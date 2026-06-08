Israeli business leaders and Somaliland officials are set to meet in Tel Aviv for a major investment seminar featuring President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Irro). The event will spotlight opportunities in energy, agriculture, infrastructure, technology, banking, and natural resources

TEL AVIV — Israeli business organizations and government-affiliated trade bodies are preparing to host a high-profile investment seminar dedicated to exploring commercial opportunities in Somaliland, underscoring growing economic engagement between the Horn of Africa nation and Israel.

The event, titled “Business Opportunities in the Somaliland Market,” is scheduled for June 17, 2026, at the Dan Tel Aviv Hotel and is being organized by the Association of Chambers of Commerce in cooperation with Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Export Institute, and the Manufacturers’ Association.

Organizers say the seminar is designed to introduce Israeli companies to Somaliland’s expanding market and to facilitate partnerships between Israeli investors and Somaliland’s public and private sectors.

“The event will present economic trends and business developments in Somaliland, alongside opportunities for commercial collaborations and investments across a variety of sectors,” the organizers said in a statement announcing the forum.

The gathering comes at a time when Somaliland is increasingly seeking international investment and strategic economic partnerships to accelerate development, diversify its economy, and modernize critical infrastructure.

A central highlight of the seminar will be the participation of Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Irro), who is expected to lead a senior delegation of government officials and business representatives.

According to the event announcement, the president will outline Somaliland’s long-term vision for economic growth and commercial cooperation while engaging directly with Israeli business leaders and potential investors.

“The seminar is an opportunity for Israeli companies to explore new markets, establish business relationships with decision-makers, and learn about options for operating in a region with significant growth potential,” the organizers said.

Focus on Strategic Sectors

The forum will showcase investment prospects across several industries considered vital to Somaliland’s future economic expansion.

Among the sectors to be highlighted are:

Alternative energy and renewable power generation;

Water management and infrastructure development;

Agriculture and agricultural technology;

-Health care and medical equipment;

Communications and information technology;

Minerals and natural resources;

Banking and financial services.

For Israeli companies, many of these areas align closely with sectors where the country has established global expertise, particularly in water technology, precision agriculture, renewable energy, and digital innovation.

Business leaders attending the event are expected to receive an overview of Somaliland’s commercial environment, regulatory framework, and practical guidance on establishing operations or partnerships in the territory.

Growing Economic Diplomacy

The seminar reflects Somaliland’s broader strategy of leveraging economic diplomacy to strengthen international relationships and attract foreign direct investment.

Despite lacking widespread international recognition, Somaliland has spent recent years promoting itself as a stable and business-friendly destination in the Horn of Africa, emphasizing its democratic institutions, strategic location along the Gulf of Aden, and untapped natural resources.

The planned visit by President Irro and his delegation is expected to provide Israeli investors with direct access to Somaliland’s senior leadership, potentially paving the way for future trade agreements, investment projects, and private-sector cooperation.

Observers say that beyond its immediate commercial objectives, the event represents another step in the gradual expansion of ties between Somaliland and Israel, with economic engagement increasingly serving as a bridge for broader diplomatic and strategic relations.

Organizers have invited companies interested in learning more about Somaliland’s emerging market opportunities to register through the event’s official application process and provide information about their businesses ahead of the seminar.