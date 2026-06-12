President Abdirahman Irro leads a high-level Somaliland delegation to the UAE and Israel, where talks will focus on trade, security, investment, energy, agriculture and strategic cooperation through the Israel-Somaliland Economic Forum

HARGEISA — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, widely known as Irro, departed for the United Arab Emirates this week at the head of a high-level delegation, launching a diplomatic mission that officials describe as one of the most consequential international engagements in Somaliland’s recent history.

The trip will take the president first to Abu Dhabi for a five-day series of meetings with regional and international representatives before continuing to Israel for a three-day official visit focused on expanding political, economic and strategic cooperation.

The visits come amid growing momentum in relations between Somaliland and Israel following Jerusalem’s decision to recognize Somaliland, a move that has generated significant interest among investors, policymakers and business leaders seeking opportunities in the Horn of Africa.

At the center of the Israeli leg of the visit will be the Israel-Somaliland Economic Forum, a gathering designed to connect Somaliland’s political leadership with Israeli companies, investors and industry representatives eager to explore emerging opportunities in one of Africa’s most strategically located economies.

“The forum represents an opportunity to transform diplomatic goodwill into practical economic partnerships,” said an organizer involved in preparations for the event. “Business leaders from both sides are looking to establish relationships that can endure for decades.”

President Irro is accompanied by senior government officials, including ministers responsible for foreign affairs, defense, water resources, agriculture and energy, as well as representatives from Somaliland’s private sector.

Officials familiar with the agenda say discussions will focus on a broad range of sectors where Israeli expertise and Somaliland’s development priorities intersect.

Among the key areas expected to be explored are renewable energy, mineral development, agriculture, healthcare, telecommunications, aquaculture, banking and infrastructure investment.

“Somaliland is entering a new phase of international economic engagement,” said a regional economic analyst. “The country possesses significant opportunities in natural resources, logistics and renewable energy, while Israel offers technological expertise that could help accelerate development.”

The economic forum, organized by the Israeli Export Institute, is expected to provide direct access to Somaliland’s leadership and facilitate discussions on investment opportunities and long-term commercial partnerships.

Supporters of the initiative argue that Somaliland’s strategic location along the Gulf of Aden and near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait makes it an attractive destination for international investors seeking access to East African and Red Sea markets.

Beyond economics, the visit also carries considerable diplomatic significance.

According to officials and regional observers, President Irro is expected to hold talks with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, along with diplomatic representatives from several countries stationed in Israel.

The discussions are expected to focus on bilateral relations, regional security, trade cooperation and opportunities for broader international engagement.

One of the most anticipated moments of the visit is expected to be the formal inauguration of Somaliland’s diplomatic mission in Jerusalem, a move supporters describe as a milestone in the relationship between the two governments.

Analysts say the establishment of an official Somaliland presence in Jerusalem would symbolize the deepening strategic ties emerging between the two sides.

“This is about more than diplomacy,” said a Horn of Africa researcher. “Both governments see opportunities for cooperation in security, commerce, technology and regional development.”

The UAE portion of the visit is also attracting attention.

Abu Dhabi has become one of Somaliland’s most important economic partners through major investments in infrastructure, logistics and port development, particularly in Berbera. Observers expect discussions in the Emirati capital to focus on expanding investment cooperation and strengthening regional economic connectivity.

Regional media have reported that Israel, the UAE and Somaliland could explore frameworks for trilateral cooperation covering trade, security, tourism, mining, agriculture, energy development and workforce training.

While officials have not publicly confirmed specific agreements, analysts note that such cooperation would reflect a growing alignment among the three partners on economic and strategic issues.

The president’s use of Ethiopian Airlines for the journey has also drawn attention among regional observers, given the evolving diplomatic landscape of the Horn of Africa and Ethiopia’s longstanding economic interests in access to Somaliland’s ports and maritime infrastructure.

Nevertheless, officials have emphasized that the primary objective of the mission is to attract investment, deepen partnerships and advance Somaliland’s international engagement.

For Somaliland, the twin visits to Abu Dhabi and Israel represent an opportunity to showcase its economic potential, strengthen diplomatic relationships and position itself as an increasingly important player in the emerging geopolitical and commercial landscape of the Red Sea region.

As President Irro’s delegation meets investors, diplomats and political leaders over the coming days, expectations are growing that the visits could pave the way for new agreements and a deeper network of partnerships spanning the Middle East and the Horn of Africa.