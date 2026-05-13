Former Hargeisa mayor Abdirahman “Soltelco” is being praised across Somaliland after casting a vote for unity during the Hargeisa mayoral election, inspiring debate about tribalism, democracy and national cohesion

In a political climate often shaped by clan loyalties and regional alignments, former Hargeisa mayor Abdirahman “Soltelco” delivered a symbolic moment that many Somalilanders say rose above tribal politics and reaffirmed a broader national identity.

During the closely watched vote to elect the new mayor and deputy mayor of Hargeisa on Tuesday, Soltelco cast his ballot in a manner widely interpreted as prioritizing unity and civic responsibility over clan considerations — a move that quickly sparked praise across Somaliland’s political and social landscape.

For many observers, the moment carried significance beyond a municipal leadership contest in the capital. It became a broader statement about the future direction of Somaliland politics and the growing public desire for governance rooted in merit, institutional stability and national cohesion.

“This was not just a vote inside a council chamber,” one Hargeisa resident said after the session. “It was a message to the country that leadership should be based on unity and public interest, not tribal divisions.”

The mayoral election had drawn intense public attention amid political tensions and competing alliances within the Hargeisa Local Council. Yet Soltelco’s decision became one of the most discussed moments of the proceedings, particularly on social media, where many Somalilanders described it as “statesmanlike” and “patriotic.”

Political commentators said the symbolism mattered because Hargeisa — Somaliland’s political and economic center — often sets the tone for broader national political discourse.

“In Somaliland politics, gestures matter,” a local political analyst said. “When a senior political figure publicly chooses consensus over clan calculations, it sends a powerful signal, especially to younger generations.”

Across cities and towns, reactions reflected a growing frustration among citizens who say tribalism continues to hinder political development, public service delivery and democratic maturity.

Many residents viewed Soltelco’s vote as an example of the kind of leadership needed to strengthen Somaliland’s democratic institutions at a time when the Republic of Somaliland continues to seek broader international recognition and deeper internal cohesion.

“This inspired people because it showed that national unity can come before personal or clan interests,” said a university student in Hargeisa. “People are tired of division politics.”

The episode also reignited wider conversations about the role of tribal identity in Somaliland’s democratic system. While clan structures remain deeply embedded in social and political life across the Horn of Africa, many younger Somalilanders increasingly advocate for issue-based politics centered on governance, economic opportunity and accountability.

Analysts say such moments, though symbolic, can influence political culture in meaningful ways.

“Public trust in institutions grows when leaders demonstrate impartiality and responsibility,” another observer noted. “Somaliland’s democracy has often been praised for its resilience, but overcoming tribal polarization remains one of its biggest long-term challenges.”

Supporters of the former mayor described his vote as consistent with efforts to preserve social harmony in the capital and avoid deepening political fractures during a sensitive transition period.

Online discussions following the vote were dominated by calls for other political leaders to emulate what many described as a “unifying example.” Some users argued that the incident reflected a broader shift in public expectations, particularly among Somaliland’s youth, who increasingly demand inclusive leadership and national-minded politics.

Though municipal elections rarely command national emotional attention, the Hargeisa vote transformed into a wider debate about Somaliland’s political identity and democratic evolution.

For many Somalilanders, the image of a senior political figure voting for unity rather than tribal alignment became a reminder of the aspirations that have long defined Somaliland’s state-building project since 1991: stability, reconciliation and collective nationhood.

As discussions continue across the country, Soltelco’s vote is being remembered by supporters not merely as a political decision, but as a public statement about the kind of Somaliland many citizens hope to build in the years ahead.