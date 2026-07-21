The Red Sea Frontier: Why Somaliland Matters to Israel, America, and Africa

The Red Sea Frontier: As Iran expands its network of proxies across the Red Sea and East Africa, Somaliland emerges as a uniquely positioned democratic partner capable of reshaping regional security, maritime stability, and economic integration

By Rabbi Mordechai Yosef Ben Avraham and Dr. Habtom Ghebrezghiabher

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Section I: The Geopolitical Anchor & Red Sea Security 3. Section II: The African-American Partnership Framework 4. Conclusion: A New Model of Engagement

Summary

The document presents Somaliland as a strategically important and self-reliant democracy that could serve as a cornerstone for a new security and economic framework in the Horn of Africa.

It argues for expanded regional cooperation to enhance Red Sea stability while addressing perceived geopolitical threats.

It also proposes a people-centered partnership emphasizing investment, education, and cultural collaboration between Somaliland and the African-American community.

The overarching vision is a model that integrates security, economic growth, and civic engagement to strengthen regional resilience.

Key Takeaways

The proposal argues that Somaliland has developed stable democratic institutions, internal security, and strategic infrastructure despite lacking international recognition, making it a potentially important partner in the Horn of Africa.

It advocates for a regional security framework centered on cooperation among Israel, Somaliland, Ethiopia, and additional regional partners to strengthen maritime security in the Red Sea and counter Iranian influence.

It proposes a long-term partnership between Somaliland and the African-American community focused on entrepreneurship, education, media, and cultural exchange as an alternative model for economic development and international engagement.

Introduction

The modern geopolitical landscape is constrained by legacy administrative frameworks that overlook ground realities. In the Horn of Africa, vital to global commerce and maritime security, one nation has quietly defied the standard post-colonial narrative for over three decades.

Somaliland represents a radical departure from the outdated Western perception of East Africa. Operating with zero foreign aid and without international recognition, it has built a stable democracy, a functioning currency, and a safe haven on the basis of merit and self-reliance. It is the ultimate “Gateway Nation” of Africa.

To understand why this matters, we must look at the region through a dual lens: first, the hard-nosed maritime security realities of the Red Sea corridor; and second, an innovative, values-based model of engagement that bridges this frontier democracy directly with the African-American diaspora.

Section I: The Geopolitical Anchor & Red Sea Security

The Red Sea Security: A Strategic Imperative

The Red Sea is confronting an escalating security crisis driven by Iran’s systematic expansion of its regional network of proxies and rogue allies. Existing security arrangements led by the United States and regional partners, including the Gulf states, have proven insufficient to contain this growing strategic challenge. Securing the Red Sea requires a fundamental strategic realignment. Israel, leveraging its emerging partnership with Somaliland, can assume a central role in organizing and coordinating a broader regional security framework across the Horn of Africa. This would involve facilitating intelligence-sharing, joint maritime operations, and diplomatic engagement to counter Iranian expansion, protect freedom of navigation, and safeguard one of the world’s most vital maritime corridors.

Iran: The Architecture of Instability

Iran’s long-term objective is to establish strategic dominance over the maritime corridor extending from the Strait of Hormuz to the Suez Canal. Through asymmetric warfare, proxy Islamist networks, and partnerships with rogue regimes, Tehran seeks to influence global freedom of navigation and extract political concessions by threatening international trade and energy supplies.

Iran has transformed the Houthis from a local insurgent movement into a heavily armed, quasi–state actor equipped with advanced Iranian missiles, drones, intelligence support, and training. Through this proxy, Tehran exerts significant influence over the Bab el-Mandab Strait—the southern gateway to the Suez Canal—threatening critical global shipping routes. Following the October 7 war, Houthi attacks and disruptions targeting Israeli- and U.S.-linked vessels, along with explicit threats to blockade Bab el-Mandab as a strategic escalation leverage, demonstrate Iran’s growing use of maritime chokepoints as instruments of power projection, global economic disruption, and geopolitical coercion.

Iran is simultaneously expanding its strategic footprint across East Africa by cultivating relationships with Al-Shabaab in Somalia through the transfer of drone technology, intelligence, training, and logistical support, often facilitated through the Houthis. Beyond its Islamist proxies, Iran continues to deepen its regional position through cooperation with the Eritrean dictator. This partnership provides Tehran with additional logistical access and potential staging advantages along critical Red Sea maritime routes.

In Sudan, Iran, together with its regional partners in Eritrea, is actively seeking to restore the Muslim Brotherhood to power in Sudan. For decades, Muslim Brotherhood-controlled Sudan served as a sanctuary for Islamist terrorist organizations, including Osama bin Laden, Hamas, Hizbullah, and Iranian operatives. The return of the Brotherhood would not only consolidate the Iranian footprint in Sudan but also strengthen the Brotherhood networks in Egypt.

Through a combination of Islamist extremist proxies, authoritarian allies, and Iranian-directed operational networks, Tehran is constructing a coercive architecture capable of threatening the world’s most critical maritime arteries stretching across the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, the Arabian Sea, and the southwestern Indian Ocean and challenging the existing international order.

Israeli-Led Strategic Realignment for Stability and Prosperity

The inability of existing regional arrangements to halt Iranian expansion necessitates a new strategic framework. Israel has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to neutralize Iranian proxy organizations, including Hamas, Hizbullah, and other Iranian-backed networks across the Middle East. Israel’s technological superiority, intelligence capabilities, missile defense systems, maritime surveillance, cyber capabilities, and operational experience position it as the natural anchor of a new regional security architecture. Israel is uniquely positioned to lead a comprehensive Red Sea security framework that not only counters Iranian and its proxies’ expansion but also strengthens regional stability, safeguards international commerce, and supports long-term economic and technological cooperation among partner nations in the Horn of Africa.

Somaliland: The Gateway Nation

The partnership between Jerusalem and Hargeisa represents one of the most significant strategic opportunities in the Horn of Africa. Amidst a turbulent regional landscape, Somaliland stands out as an exceptional partner due to its critical geographic position, genuine democratic legitimacy, and pragmatic willingness to forge ties with Israel—a bold stance for a proud Muslim nation-state. Furthermore, by maintaining a robust internal security apparatus and offering the strategic logistical advantages of the Port of Berbera, Somaliland provides a level of political predictability that is both rare and vital to long-term regional stability.

Its successful partnership with the United Arab Emirates in developing the Port of Berbera demonstrates Somaliland’s capacity to host strategic infrastructure serving regional and international interests. Likewise, its Memorandum of Understanding with Ethiopia reflects a willingness to pursue regional cooperation based on mutual security and economic prosperity. By creating an environment where Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, and Somaliland can align their strategic interests, Somaliland has emerged as the natural cornerstone of a broader regional partnership.

Expanding the Horizon: A Broader Horn of Africa Alliance

While Somaliland initiates this strategic realignment, the Israel–Somaliland–Ethiopia partnership provides the foundation for a broader regional security architecture. Building upon this trilateral framework, Israel can further align its security interests with the aspirations of Horn of Africa nations seeking stability, sovereignty, economic development, and secure maritime trade corridors.

From this foundation, the framework could gradually expand to include a post-dictatorship Eritrea, a Sudan free from Islamist domination, and other regional partners committed to peace, economic integration, and maritime security. Such an alliance would extend the spirit of the Abraham Accords beyond the Middle East into the Horn of Africa, forging strategic cooperation among the region’s nations while strengthening ties between the Jewish people—the indigenous people of Israel—and the indigenous peoples of the Horn of Africa through shared interests in security, innovation, prosperity, and regional stability.

Horn of Africa countries would gain access to Israel’s expertise in innovation, AI, cybersecurity, water management, precision agriculture, renewable energy, healthcare, and advanced manufacturing, accelerating economic growth, food security, and institutional capacity. Israel would, in turn, expand diplomatic standing, open new markets, and secure maritime routes through strategic cooperation.

Containing the Iranian arch of resistance requires more than reactive policies or temporary military operations; it demands a durable strategic coalition built on Israel’s strengths and regional partnerships. More than a diplomatic breakthrough, the Israel–Somaliland partnership is the catalyst for a new regional security and economic architecture that can ensure long-term stability along one of the world’s most strategic maritime corridors.

Section II: The African-American Partnership Framework

While security cooperation provides the foundation of the Israel–Somaliland partnership, enduring alliances require far more than military coordination and intelligence sharing. The strategic importance of Somaliland along the Red Sea corridor cannot be sustained solely through defense cooperation with Israel. To build a lasting partnership that resonates with the broader American public, Washington and its democratic partners must move beyond traditional, top-down foreign aid models and cultivate genuine people-to-people, economic, educational, and civic partnerships.

True alignment is found in a shared vocabulary of pioneering spirit, democratic resilience, and institutional grit. The most authentic, high-leverage vehicle to translate these values into sustainable statecraft is a direct, structural partnership between Somaliland and the African-American community. This framework is built on three foundational pillars:

1. The Architecture of Venture Sovereignty

For decades, mainstream Western engagement with East Africa has been bottlenecked by bureaucratic red tape and administrative dependency. The Somaliland—African-American partnership replaces this outdated paradigm with peer-to-peer economic integration and agile capital deployment.

By operating outside the restrictive legacy structures of unrecognized statehood, Somaliland serves as a nimble, frontier-market canvas. We must establish direct pipelines for African-American venture funds, family offices, and tech entrepreneurs to deploy capital directly into the Berbera Economic Zone (BEZ). This creates a specialized channel for joint ventures in digital infrastructure, logistics, and light manufacturing (such as apparel and streetwear ecosystems). By bypassing traditional institutional gatekeepers, this pipeline transforms economic development into a tangible exercise in mutual sovereignty.

2. Decolonizing Identity and Dissolving Boundaries

Mainstream global narratives have long weaponized geography and skin melanization to reinforce false concepts of separation, placing Western innovation on one side and African dependency on the other. This partnership intentionally shatters that illusion.

The African-American community possesses an unmatched, historic legacy of building enduring civic, economic, and educational institutions from the ground up despite immense structural adversity. This history perfectly mirrors Somaliland’s own trajectory of self-reliance. When African-American institutional leaders and creators partner as peers with a self-made democracy like Somaliland, it articulates a universal truth: true sovereignty and human dignity are realized through execution and merit, not external permission. This alignment directly reflects the bedrock pioneering values of America and Israel’s enduring sovereignty against all odds.

3. The Decentralized Educational & Media Bridge

To ensure this alliance is multi-generational and structurally sound, we must leverage modern digital ecosystems and agentic technology to distribute knowledge and shift global perceptions.

The Intellectual Exchange: We are designing digital university curriculum distributions and virtual bridge initiatives that directly connect student leadership coalitions from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in the United States with academic minds in Hargeisa and Jerusalem. This fosters an unfiltered, peer-to-peer dialogue surrounding regional context and technological innovation.

Narrative Distribution: The African-American community commands an unparalleled global cultural engine. By anchoring the story of Somaliland’s peace and stability within this media ecosystem, we bypass legacy media biases. This constructs an organic shield of public advocacy across the wider United States, translating Somaliland’s ground-level success into a narrative that mainstream America instantly recognizes and respects.

Conclusion:

A New Model of Engagement

The convergence of interests between Israel, the United States, and Somaliland represents the vanguard of modern diplomacy. By connecting the democratic resilience of Jerusalem, the pioneering values of America, and the sovereign capital of the African-American diaspora to the stability of Hargeisa, we offer an entirely new model of international engagement—one that integrates security, economic development, and civil society.

We are proving that freedom and dignity are universal frameworks of execution. In doing so, we shatter the artificial illusion that we are divided by geography or skin tone, and demonstrate that we are united by a single, shared frontier of liberty.

Originally published by JCFA

FAQ

Why is Somaliland presented as strategically significant?

It is described as having a stable political system, strategic access to the Red Sea through the Port of Berbera, and the potential to support regional security and economic cooperation.

What role is envisioned for Israel?

The proposal recommends that Israel help lead a regional security framework by contributing intelligence, technology, maritime security capabilities, and diplomatic coordination with regional partners.

What is the purpose of the proposed African-American partnership?

The framework aims to promote investment, educational collaboration, entrepreneurship, and media engagement to build long-term economic and civic ties while encouraging people-to-people relationships.

About the Authors

Rabbi Mordechai Yosef Ben Avraham

Rabbi Mordechai Yosef Ben Avraham is an Orthodox rabbi who leads a religious school in Jerusalem, where he works to inspire meaningful change.

Dr. Habtom Ghebrezghiabher

Dr. Habtom Ghebrezghiabher is an expert on geopolitical and security dynamics in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea region.