Somaliland has postponed implementation of its Goods and Services Tax (GST) until August 1, 2026, after reaching an agreement with business leaders to address technical concerns, improve public communication, and ensure a smoother nationwide rollout

HARGEISA, Republic of Somaliland — Somaliland has postponed the launch of its new Goods and Services Tax (GST) by three weeks after government officials and business leaders reached a compromise aimed at resolving technical concerns and easing uncertainty surrounding the new tax regime.

The Ministry of Finance announced Friday that implementation of the GST, initially scheduled to begin on July 11, has been deferred until August 1, 2026, following hours of negotiations with representatives of the country’s business community.

Officials said the additional time will allow authorities and businesses to complete technical preparations, improve public communication, and ensure the tax is introduced without disrupting commercial activity.

Finance Minister Abdullahi Hassan said the decision followed recommendations from business representatives after officials determined that misinformation circulating in the marketplace had created confusion over the planned implementation.

“After considering the recommendations presented by the business committee, we found that information circulating in the market was different from what had been agreed,” Hassan told reporters in Hargeisa. “This made it necessary to provide additional time to address the concerns and complete the remaining work.”

The postponement reflects what officials described as a collaborative approach between the government and Somaliland’s private sector, which has played a central role in the territory’s economic development over the past three decades.

Hassan emphasized that traders were not opposing government reforms but working alongside authorities to strengthen Somaliland’s economy.

“Business people are among those who helped build this country,” he said. “They are not against government or national development; they are contributing to it. We have listened to the concerns of the public and the business community, and we have agreed to postpone the GST implementation until August 1, 2026, so that technical issues can be resolved.”

The Goods and Services Tax represents one of Somaliland’s most significant tax reforms in recent years as authorities seek to modernize revenue collection and broaden the country’s domestic tax base.

Business leaders sought more preparation time

The agreement followed extensive consultations between the Ministry of Finance and the Somaliland Chamber of Commerce after merchants raised concerns about the pace of implementation and the readiness of businesses to comply with the new system.

Jamal Aideed, chairman of the Somaliland Chamber of Commerce, said business leaders formally requested the postponement to allow additional time for education, technical preparations and coordination.

He said confusion in the marketplace had been fueled by inaccurate information that differed from agreements previously reached between government officials and the private sector.

“After detailed discussions and analysis, both sides reached an understanding,” Aideed said. “The GST sales tax proposal has been significantly reduced from its original form, and we agreed on the revised approach.”

Aideed confirmed that business representatives had asked the government to move the implementation date.

“We requested the government to postpone the GST implementation that was scheduled for July 11, and the new date has been set for August 1.”

Focus shifts to technical readiness

Government officials and business representatives said the postponement would not alter Somaliland’s broader fiscal reform agenda but instead provide time to complete the technical work necessary for a smoother rollout.

The additional three weeks will be used to finalize implementation systems, strengthen communication with businesses, and clarify operational procedures before the tax takes effect.

The joint decision is expected to reduce uncertainty among retailers and importers while giving businesses additional time to prepare accounting systems and staff for compliance.

The agreement also underscores the influential role Somaliland’s private sector continues to play in shaping economic policy through consultation with government institutions.

If implemented as planned on August 1, the GST will become a key component of Somaliland’s domestic revenue system as authorities pursue broader efforts to strengthen public finances while maintaining cooperation with the country’s business community.