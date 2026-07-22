If You Don't Pay Taxes, How Can You Hold the Government Accountable, Veteran Yusuf A. Gaboobe Defends Somaliland GST

Veteran journalist Yusuf Abdi Gaboobe has defended Somaliland’s Goods and Services Tax (GST), arguing that taxation is essential for funding public services, strengthening governance, and holding government accountable

HARGEISA — As Somaliland continues to debate tax reform and the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), veteran journalist and political commentator Yusuf Abdi Gaboobe has mounted a robust defense of the tax, arguing that paying taxes is not only a civic obligation but also the foundation of democratic accountability.

Speaking about the role of taxation in state-building, Gaboobe said a modern tax system enables governments to finance essential public services while giving citizens the moral and legal authority to demand transparency and better governance.

“The GST on sales is a tax that is already paid in neighboring countries,” Gaboobe said. “It is the most effective way to determine what each citizen contributes, enabling them to hold the government accountable for the services it provides.”

His remarks come as Somaliland’s government presses ahead with implementation of the Goods and Services Tax, a policy that has generated vigorous public debate among businesses, consumers, and policymakers over its economic impact and administrative implementation.

Taxation as the Foundation of Good Governance

Gaboobe argued that taxation lies at the heart of every functioning state, providing the financial resources needed to maintain public institutions and deliver essential services.

He said revenues collected through GST help finance healthcare, education, road infrastructure, public administration, and national security—services that cannot be sustained without a reliable domestic revenue base.

According to Gaboobe, countries that depend on predictable tax revenue are better positioned to invest in long-term development and reduce reliance on external assistance.

Supporters of the GST have similarly argued that expanding Somaliland’s domestic tax base will strengthen fiscal sustainability while supporting economic growth and improved service delivery.

Accountability Begins With Taxpayers

Beyond its economic importance, Gaboobe emphasized what he described as the deeper democratic principle behind taxation: accountability.

He argued that citizens who contribute financially to the state have a stronger basis for demanding efficient government, responsible public spending, and higher standards of service delivery.

“If you do not pay taxes, on what basis can you hold the government accountable?” he asked.

The statement echoes a long-standing principle in democratic governance that taxation and representation are closely linked, with taxpayers expecting transparency and accountability in return for their contributions.

Transparency Is Essential

While defending the GST, Gaboobe also stressed that governments carry an equally important responsibility to manage public funds openly and responsibly.

He said public confidence in any tax system depends on citizens knowing how their money is spent.

“It is the government’s duty to openly and transparently inform the public about how the taxes they pay are being used,” Gaboobe said.

He argued that greater transparency would strengthen trust between citizens and government while encouraging higher levels of voluntary tax compliance.

Public finance experts have long maintained that transparency in budgeting, procurement, and public expenditure is critical to maintaining confidence in tax systems and ensuring taxpayers see tangible benefits from their contributions.

Debate Continues Over GST

The Goods and Services Tax has become one of Somaliland’s most closely watched economic reforms, with supporters describing it as an important modernization of the country’s revenue system.

Advocates argue that the GST broadens the tax base, improves revenue collection, and creates a more transparent and predictable framework for financing government operations.

Critics, however, have raised concerns about implementation, the potential impact on businesses and consumers, and the need for extensive public education to ensure compliance and understanding.

The ongoing national conversation reflects broader questions about fiscal reform, economic development, and the balance between raising government revenue and protecting household purchasing power.

For Gaboobe, however, the principle remains clear: a functioning tax system is inseparable from accountable government.

As Somaliland continues implementing fiscal reforms aimed at strengthening domestic revenue collection, the debate over GST is likely to remain central to discussions about governance, economic development, and the relationship between citizens and the state.