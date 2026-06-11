UAE Eyes Somaliland as Strategic Export Corridor, Raising Berbera’s Regional Importance

The UAE is expanding its investments in Somaliland, with Berbera emerging as a strategic export corridor linking Gulf markets, East Africa and global shipping routes. Analysts say the initiative could reshape trade and geopolitics in the Horn of Africa

ABU DHABI — The United Arab Emirates is deepening its economic footprint in Somaliland, with new indications that Abu Dhabi is pursuing a broader strategy to transform the Port of Berbera into a regional export and logistics corridor connecting East Africa to Gulf and international markets.

The emerging strategy, highlighted in a recent intelligence assessment, suggests that Emirati policymakers increasingly view Somaliland as more than a destination for infrastructure and renewable energy investment. Instead, analysts say, Berbera is becoming a central component of the UAE’s long-term vision for trade, energy and maritime connectivity across the Red Sea corridor.

The development underscores Somaliland’s growing strategic significance at a time when global powers and regional actors are competing for influence along one of the world’s most important maritime routes.

“Berbera is evolving from a national port into a regional platform,” said Ahmed Mohamed Jama, an economist specializing in Horn of Africa trade. “The UAE appears to be positioning Somaliland as a gateway between Gulf markets and the rapidly growing economies of East Africa.”

Located on the Gulf of Aden, Berbera sits near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a critical chokepoint through which a substantial share of global maritime trade passes each year. The port has undergone extensive modernization in recent years, largely driven by Emirati investment and management expertise.

The centerpiece of that effort has been the involvement of DP World, whose investments have expanded port capacity, modernized cargo handling facilities and improved Berbera’s competitiveness as a regional logistics hub.

However, observers say the latest developments point toward ambitions that extend beyond traditional port operations.

Recent reports suggest that Abu Dhabi is examining opportunities related to fuel infrastructure, energy projects, industrial development and export-oriented logistics networks that could significantly expand Somaliland’s role in regional commerce.

Such investments could create an integrated economic corridor linking Berbera’s port facilities with transportation networks, warehousing centers and future industrial zones.

“The strategic value lies in creating an entire ecosystem,” said a regional logistics consultant familiar with Gulf investment trends. “Ports generate value, but export corridors generate influence. They shape trade flows, investment patterns and economic partnerships.”

For Somaliland, the potential benefits are considerable.

Government officials have long promoted the country as a stable investment destination in a region frequently challenged by political instability and security concerns. Expanded Emirati investment could accelerate infrastructure development, create employment opportunities and strengthen Somaliland’s position as a commercial gateway to neighboring markets.

Business leaders in Hargeisa have also expressed optimism that additional logistics and industrial projects could attract new foreign investment and diversify Somaliland’s economy beyond traditional sectors.

“Every major infrastructure project increases Somaliland’s attractiveness to international investors,” said a Somaliland-based entrepreneur involved in regional trade. “The more connected Berbera becomes, the more opportunities emerge across the economy.”

The implications extend beyond economics.

Analysts note that the UAE has steadily expanded its influence across the Red Sea basin, viewing maritime security, trade resilience and supply-chain diversification as strategic priorities.

From ports and logistics facilities to renewable-energy investments, Emirati engagement has become a defining feature of the Gulf state’s foreign policy across East Africa.

A strengthened Berbera corridor would enhance the UAE’s ability to project economic influence along the Gulf of Aden while providing alternative trade routes for regional partners.

At the same time, the initiative could reshape regional competition.

Countries across the Horn of Africa are investing heavily in ports, transportation infrastructure and export facilities in hopes of capturing a larger share of global trade. The continued rise of Berbera could intensify competition among regional logistics hubs while encouraging new investment throughout East Africa.

Security considerations also remain central to the equation.

The Red Sea corridor has become increasingly important as geopolitical tensions and disruptions to maritime shipping have underscored the vulnerability of global supply chains. Policymakers in both the Gulf and Africa increasingly view modern infrastructure and diversified trade routes as essential economic safeguards.

“Control over logistics networks has become a strategic asset,” said a researcher focused on Red Sea geopolitics. “Countries that can facilitate trade efficiently gain both economic benefits and geopolitical relevance.”

While many details of the UAE’s future plans remain unclear, analysts agree that Somaliland’s role in regional commerce is expanding rapidly.

For decades, Berbera was viewed primarily as a national port serving local markets. Today, it is increasingly being discussed as a strategic node connecting Africa, the Middle East and global shipping networks.

If current investment trends continue, Somaliland may find itself at the center of one of the most ambitious trade and infrastructure transformations underway in the Horn of Africa.

For the UAE, the objective appears straightforward: secure a reliable commercial foothold along one of the world’s most important maritime corridors.

For Somaliland, the opportunity could be transformative—positioning Berbera not merely as a port city, but as a critical gateway in the emerging economic architecture of the Red Sea region.