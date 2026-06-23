Beyond Iran, How Somaliland’s Embassy Opening in Jerusalem Could Reshape Regional Security

Somaliland’s historic embassy opening in Jerusalem is being hailed as a diplomatic breakthrough with far-reaching implications for Red Sea security, Israel-Africa relations, regional stability, and future international recognition. Analysts say the partnership could help shape a new strategic order beyond the Iran conflict

By Maayan Hoffman

Israel may be a military superpower, but as the war with Iran has demonstrated, military might can only go so far. Achieving long-term stability and peace in the region will require diplomacy as well as force.

That is why the opening of Somaliland’s embassy in Jerusalem is such an important step, one that was largely overlooked as attention focused on the controversial deal signed between the United States and Iran.

“People should be looking at how we are going to move beyond the Iranian agreement to regional security, and Somaliland actually plays a very key role,” explained Shiri Fein-Grossman, executive director of the Institute for Israel-Africa Relations.

Africa is increasingly becoming a battleground for influence, resources, and strategic power, making Israel’s growing relationship with Somaliland far more significant than many observers realize.

Turkey is among the countries expanding its footprint on the continent, particularly in Somalia, where it has shown growing interest in uranium reserves. Some observers believe it may have significance beyond civilian energy needs.

As Fein-Grossman stressed, Turkey is certainly not a friend of Israel, and Jerusalem should be paying close attention to Ankara’s activities in Africa. Turkey has been angered by Israel’s recognition of Somaliland and the opening of its embassy in Jerusalem, and according to Fein-Grossman, there are strategic reasons behind that opposition.

Last week, Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi visited Israel and inaugurated his country’s first-ever embassy in the heart of Jerusalem. For Somaliland, the move marks its first full diplomatic partnership after 35 years of international isolation. For Israel, it represents the eighth country to establish an embassy in Jerusalem and another milestone in its growing relationship with Africa.

Papua New Guinea opened an embassy in Jerusalem in September 2023, shortly before the October 7 Hamas massacre. A year later, at the first-ever Africa-Israel Parliamentary Summit in Ethiopia, nearly 30 lawmakers from more than 20 African countries signed a resolution affirming Israel’s right to exist with Jerusalem as its capital.

“The Arab League is going mad,” Fein-Grossman said, noting the significance of a country like Somaliland taking the lead by establishing an embassy in Jerusalem. Somaliland is a nation of almost 6.5 million people, most of whom are Sunni Muslim. Many of its citizens maintain traditional and conservative lifestyles, making the move all the more notable.

The decision is therefore not only historic but also symbolic of the new Middle East that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump have envisioned after decades of conflict, she said.

Moreover, Somaliland is a functioning democracy with a formal political system and a track record of peaceful power transfers.

“They are a very special people that feel like they are fighting against the world because of politics and issues that have nothing to do with them and their safety and prosperity,” Fein-Grossman said. “Does that sound familiar?” she added, alluding to a sentiment many Israelis can relate to.

Fein-Grossman noted that Somaliland took a significant risk by deepening ties with Israel, particularly given its close proximity to the Houthis in Yemen. Somaliland and Yemen are separated only by the Gulf of Aden, placing the territory within easy reach of a hostile actor aligned with Iran.

For Jerusalem, however, which seeks to strengthen its presence and partnerships around the Red Sea, Somaliland offers a potentially valuable foothold. The partnership with Somaliland could provide Israel with a valuable source of soft power in this critical region.

“At a time when Israel faces complex security and diplomatic challenges, true friendship carries special significance,” said Evangelical leader and Trump confidante Mike Evans last week, while presenting President Abdillahi with the Friends of Zion Award at his Friends of Zion Heritage Center in Jerusalem.

“President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi has demonstrated leadership, courage, and vision in advancing relations with Israel and strengthening the bonds between our peoples,” Evans said. “The decision to open an embassy in Jerusalem sends a clear message of friendship, mutual respect, and cooperation.”

Evans said he intended to speak with Trump about America recognizing Somaliland.

At the same time, Abdullahi visited Save a Child’s Heart (SACH) during his trip and met with nine patients from Somaliland who recently arrived in Israel to receive lifesaving cardiac treatment, the organization said.

The children were the first group of patients that were identified during SACH’s June 2026 medical mission to Somaliland, conducted only six months after Israel’s recognition of the country in December 2025. However, SACH noted in its release that it has been providing lifesaving care to children from Somaliland since 2004. The partnership had already expanded significantly in recent years as the two sides moved closer to formal recognition. In many ways, this partnership demonstrated the value of the relationship even before it became official.

Now, Israel has the opportunity to help build capacity in areas that Somaliland and many African countries need most, including water management, renewable energy, agriculture, health care, and food security, Fein-Grossman noted. For example, Mashav, Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation, is training 50 water engineers, while Israeli businesses have expressed significant interest in exploring partnerships with their counterparts in Somaliland.

Fein-Grossman acknowledged that these business partnerships, as well as government-to-government agreements between the two countries, will not be simple. No major power has yet recognized Somaliland, and the territory remains disconnected from many international institutions and systems, including parts of the global banking network. Practical challenges such as visas, financial transactions, and direct flights will also need to be addressed.

Still, Fein-Grossman argued that Israel has never lacked creative minds capable of solving difficult problems. The opening of Somaliland’s embassy in Jerusalem represents a significant diplomatic achievement after nearly three years of war.

If military strength helped create the conditions for a new regional reality, partnerships such as this one may help determine whether that reality can endure.

As Israel looks beyond the battlefield and toward the long-term challenge of building stability, the relationship with Somaliland offers a reminder that diplomacy remains one of the country’s most powerful tools.

About Maayan Hoffman

Maayan Hoffman is a veteran American-Israeli journalist. She is the Executive Editor of ILTV News and formerly served as News Editor and Deputy CEO of The Jerusalem Post, where she launched the paper’s Christian World portal. She is also a correspondent for The Media Line and host of the Hadassah on Call podcast.