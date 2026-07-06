Somaliland Finance Ministry has concluded its April–June 2026 quarterly performance review, adopting measures to boost domestic revenue, strengthen transparency, improve public service delivery, and enhance institutional accountability

HARGEISA — Somaliland’s Ministry of Finance and Economic Development has adopted a series of measures aimed at strengthening domestic revenue collection, enhancing transparency, and improving institutional performance following its quarterly review of activities covering April through June 2026.

The meeting, held Saturday at the ministry’s headquarters in Hargeisa, brought together senior officials to assess departmental performance, review operational challenges, and outline priorities for the months ahead.

Finance and Economic Development Minister Abdillahi Hassan Aden chaired the session, which was attended by State Minister Ismail Mawliid Abdillahi and Director General Mohamed Hassan Sulleiman, alongside heads of departments and divisions.

The quarterly review, organized by the Ministry’s Planning Department, examined progress made across the ministry during the second quarter of the year and evaluated implementation of strategic objectives.

“The outcomes of the meeting are expected to strengthen the Ministry’s strategic direction through a set of practical resolutions that will guide future implementation and institutional performance,” the ministry said in a statement.

Revenue Mobilization and Accountability

Among the principal resolutions adopted was an accelerated drive to increase domestic revenue mobilization, which officials described as a key pillar for financing Somaliland’s development agenda.

Participants also agreed to reinforce transparency and accountability measures across the ministry while expanding professional training programs to improve the knowledge, technical skills, and overall capacity of civil servants.

Officials further emphasized strict compliance with the Civil Service Code of Conduct, directing ministry employees to refrain from engaging in political activities or disseminating political propaganda through the media.

Greater Public Engagement

The ministry also pledged to improve communication with citizens by providing regular updates on development projects financed through the national budget.

Officials said greater public access to information would help strengthen transparency, build public confidence in government institutions, and improve awareness of public investment initiatives.

The review additionally called for modernization of the ministry’s working environment to increase efficiency and productivity while reinforcing collaboration with other government ministries and independent public institutions.

Aligning with Long-Term Strategy

In closing the meeting, the ministry’s leadership instructed all departments to fully implement the newly adopted resolutions and align their activities with the 2024–2028 Five-Year Strategic Plan and the ministry’s Annual Operational Plan.

“This will contribute to achieving sustainable economic development, improved public service delivery, and strengthened good governance,” the ministry said.

The quarterly performance review forms part of the ministry’s ongoing monitoring and evaluation framework, which is intended to measure institutional progress, identify implementation challenges, and ensure that public financial management reforms remain aligned with Somaliland’s broader development objectives.