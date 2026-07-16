Somaliland’s Ministry of Finance has officially launched preparations for the 2027 National Budget, with the Budget Policy Committee focusing on fiscal discipline, domestic revenue mobilization, transparency, and national development priorities

By Saxafi Media Staff

HARGEISA — Somaliland’s Ministry of Finance has officially begun preparations for its 2027 National Budget after the Budget Policy Committee convened its first meeting on Wednesday, setting in motion the government’s annual budget formulation process with a focus on fiscal discipline, domestic revenue growth, and national development priorities.

The meeting, chaired by Minister of Finance and Economic Development Abdillahi Hassan Aden, brought together senior cabinet members to establish the policy framework that will guide the drafting of next year’s national budget.

According to the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, committee members discussed the strategic priorities that will shape the 2027 budget and reviewed the government’s fiscal outlook amid efforts to strengthen public finances and improve service delivery.

Setting the Framework for the 2027 Budget

During the meeting, the committee deliberated on several key policy issues considered essential to the preparation of the national budget.

Among the priorities discussed were the establishment of the overall 2027 budget ceiling, the allocation of government resources according to national priorities, and the adoption of a fiscal policy framework based on projected government revenues and expected expenditure requirements.

The ministry said these measures are intended to ensure that spending decisions remain aligned with the objectives of Somaliland’s National Development Plan.

Focus on Revenue, Fiscal Discipline, and Accountability

Committee members emphasized that the 2027 National Budget should be built upon stronger domestic revenue mobilization while maintaining prudent fiscal management.

Officials also highlighted the importance of reinforcing transparency, accountability, and responsible public financial management throughout the budgeting process.

According to the ministry, the committee agreed that government resources should continue to prioritize essential public services and development programmes that support long-term economic growth and national development.

“The preparation of the 2027 National Budget will be guided by strengthened domestic revenue mobilization, sound fiscal discipline, enhanced transparency and accountability, and the prioritization of public service delivery and development programmes in line with Somaliland’s National Development Plan,” the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

Senior Cabinet Ministers Attend

The inaugural meeting was attended by members of the Budget Policy Committee representing several key government ministries.

Participants included:

Minister of Finance and Economic Development Abdillahi Hassan Aden;

Minister of Information, Culture and Awareness;

Minister of Agricultural Development;

Minister of Health Development;

Minister of National Planning and Development;

Minister of the Presidency;

Minister of Transport and Roads Development; and

Deputy Minister of Water Resources Development.

The broad participation reflects the government’s effort to ensure that sectoral priorities are incorporated into the national budgeting process from the outset.

Technical Consultations to Continue

The Ministry of Finance said Wednesday’s meeting marks only the first stage of the budget preparation process.

In the coming months, the Budget Policy Committee will continue holding technical consultations and policy discussions with relevant government institutions to refine expenditure priorities and finalize the fiscal framework for the 2027 National Budget.

Officials said the objective is to produce a budget that reflects Somaliland’s national priorities, supports sustainable economic growth, improves public service delivery, and advances the country’s long-term development agenda.

The annual budget preparation process is expected to continue over the coming months before the proposed 2027 National Budget is submitted through the government’s formal approval process.