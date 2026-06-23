Somaliland and the World Bank have concluded a two-day review of the SERP Project in Hargeisa, highlighting progress in public financial management, digital governance, tax administration, transparency, accountability, and institutional reform

HARGEISA, Somaliland — Somaliland and the World Bank have concluded a two-day high-level review conference assessing the implementation of the Somaliland Enhancing Public Resource Management Project (SERP), a flagship reform initiative aimed at strengthening public financial management, improving accountability, and modernizing government institutions.

The review, hosted by Somaliland’s Ministry of Finance and Economic Development at the Ambassador Hotel in Hargeisa, brought together senior government officials, oversight institutions, and a delegation from the World Bank to evaluate progress made under the project and identify priority actions for its final implementation phase.

Opening the conference, Minister of Finance and Economic Development Hon. Abdillahi Hassan Aden described the project as a cornerstone of Somaliland’s efforts to build stronger public institutions and improve service delivery.

“The additional financing and extension granted to the SERP Project provide Somaliland with an important opportunity to further strengthen institutional reforms, modernize public financial management systems, and improve public service delivery,” the minister said.

The conference was attended by senior officials from key government agencies, including the Auditor General’s Office, the Civil Service Commission, the Good Governance Commission, the National Tender Board, and Parliament’s Committee for Oversight and Protection of National Assets.

A delegation from the World Bank led by May Ololia, the Bank’s SERP Task Team Leader, participated in the review as part of ongoing efforts to monitor implementation and support Somaliland’s broader public financial management reform agenda.

Focus on Digital Transformation

A major focus of the conference was the modernization of government financial and administrative systems through technology-driven reforms.

Participants reviewed progress on the Integrated Tax Administration System (ITAS), the Somaliland Financial Management Information System (SLFMIS), and the Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS), all designed to improve efficiency, transparency, and accountability across government institutions.

Officials also assessed the development of the Ministry of Finance’s Data Center and the rollout of the Government Human Resource Management System, initiatives intended to strengthen data management and support evidence-based policymaking.

“The project has delivered significant progress in public financial management, domestic revenue mobilization, civil service management systems, public procurement oversight, and the strengthening of accountability institutions,” officials noted during the opening session.

Strengthening Accountability and Revenue Collection

The SERP Project has become one of Somaliland’s most ambitious governance reform programs, supporting efforts to improve budget management, increase domestic revenue collection, and enhance oversight of public spending.

Government officials emphasized that stronger financial systems are critical to ensuring transparency and building public confidence in state institutions.

The review also examined challenges facing implementation, including technical capacity requirements, data quality improvements, and the need for greater coordination among participating agencies.

Participants discussed lessons learned during implementation and identified practical measures needed to sustain momentum as the project enters its next phase.

Roadmap for Future Reforms

At the conclusion of the conference, Somaliland and World Bank representatives agreed on a set of priority actions designed to accelerate implementation and preserve gains already achieved.

The final discussions focused on strengthening inter-agency collaboration, improving public resource management, expanding digital financial systems, and ensuring that reforms continue to deliver measurable benefits for citizens.

Officials said the conference produced a roadmap and practical recommendations aimed at sustaining long-term progress in governance modernization and public sector performance.

The review underscores Somaliland’s continuing efforts to build modern financial institutions and strengthen fiscal governance while deepening cooperation with international development partners.

As governments across Africa increasingly adopt digital tools to improve transparency and efficiency, Somaliland’s experience with the SERP Project is emerging as a notable example of how technology and institutional reform can work together to improve public administration and service delivery.