Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, and instability around Bab el-Mandeb are redrawing the geopolitical map across the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa, according to regional analysts.

The geopolitical arc stretching from Somaliland and the Red Sea to the Arabian Gulf is increasingly being viewed by regional analysts as a single strategic theater, where developments separated by thousands of miles are reshaping the balance of power around some of the world’s busiest maritime corridors.

Analysts argue that Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, escalating tensions around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, and renewed confrontation in the Strait of Hormuz are interconnected developments influencing the future security architecture of the broader Middle East and the Horn of Africa.

Israel’s recognition of Somaliland shifts regional calculations

A new analysis published by the Arabic edition of the pro-Kurdish Firat News Agency (ANF, Ajansa Nûçeyan a Firatê) argues that Israel’s formal recognition of Somaliland represented far more than a symbolic diplomatic move. Instead, it says, the decision formed part of a broader strategy to strengthen Israel’s influence around the southern entrance to the Red Sea, one of the world’s most strategically significant maritime corridors.

The report argues that the move has provided Somaliland with unprecedented diplomatic momentum, encouraging Hargeisa to present itself as a strategic security partner for Western powers.

The article states that Somaliland has offered Washington incentives including cooperation on mineral development and potential military facilities, reflecting its ambition to leverage its location overlooking the Bab el-Mandeb Strait—one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints for global trade and energy shipments.

The strategic importance of Somaliland, analysts say, lies less in its size than in its geography.

Mogadishu rejects recognition

Despite gaining independence from Britain on June 26, 1960, before voluntarily entering a union with the former Trust Territory of Somalia on July 1, 1960—a union that was never formally ratified through a legally binding Act of Union—Somaliland restored its sovereignty in 1991 and has governed itself for the past 35 years. Although it has never participated in Somalia’s federal system or operated under its federal constitution, Somalia continues to claim Somaliland as part of its territory. Mogadishu opposes any international recognition of Somaliland’s independence, arguing that Somalia’s constitution prohibits secession and that Somaliland remains an integral part of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

According to the report, Mogadishu considers Israel’s recognition “a clear violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The article says Somalia’s position has received support from the African Union, the Arab League and the United Nations Security Council, all of which continue to back Somalia’s internationally recognized borders.

At the same time, the report notes that several countries have expanded practical cooperation with Somaliland despite withholding formal diplomatic recognition.

The United Arab Emirates has invested heavily in economic and security partnerships, while Ethiopia continues to view Somaliland as an important potential maritime outlet that could reduce Addis Ababa’s dependence on Djibouti.

Hormuz crisis increases Bab el-Mandeb’s strategic value

The article links these developments to renewed tensions in the Gulf.

It argues that escalating confrontation surrounding the Strait of Hormuz has significantly increased the importance of Bab el-Mandeb, creating new calculations for regional and global powers seeking secure shipping routes.

According to the report, any disruption in one of the world’s two principal maritime energy corridors automatically increases the strategic value of the other.

That dynamic, the article argues, has elevated competition for influence along the Red Sea coastline.

Yemen becomes part of the wider equation

Yemeni strategic analyst Jamil Al-Maamari told the news agency that recent developments have raised fears that both Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb could face simultaneous disruption.

“The exchange of strikes… and explicit Houthi threats to close Bab el-Mandeb to international navigation have raised a worrying scenario centered on the possibility of two main energy export routes being disrupted simultaneously.”

The report says Saudi Arabia—which increasingly relies on its Red Sea facilities, including Yanbu, for energy exports—faces growing concern over any deterioration in security around Bab el-Mandeb.

A contest for influence

According to the article, the wider picture reveals multiple powers pursuing overlapping strategic objectives.

Israel is portrayed as seeking new regional partners in the Horn of Africa.

Iran is described as using threats against strategic waterways as leverage in its confrontation with the United States.

The Houthis are presented as attempting to capitalize on their control over territory overlooking Bab el-Mandeb.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is closely monitoring developments because maritime security directly affects its economy and energy exports.

Red Sea becomes the new strategic arena

Political scientist Ikram Badr al-Din argues that individual crises should no longer be viewed in isolation.

“What is happening from Somalia to Yemen, passing through the Gulf, can be described as a series of separate crises that are not only linked by geographical misfortune, but are also an indication that the Red Sea and its straits have become the arena in which the new regional balance of power is tested.”

According to the article, every local escalation—from Somalia’s political disputes to Yemen’s conflict and Gulf security tensions—is increasingly becoming part of a broader competition over influence along one of the world’s most strategically important maritime regions.

As global powers compete to secure access to shipping lanes connecting Europe, Asia and the Middle East, analysts suggest the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait may remain central to regional geopolitical competition for years to come.