper proposes a wider framework linking Israel, Somaliland and Ethiopia before potentially expanding to include additional Horn of Africa countries committed to regional stability and economic integration.

The authors argue that such cooperation could strengthen maritime security while promoting technology transfer, innovation, agriculture, cybersecurity and infrastructure investment.

The report characterizes this proposed framework as an extension of regional normalization efforts into the Horn of Africa.

A people-centered partnership

The paper also departs from traditional security discussions by proposing deeper civic and economic engagement between Somaliland and the African-American community.

Rather than emphasizing foreign aid, the authors advocate partnerships centered on entrepreneurship, investment, education, media collaboration and cultural exchange.

Among the proposals are:

Direct investment in Somaliland’s Berbera Economic Zone.

Educational partnerships linking Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) with institutions in Hargeisa and Jerusalem.

Expanded technology cooperation and entrepreneurial exchanges.

Media collaboration aimed at increasing international awareness of Somaliland.

The report argues that these initiatives would build long-term relationships extending beyond government-to-government diplomacy.

A new diplomatic model

In its conclusion, the report argues that enduring partnerships require integrating security cooperation with economic opportunity and civic engagement.

“The convergence of interests between Israel, the United States, and Somaliland represents the vanguard of modern diplomacy.”

The authors conclude that stronger cooperation among democratic partners could contribute to regional resilience while promoting maritime security, economic development and institutional cooperation across the Red Sea region.

While the report reflects the views of its authors and advances a specific strategic vision, many of its proposals—including questions surrounding Somaliland’s international status and the future shape of regional security alliances—remain subjects of ongoing diplomatic debate among governments and international organizations.

Read the entire report here