Somaliland Defends Right to Choose International Partners as It Opens New Taiwan Office

Somaliland has defended its right to choose international partners as it opened a new representative office in Taiwan. Officials from both sides pledged deeper cooperation despite continued opposition from China and Somalia.

TAIPEI, June 12, 2026 — Somaliland on Friday reaffirmed its right to determine its own international partnerships as it officially opened new premises for its Representative Office in Taiwan, underscoring a relationship that both sides say is built on democratic values, mutual interests and expanding cooperation across critical sectors.

The inauguration ceremony in Taipei drew diplomats, senior Taiwanese government officials, business executives, academics and international media representatives, highlighting the growing significance of ties between Somaliland and Taiwan, two self-governing democracies that have strengthened relations despite diplomatic pressure from larger powers.

The opening comes six years after Somaliland and Taiwan established reciprocal representative offices in Hargeisa and Taipei in 2020, creating one of the most closely watched partnerships in international diplomacy.

Speaking at the ceremony, Somaliland’s Representative to Taiwan, Mahmoud Adam Jama Galaal, described Taiwan as a “very important ally” and defended Somaliland’s right to pursue relationships that serve its national interests.

“We have the right to choose who we have relationships with. It’s our prerogative, and so it hasn’t been successful as far as pressure tactics,” Galaal told reporters.

His remarks came in response to longstanding opposition from both Beijing and Mogadishu, which have repeatedly called on Somaliland to end its ties with Taiwan.

A Partnership Built on Shared Values

Standing alongside Taiwan Deputy Foreign Minister François Chih-chung Wu, Galaal said the new office symbolized the remarkable growth of bilateral relations since diplomatic engagement formally began.

“Since then, the relationship has grown steadily and substantially across a wide range of sectors, including education, healthcare, agriculture, technology, energy, maritime affairs and much more,” Galaal said.

He characterized the partnership as one rooted in democracy, freedom, the rule of law and mutual respect.

“Our respective missions perform and function with the vigor of two states with the strongest diplomatic relationship, reflecting the high degree of trust and cooperation that exists between our governments,” he added.

Strategically located on the Horn of Africa along one of the world’s most important maritime trade corridors, Somaliland has maintained its own government, security forces, currency and democratic institutions since restoring its independence in 1991 following the collapse of Somalia’s central government.

For many Somalilanders, the pursuit of international recognition is inseparable from the region’s history, including the atrocities committed by the military regime of Mohamed Siad Barre during the late 1980s.

Human rights organizations have documented widespread attacks against civilians in the Isaaq Genocide, during which more than 200,000 people were killed and hundreds of thousands more displaced, many seeking refuge in neighboring Ethiopia.

Expanding Cooperation Across Key Sectors

Taiwan Deputy Foreign Minister Wu highlighted the tangible achievements of the partnership, pointing to major projects in healthcare, agriculture, information technology, humanitarian assistance, trade and infrastructure development.

Among the most significant initiatives, he said, is Taiwan’s support for healthcare modernization in Somaliland, including the establishment of the Taiwan Medical Center at Hargeisa Group Hospital and assistance in deploying the Somaliland Health Information System across major healthcare facilities.

Wu also emphasized growing cooperation in maritime security, particularly following the signing of a coast guard cooperation agreement last year.

“Taiwan will work with like-minded countries to strengthen maritime security cooperation with Somaliland,” Wu said.

The deputy foreign minister described Somaliland as one of Taiwan’s most important partners in East Africa and a model for successful democratic cooperation.

“The way we cooperate will be learned by countries in the region, and it has become a window of success to showcase Taiwan’s strength and our cooperation with friends in Africa,” Wu said.

Diplomatic Pushback Continues

The growing partnership continues to face opposition from both China and Somalia.

Beijing claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has sought to limit Taipei’s diplomatic presence worldwide. Over the past two decades, China has steadily expanded its influence across Africa, leaving the Kingdom of Eswatini as Taiwan’s only formal diplomatic partner on the continent.

Meanwhile, Somalia has repeatedly objected to Taiwan’s engagement with Somaliland.

Responding to the opening of the new office, Somalia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ali Mohamed Omar, reiterated Mogadishu’s position.

“Somaliland remains an inalienable part of Somalia, and we strongly condemn external attempts to bypass the legitimate federal government in Mogadishu,” Omar told Reuters.

Somalia previously barred entry to holders of Taiwan passports, a move widely viewed as a response to the growing relationship between Hargeisa and Taipei.

China’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the opening of the new office.

Business and Investment Opportunities

The ceremony also highlighted growing commercial engagement between the two sides.

Representatives from major Taiwanese institutions, including CPC Corporation, E.SUN Bank, Mega International Commercial Bank, Taishin International Bank and the Export-Import Bank, attended the event alongside officials from Somaliland’s Dahabshiil Group and business associations promoting bilateral trade.

Guests toured a photographic exhibition showcasing Somaliland’s history, culture, economic potential and investment opportunities.

Analysts say the strengthened partnership offers strategic benefits for both sides. For Somaliland, Taiwan provides technical expertise, development assistance and access to international networks. For Taiwan, Somaliland offers an important partner at the gateway to the Red Sea and one of the world’s busiest shipping routes.

Although neither Taiwan nor Somaliland enjoys broad international recognition, officials from both governments said they remain committed to expanding cooperation and building stronger diplomatic, economic and people-to-people ties.

The new office, they said, will serve as a hub for deeper engagement with governments, businesses, academic institutions and international organizations based in Taipei.

As geopolitical competition intensifies across Africa and the Indo-Pacific, the Somaliland-Taiwan partnership continues to attract increasing global attention as a rare example of two diplomatically isolated democracies forging a strategic relationship based on shared interests and common values.

Parts of this report were adapted from Reuters reporting