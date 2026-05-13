Somaliland’s Finance Ministry chaired a high-level review of World Bank-funded projects in Hargeisa, focusing on transparency reforms, accelerated implementation and sustainable economic growth.

HARGEISA — Ministry of Finance and Economic Development convened a high-level quarterly review meeting Tuesday to assess the implementation of World Bank-funded development projects across the Republic of Somaliland, as officials emphasized stronger coordination, transparency and accelerated project delivery.

The session, chaired by the finance minister at the ministry headquarters in Hargeisa, brought together Cabinet ministers, heads of independent government agencies, senior municipal officials and project coordinators overseeing internationally funded national development initiatives.

The meeting formed part of Somaliland’s regular Quarterly Performance Review framework, conducted every three months to evaluate progress, implementation challenges and institutional coordination related to development programs.

Officials reviewed the status of projects implemented during the first quarter of 2026, focusing on infrastructure, governance, public services and economic development initiatives supported through cooperation with the World Bank.

Government pushes faster implementation and stronger oversight

During the session, the finance minister outlined several strategic reforms designed to strengthen Somaliland’s partnership with international development institutions and improve the execution of nationally prioritized projects.

Among the key initiatives discussed was a new effort to accelerate implementation procedures aimed at reducing administrative delays and speeding up delivery timelines for major development programs.

“The government is committed to ensuring development projects are implemented efficiently, transparently and in a way that directly benefits citizens,” the minister said during the meeting.

Officials also announced the rollout of a centralized monitoring and evaluation framework intended to strengthen oversight and improve accountability across ministries and implementing agencies.

According to the ministry, the unified monitoring system will provide more coordinated tracking of project performance, expenditures and institutional responsibilities.

“The centralized oversight mechanism is intended to enhance transparency and ensure consistent evaluation standards across all projects,” one senior official said.

Specialized project office announced

The finance minister additionally revealed plans to establish a dedicated Project Support and Coordination Office within the ministry structure to improve inter-agency collaboration and execution quality.

Officials said the office will help streamline communication between government institutions, development partners and municipal authorities involved in implementation.

Analysts say the initiative reflects Somaliland’s broader effort to modernize public financial management systems and improve confidence among international development stakeholders.

“The creation of a specialized coordination office signals a move toward more institutionalized project governance,” a development analyst in Hargeisa said. “That can improve efficiency and strengthen donor confidence.”

Focus on inclusive economic growth

Throughout the discussions, government officials emphasized Somaliland’s long-term strategy of achieving sustainable and inclusive economic growth through expanded investment in public infrastructure and essential services.

The finance minister stressed the importance of continued engagement with international partners to strengthen public institutions and improve service delivery nationwide.

“Our objective is to ensure that development benefits reach all communities and contribute to long-term national progress,” the minister said.

Participating ministers, agency heads, the director general of the Finance Ministry and the executive secretary of Hargeisa Municipality delivered updates on projects under their supervision.

Officials highlighted progress achieved across multiple sectors and discussed recommendations aimed at improving coordination, innovation and implementation speed.

Calls for continued cooperation

In his closing remarks, the finance minister thanked participating officials for their commitment to national development and urged ministries and agencies to intensify cooperation to ensure successful completion of ongoing initiatives.

Observers say the quarterly review meetings have become increasingly important as Somaliland seeks to strengthen institutional capacity, improve development outcomes and attract broader international engagement despite continuing challenges related to recognition and financing access.

The discussions also come as Somaliland expands efforts to modernize infrastructure, strengthen municipal governance and improve economic resilience amid growing geopolitical and economic interest in the Horn of Africa.