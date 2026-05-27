Somaliland Emerges as Strategic Red Sea Partner as Iran and Houthis Face Growing Pressure

Somaliland is emerging as a critical strategic Red Sea partner for the United States amid escalating tensions involving Iran-backed Houthis. Analysts, U.S. officials and Senator Ted Cruz highlight Somaliland’s growing role in counterterrorism, maritime security and regional geopolitics surrounding Berbera port and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait

The Republic of Somaliland is emerging as an increasingly important strategic player in the Red Sea as the United States and its allies search for alternatives to counter Iran-backed Houthi attacks on one of the world’s busiest shipping corridors.

In a May 27, 2026 report published by Fox News Digital, veteran correspondent Paul Tilsley — based in Johannesburg, South Africa — detailed how Somaliland’s geographic position along the Gulf of Aden has placed the territory at the center of growing geopolitical competition involving the United States, Iran, Israel and Gulf powers.

Analysts interviewed by Fox News Digital argued that Iran views Somaliland as a potential pro-Western and pro-Israel security hub capable of undermining Tehran’s regional influence through its Houthi proxies in Yemen.

Lisa Daftari, editor-in-chief of The Foreign Desk and a Middle East foreign policy analyst, told Fox News Digital that Tehran sees Somaliland as a direct strategic threat.

“Iran’s regime is deeply threatened by what Somaliland represents in an emerging pro-Western, potentially pro-Israel foothold overlooking the Bab el-Mandeb,” Daftari said.

Daftari added that Iran-backed Houthis have already warned they could target any Israeli or Western military infrastructure established in Somaliland.

“Iran-backed Houthis are already explicitly threatening to strike any Israeli or Western military presence in Somaliland and warning they could move to choke the Bab el-Mandeb if the conflict with the U.S. and Israel escalates,” Daftari said, according to Fox News Digital.

The Bab el-Mandeb Strait has become increasingly critical to global trade and energy shipments, particularly as instability around the Strait of Hormuz has redirected oil traffic through the Red Sea corridor.

The White House has also framed recent U.S. military operations as successful in weakening Iranian proxy networks. Anna Kelly, special assistant to the president and White House principal deputy press secretary, told Fox News Digital that Operation Epic Fury had achieved its objectives.

“The United States Military achieved all of the goals laid out for Operation Epic Fury — including weakening Iran’s proxies,” Kelly told Fox News Digital. “Now, Iran is being strangled economically — giving President Trump all the cards as negotiations continue.”

Another factor intensifying tensions is Somaliland’s growing relationship with Israel. Last December, Israel became the first nation to formally recognize Somaliland, a move that drew sharp attention across the region.

Edmund Fitton-Brown, senior fellow at Foundation for Defense of Democracies and former British ambassador to Yemen, told Fox News Digital that Iran’s hostility is tied directly to Israel’s involvement.

“Iran opposes any recognition of Somaliland primarily because Israel is the first state to recognize it,” Fitton-Brown said. “Iran is also viscerally opposed to the U.S. and UAE, both of which have pragmatic engagement with Somaliland.”

Fitton-Brown further argued that Somaliland’s strategic value extends beyond diplomacy.

“Somaliland is a potential base for anti-Houthi enforcement, i.e. a threat to the Iranian Axis of Resistance,” he said.

The United States already maintains a major military installation in neighboring Djibouti, but officials and analysts increasingly see that arrangement as strategically vulnerable because of China’s expanding presence there.

Fitton-Brown told Fox News Digital that Djibouti’s evolving geopolitical posture has created openings for Somaliland.

“China is significantly expanding its military and commercial presence in Djibouti,” he said. “There is a sense that Djibouti is not a reliable ally for the U.S. So Somaliland’s time has probably come.”

Somaliland’s government has openly encouraged deeper military cooperation with Washington. Foreign Minister Abdirahman Dahir Adam told Fox News Digital that Somaliland remains prepared to provide the United States with strategic access to facilities along its coast.

“At a time when the Strait of Hormuz is under pressure and threats to the Red Sea are escalating, Somaliland has reiterated its longstanding offer to provide the United States with access along our coast,” Adam said.

According to the Fox News Digital report, Somaliland has also proposed hosting storage facilities for Tomahawk cruise missiles to support U.S. naval operations in the region.

Adam argued that such cooperation could shorten resupply times for American warships operating in the Red Sea.

“Somaliland is ready to play a practical role in helping the U.S. to secure global trade routes,” Adam said.

Military strategists interviewed by Fox News Digital described Berbera port as increasingly valuable to American and allied operations in the region. Retired Maj. Gen. Kenneth P. Ekman, former AFRICOM J5 and West Africa coordination lead, acknowledged that deeper ties with Somaliland present diplomatic complications because Washington officially recognizes Somalia.

“A policy dilemma presents when conducting diplomatic and military relations with Somaliland directly, rather than through the Federal Government of Somalia,” Ekman noted.

Still, Ekman argued that Berbera offers strategic redundancy at a time of intensifying global competition.

“Additional access to the port of Berbera provides redundancy and a relationally different partner,” Ekman said. “Frankly, the U.S. military, along with some of our allies and partners, need port access in Berbera.”

In Washington, Sen. Ted Cruz has become one of the strongest advocates for formally recognizing Somaliland as an independent state.

“Somaliland promises to be a critical counterterrorism ally for the United States,” Cruz told Fox News Digital in a statement. “We should recognize the Republic of Somaliland as an independent state and significantly boost our counterterrorism cooperation.”

The report also noted growing military engagement between Somaliland and the United States. According to Somaliland government officials cited by Fox News Digital, U.S. military delegations now visit the territory every two months.

Fitton-Brown told Fox News Digital that American cooperation with Somaliland is already underway, particularly on maritime and counterterrorism operations.

“The U.S. is already using Somaliland for counterterrorism operations,” Fitton-Brown said. “The U.S. doesn’t have a permanent military presence in Somaliland, but actively cooperates with Somaliland’s security forces.”

Former American defense officials cited in the report said U.S. personnel coordinated with Somaliland security forces during operations targeting Bilal al-Sudani, an ISIS financier reportedly killed in northern Somalia in 2023.

Publicly, however, the Pentagon continues to emphasize its formal alliance with Somalia’s federal government and the Somali National Army.

A Pentagon official told Fox News Digital that AFRICOM operations in both northern and southern Somalia remain coordinated with Somali authorities.

“Our strategic approach to countering terrorism in Africa relies on trusted partnerships and collaboration grounded in and through shared security interests,” the Pentagon official told Fox News Digital.

Daftari concluded in remarks to Fox News Digital that Somaliland offers Washington a strategic alternative capable of reducing dependence on existing Gulf and Djibouti-based infrastructure.

“Somaliland is offering the United States what the mullahs fear most in this theater,” Daftari said. “An alternative, resilient platform on the African shore that would dilute Houthi leverage and give Washington options that don’t depend on Djibouti or Persian Gulf partners alone.”