Somaliland has launched parliamentary consultations on its 2027 National Budget, prioritizing national security, economic growth, governance reform, and expanded social services under Public Financial Management Law No. 75/2025

HARGEISA — Somaliland has begun shaping what officials describe as a fiscally disciplined and development-oriented 2027 National Budget, launching formal consultations with Parliament that place national security, economic growth, governance reform, and expanded public services at the center of government spending priorities.

At a high-level meeting held this week at the House of Representatives in Hargeisa, Minister of Finance and Economic Development Abdillahi Hassan Aden, accompanied by Director General Mohamed and senior ministry officials responsible for budget planning, economic affairs, and legal affairs, briefed the Parliamentary Committee on Economy, Finance and Trade on Somaliland’s economic outlook and the roadmap for preparing the next fiscal year’s budget.

The discussions marked the opening of an extensive legislative consultation process intended to ensure the 2027 budget is developed within the framework of Public Financial Management Law No. 75/2025, legislation designed to strengthen fiscal discipline, transparency, and parliamentary oversight.

The meeting also offered one of the clearest indications yet of the government’s priorities as Somaliland confronts evolving security challenges while seeking to accelerate economic development and attract greater investment.

Security and Growth Drive Spending Priorities

Finance Minister Abdillahi Hassan Aden told lawmakers that the government’s fiscal strategy would focus on four principal objectives that will guide spending across ministries and public institutions.

Those priorities include:

Strengthening national security and defense capabilities

Accelerating economic growth and investment

Improving governance and public administration

Expanding essential social services

Officials said the budget seeks to balance Somaliland’s immediate security requirements with long-term investments in infrastructure, healthcare, education, water services, and economic productivity.

During the meeting, the minister thanked the parliamentary committee for its continued cooperation.

“The partnership between the Ministry of Finance and the Parliamentary Committee is essential to improving fiscal governance and ensuring a transparent budget process,” the minister said.

The ministry presented lawmakers with a detailed assessment of Somaliland’s economic structure, revenue outlook, expenditure framework, and the various stages of preparing the national budget.

Public Financial Management Law Shapes Budget Process

A recurring theme throughout the discussions was the government’s commitment to complying with Public Financial Management Law No. 75/2025, which introduced stricter controls over public spending and established clearer procedures for budget preparation and parliamentary oversight.

According to ministry officials, preparations for the 2027 budget remain on schedule and continue to follow the statutory timetable established under the law.

Officials emphasized that the process includes continuous consultation with Parliament and other stakeholders to ensure transparency, accountability, and prudent fiscal management.

The ministry also highlighted improvements in public financial administration, noting that reforms are intended to strengthen revenue collection, improve expenditure management, and reinforce confidence in Somaliland’s financial institutions.

Parliament Welcomes Greater Transparency

Members of the House Committee on Economy, Finance and Trade welcomed the ministry’s decision to engage lawmakers early in the budget preparation process.

Committee members commended the Ministry of Finance for adhering to the legal framework governing budget preparation and maintaining regular consultations with Parliament.

The meeting concluded with an extensive question-and-answer session during which lawmakers offered recommendations and sought clarification on budget priorities, fiscal projections, and government spending plans.

Both sides agreed to continue close consultations as work progresses toward the formal presentation of the 2027 National Budget.

Budget Reflects Somaliland’s Strategic Priorities

The government’s spending plans come at a time when Somaliland is investing heavily in infrastructure while strengthening its security institutions amid shifting geopolitical dynamics in the Horn of Africa.

Recent investments in Berbera Port, the Berbera Economic Zone, and transport infrastructure have positioned Somaliland as an increasingly important commercial gateway for regional trade, particularly for neighboring Ethiopia.

Against that backdrop, officials argue that maintaining strong public finances and investing in strategic sectors will be essential for sustaining economic growth and improving public services.

The emphasis on national defense also reflects continuing concerns over regional security and the need to protect critical economic infrastructure, including ports, transport corridors, and maritime routes along the Gulf of Aden.

Pursuing Fiscal Discipline and Sustainable Growth

The Ministry of Finance says the 2027 budget is intended to reinforce Somaliland’s broader reform agenda by combining fiscal discipline with targeted investments that stimulate private-sector development and improve citizens’ quality of life.

Government officials believe stronger domestic revenue collection, improved governance, and continued parliamentary oversight will help create a more sustainable fiscal framework while reducing dependence on external financing.

As Somaliland enters the next phase of budget preparation, policymakers face the challenge of balancing increased security spending with rising public demand for healthcare, education, infrastructure, and employment opportunities.

The final budget proposal is expected to undergo further parliamentary review before being presented for approval later in the budget cycle.