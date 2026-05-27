How Somaliland could become a strategically valuable partner for Israel and the US-led alliance system in the Red Sea theatre, provided engagement remains disciplined, defensive, and focused on maritime resilience rather than militarization.

Executive Summary

Research for this paper was conducted in person in Somaliland in May 2026. Meetings and interviews were held with the President, the Army Chief of Staff, ministers, advisers, regional elected officials, and the Berbera Port Authority.

Somaliland is strategically valuable to Israel because it provides Jerusalem with a friendly, functioning political partner on the African shore of the Gulf of Aden, opposite Houthi-controlled Yemen and near the Bab el-Mandeb. It cannot replace naval power, missile defence, or US-led maritime operations.

Rather, it adds a landward node to a maritime contest in which Iran-aligned actors have learned to impose economic and political costs through low-cost disruption.

A recognised Somaliland would give Israel and its partners a politically viable platform for diplomatic engagement, maritime-domain awareness, port-security cooperation, and strategic influence along one of the world’s most contested maritime corridors.

For countries aligned with the US-led coalition against Iran and its regional proxies, Somaliland offers three strategic advantages.

First, it diversifies allied access along the African littoral beyond Djibouti and Mogadishu.

Second, it anchors engagement in a democratic and devout Muslim polity that has exercised effective self-government for more than three decades.

Third, Berbera and the corridor to Ethiopia create a commercial and security platform whose strategic significance exceeds Somaliland’s size.

The opportunity should nevertheless be handled with discipline. Over-militarising the relationship, treating Berbera as a trophy base, or ignoring Somaliland’s internal and border disputes would weaken the very asset Israel and its partners seek to cultivate.

A more sustainable approach is a calibrated partnership centred on maritime security, port resilience, customs integrity, intelligence liaison, and coalition coordination.

Strategic Context

The southern Red Sea has evolved from a trade route protected mainly by naval presence into a theatre of coercive diplomacy. Houthi attacks have demonstrated how a non-state actor equipped with missiles, drones, coastal positions, and external support can threaten commercial shipping and impose economic and political costs on Israel, the United States, Britain, and their partners.

While the Houthis are not merely an Iranian proxy, Iranian support has substantially enhanced their ability to project power beyond Yemen’s internal conflict. That combination of local autonomy and external backing makes the threat durable.

Israel’s strategic vulnerability in this theatre is structural. The Red Sea connects Israel to Asia and East Africa, provides access to Eilat and the Gulf of Aqaba, and links Israeli security to the Bab el-Mandeb, the Suez Canal, and the wider Indian Ocean.

The Iran-Israel confrontation has increasingly extended into the Red Sea and East Africa, where ports, islands, naval access, and political relationships shape the balance alongside missile exchanges.

Somaliland sits within this geography. Its coastline faces Yemen across the Gulf of Aden, while Berbera lies close enough to the main sea lanes to support surveillance, logistics, and deterrent signalling without requiring Israel to rely exclusively on naval deployments from the eastern Mediterranean or the Gulf of Aqaba.

Value for Israel

For Israel, Somaliland offers a rare combination of diplomatic receptivity, strategic geography, and relative governability. Much of Red Sea littoral politics is complicated by hostile publics, fragile governments, internal conflict, or rival external patrons.

Somaliland has instead spent decades seeking recognition, cultivating external partnerships, and presenting itself as orderly, commercially oriented, and distinct from southern Somalia’s conflict system.

This creates room for a relationship in which Israel can provide expertise in desalination, water management, agriculture, healthcare, customs digitisation, maritime communications, port security, and defence cooperation, while receiving in return a strategically useful foothold near the Houthi theatre and Iranian activity in East Africa.

The immediate operational value lies in maritime-domain awareness. A partner in Hargeisa can enhance Israel’s understanding of shipping movements, smuggling routes, port activity, and Houthi-adjacent maritime patterns throughout the Gulf of Aden.

Somaliland’s maritime institutions remain limited, and the contribution would not initially resemble a fully developed coastguard capability. The value instead lies in combining local access, political authority, port facilities, and external technical support.

Even a modest surveillance and liaison architecture would complicate efforts by Iran-aligned actors to treat the southern Red Sea as a permissive flank.

A second Israeli advantage is strategic depth without the liabilities associated with a large permanent military footprint. Somaliland allows Israel to build a relationship on the African side of the corridor through liaison teams, intelligence exchange, port-security cooperation, and civilian assistance rather than through overt basing arrangements.

Such a model reduces the likelihood that Somaliland itself becomes an immediate target for Houthi retaliation. It also creates opportunities for cooperation alongside partners such as the UAE, whose post-Abraham Accords relationship with Israel has expanded the scope for regional security coordination across connected theatres.

Third, Somaliland offers Israel an opportunity to counter Iranian influence in East Africa. Iran’s approach in the Red Sea region has relied on opportunistic partnerships, proxy networks, and efforts to establish strategic depth through politically fragmented environments. Somaliland’s incentives move in the opposite direction.

Hargeisa seeks recognition, investment, and integration into Western-aligned political and economic networks. Israel can therefore help cultivate a partner whose interests align more closely with maritime order and regional stability than with accommodation toward Tehran.

Value for the US-Led Alliance System

For the wider US-led alliance system, Somaliland’s importance lies primarily in diversification and resilience. Djibouti already hosts an unusually dense concentration of foreign military facilities, including Chinese, American, and French forces. Somalia’s federal government remains contested and unable to exercise coherent authority across much of the territory it claims.

Somaliland offers allied states another littoral partner that is less exposed to Djibouti’s congestion and counterintelligence pressures and less dependent on Mogadishu’s unresolved state-building crisis.

Berbera is central to this logic. The port and its corridor to Ethiopia are more than commercial infrastructure. They are instruments through which customs revenue, foreign investment, regional trade, Ethiopian access, and Gulf strategy intersect.

For the US-led system, Berbera could function as a resilience hub supporting customs modernisation, port security, legal trade, fuel contingency planning, and the protection of lawful shipping. Its value is not as a replacement for Djibouti, but as an additional node whose importance grows during periods of regional crisis.

Somaliland also offers the alliance system greater room for manoeuvre in a region increasingly shaped by competition with China and Turkey. China has embedded itself deeply in Djibouti through infrastructure, port politics, and a permanent military presence. Turkey has become a major external actor in Somalia through humanitarian diplomacy, military training, and extensive commercial relationships centred on Mogadishu.

Neither relationship is inherently hostile to every Western interest, but both constrain the strategic flexibility of Israel and US-aligned states. A more structured partnership with Somaliland would therefore provide the alliance with a politically receptive actor that is not already integrated into competing strategic architectures.

The anti-Iran dimension is cumulative rather than decisive in itself. Somaliland offers observation of Houthi activity, a strategically relevant port corridor, and a government actively seeking ties with Western and Gulf partners. UAE investments in Berbera and Israel’s strategic relationship with Abu Dhabi under the Abraham Accords create additional opportunities for carefully coordinated triangular cooperation, provided it remains transparent and defensive.

Why Somaliland Is a Usable Partner

Somaliland’s strategic value depends above all on its relative governability. Since 1991, its political order has emerged through locally negotiated clan conferences, elite bargains, hybrid institutions, and gradual state formation rather than through externally imposed frameworks.

That process gave Somaliland greater domestic ownership and legitimacy than many internationally sponsored arrangements elsewhere in Somalia. It also explains why Somaliland has sustained political order, tax collection, elections, and a distinct security identity despite lacking international recognition.

This order should not be romanticised. Somaliland has experienced delayed elections, political tensions, and disputes in its eastern regions. These limitations set clear constraints on what external partners should expect.

Nevertheless, Somaliland has maintained functioning institutions and sufficient internal legitimacy to act as a credible partner. Its avoidance of large-scale piracy was particularly significant.

Somaliland achieved this less through sophisticated state capacity than through social order, political messaging, and a broad domestic interest in distinguishing itself from southern Somalia’s instability. That remains strategically relevant today.

Risks

There are four principal risks associated with deeper Israeli and Western engagement in Somaliland.

The first is escalation. A visible Israeli military presence could turn Somaliland into a target for Houthi or Iranian retaliation.

The second is legal and diplomatic backlash from Somalia, the African Union, and states wary of separatist precedents.

The third is internal fragmentation, particularly if recognition is interpreted as legitimising coercive control over disputed territories.

The fourth is coalition incoherence, in which Israel, Gulf states, the United States, and European partners pursue competing bilateral arrangements that overwhelm Somaliland’s limited institutional capacity.

These risks argue for a defensive and institution-building approach rather than a base-first strategy. Israel and allied states should prioritise coastguard capacity, port-security procedures, customs enforcement, communications resilience, search and rescue, anti-smuggling legislation, commercial insurance confidence, and transparent procurement. They should avoid portraying Somaliland as an Israeli outpost or forward operating base.

External partners should also support dialogue on disputed territories and minority protections. A partner whose domestic legitimacy weakens over time will have limited strategic value abroad.

Policy Implications

Israel should approach Somaliland as a strategic partner rather than as a client state.

The first phase of engagement should focus on quiet diplomatic contacts, intelligence liaison, maritime-domain awareness, civilian cooperation, and port-security consultation. Civilian projects matter because external partnerships in Somaliland gain durability when they visibly reinforce domestic legitimacy and economic development rather than merely extracting strategic access.

A second phase could involve coastguard support, customs modernisation, maritime communications infrastructure, anti-smuggling cooperation, and coordination with the UAE and Ethiopia on Berbera corridor resilience.

A broader phase of recognition diplomacy should be approached cautiously and preferably in coordination with the United States, Britain, Gulf partners, and other aligned states where politically feasible.

Even where formal recognition remains politically difficult, practical cooperation should continue through maritime-security coordination, commercial engagement, and infrastructure partnerships.

For the wider US-led coalition, Somaliland should be viewed as an enabling layer within the Red Sea security architecture. It can improve warning, resilience, logistical flexibility, and regional coordination. It cannot defeat the Houthis, resolve Somalia’s internal disputes, or substitute for naval power.

Used effectively, Somaliland can complicate Iranian influence in the Red Sea and provide Israel and its partners with a politically viable African partner along a strategically critical maritime corridor. Used poorly, it could import Middle Eastern conflict into Somaliland itself and undermine the political stability that constitutes its greatest strategic asset.

Conclusion

Somaliland’s strategic value lies in the convergence of geography and political order. It is situated near the Bab el-Mandeb, adjacent to the Houthi threat zone, connected to Ethiopia through Berbera, and governed by authorities that have demonstrated unusual durability within the Somali territories.

For Israel, Somaliland offers diplomatic access, intelligence potential, and a strategically useful partner in the Red Sea theatre. For the wider US-led alliance system, it offers diversification, coalition reach, and additional resilience in a corridor increasingly shaped by Iranian proxies, Chinese influence, Turkish activism, and Gulf competition.

The opportunity is real, but it will be lost if recognition is treated as a licence for theatrical militarisation or geopolitical symbolism. Somaliland should instead be integrated through a patient, defensive, economically grounded, and legally disciplined partnership.

About Andrew Fox

Conflict Analyst and Security Specialist